|Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by mexxmoney: 9:01pm
Gospel musician, Frank Edwards has thrown shades at Nigerian singer Burna Boy for allegedly sending robbers to attack singer, Mr 2kay.
Burna Boy was declared wanted after the suspects claimed he paid them to rob Mr 2Kay.
Reacting, Franks Edwards, took a swipe at the dancehall artiste, noting that he got into trouble because of his rant on pastors and tithe.
He wrote ”When he said he will beat up a pastor I knew he will get into trouble. Youths pls stay out of violence.
”What kind of lesson do you want to teach your colleague by sending people to rob him? Just look at how you are ending the year. This better not be true.”
Burna Boy had waded into the ‘tithe controversy, saying God will be happy if he knocks out pastors and preachers.
￼”The way I genuinely dislike pastor, preachers, e.t.c I might have to knock one of them the Bleep out one of these days.
“I know God will be happy”, he wrote on his twitter page.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/21/mr-2kay-robbery-burna-boy-got-trouble-frank-edwards/
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Lomprico2: 9:06pm
Hehehehe
The thug is coming for you.
6 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Megatrix: 9:11pm
Frank Edwards abeg commot mouth for this area boys them matter
12 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by UbanmeUdie: 9:15pm
Frank Edwards has just dragged himself into the mud where Burma boy is king.
Ant Vs Elephant.
We are watching!
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Neminc: 9:17pm
Richboy shading burna boy. Hmmmm, I'd rather be richboy right now
3 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by obojememe: 9:20pm
who is frank edward again?
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by nikkypearl(f): 9:20pm
Do you love barbecue?
Check my signature. ..
"The guy go soon arrive here now
4 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by osemoses1234(m): 9:22pm
All dis small small boys wan start there own nothing we no go see for this buhari era
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by IamLaura(f): 9:23pm
Mind your business- Thessalonians 4 :1
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by miqos02(m): 9:23pm
Pastor
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Joephat(m): 9:23pm
Frank ezigbo nwafor 042. One of the great igbo ppl who had helped in turning Lagos into a megacity....
Kiss the Truth!
Nigeria will remain static until they swallow their pride and remain subservient to the Igbo ethnic group.
Our immense contributions in developing Lagos is why our Lagos is ranked one of the developed cities in the world today. We own n run Lagos, kiss the Truth.
Most Yorubas live in a FaceMeFaceYou apartments here in Lagos and most hausas sleep under the bridge.
With the tenacity n sagacity in an Igbo man. The continuous neglect of igbos in Nigerian politics will only end up keeping Nigeria in the list of backward countries of the world...
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by adadioranmah(f): 9:23pm
Instead of you to remain in your lane
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by coluka: 9:23pm
Frank, this one no be church matter o. Dem go burst something on top ur head o. Just face your lane jejely o
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by miqos02(m): 9:23pm
IamLaura:gospel musician for that matter
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Drlilprinz(m): 9:24pm
Frank no go learn, e wan try abi, u leave gospel dey put eye for pop matter, y u no put mouth for Wizkid and Davido matter.
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Bossontop(m): 9:24pm
Brosss.......
Jus dey ur lane jeje
4 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by MzzTega(f): 9:24pm
obojememe:Chief Justice of Nigeria. �
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by free2ryhme: 9:24pm
Frank Edwards e be like say you no like your fine boy abi
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by holluwai(m): 9:24pm
Judge not....
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Donald3d(m): 9:25pm
Why na , you don do pass yourself Frank
He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.
Christmas give-away to boost your business !
Get a Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plus
free 100 copies of business card all for you at just
30k kpere !!
Check out a site i built recently
www.hubertagro.com
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by biggerboyc(m): 9:25pm
Ok
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by jonnytad(m): 9:25pm
Piece of His mind..... At least God is not dead
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Rebuke: 9:25pm
nikkypearl:
...tot d guy alrdy has a sales rep.
The moment I saw barbecue I was like dis guy again and then I checked only to see a different moniker
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:25pm
E be like say devil wan drag dis guy balls
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Slayer2: 9:26pm
nikkypearl:
Wawu. Uche jumbo, I didn't know you were on NL!
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Airforce1(m): 9:26pm
These guy wey no dey ever smile
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by free2ryhme: 9:26pm
Burna boy must spend the holidays in kirikiri
Na me talk so
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by bjhaid: 9:26pm
Rub indeed
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Henrolla(m): 9:26pm
Frank is saying the same thing anyone in his right senses would say.
It is well..
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by adonbilivit: 9:26pm
g
|Re: Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations by Slayer2: 9:26pm
IamLaura:
1 Like
