Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations (3620 Views)

Burna Boy Raped A Girl In The UK And Ran Away - Uju Stella Blasts / Alibaba Shades Burna Boy? Reposts Quote By Lady Who Accused Him Of Impregnating / Uju Stella Who Is "Pregnant For Burna Boy" In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Burna Boy was declared wanted after the suspects claimed he paid them to rob Mr 2Kay.



Reacting, Franks Edwards, took a swipe at the dancehall artiste, noting that he got into trouble because of his rant on pastors and tithe.



He wrote ”When he said he will beat up a pastor I knew he will get into trouble. Youths pls stay out of violence.



”What kind of lesson do you want to teach your colleague by sending people to rob him? Just look at how you are ending the year. This better not be true.”



Burna Boy had waded into the ‘tithe controversy, saying God will be happy if he knocks out pastors and preachers.



￼”The way I genuinely dislike pastor, preachers, e.t.c I might have to knock one of them the Bleep out one of these days.



“I know God will be happy”, he wrote on his twitter page.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/21/mr-2kay-robbery-burna-boy-got-trouble-frank-edwards/ Gospel musician, Frank Edwards has thrown shades at Nigerian singer Burna Boy for allegedly sending robbers to attack singer, Mr 2kay.Burna Boy was declared wanted after the suspects claimed he paid them to rob Mr 2Kay.Reacting, Franks Edwards, took a swipe at the dancehall artiste, noting that he got into trouble because of his rant on pastors and tithe.He wrote ”When he said he will beat up a pastor I knew he will get into trouble. Youths pls stay out of violence.”What kind of lesson do you want to teach your colleague by sending people to rob him? Just look at how you are ending the year. This better not be true.”Burna Boy had waded into the ‘tithe controversy, saying God will be happy if he knocks out pastors and preachers.￼”The way I genuinely dislike pastor, preachers, e.t.c I might have to knock one of them the Bleep out one of these days.“I know God will be happy”, he wrote on his twitter page.

Hehehehe



The thug is coming for you. 6 Likes

Frank Edwards abeg commot mouth for this area boys them matter 12 Likes









Frank Edwards has just dragged himself into the mud where Burma boy is king.







Ant Vs Elephant.







We are watching! Frank Edwards has just dragged himself into the mud where Burma boy is king.Ant Vs Elephant.We are watching! 2 Likes

Richboy shading burna boy. Hmmmm, I'd rather be richboy right now 3 Likes

who is frank edward again? 2 Likes





Check my signature. ..



"The guy go soon arrive here now Do you love barbecue?Check my signature. .."The guy go soon arrive here now 4 Likes

All dis small small boys wan start there own nothing we no go see for this buhari era

Mind your business- Thessalonians 4 :1 2 Likes

Pastor





Frank ezigbo nwafor 042. One of the great igbo ppl who had helped in turning Lagos into a megacity....





Kiss the Truth!



Nigeria will remain static until they swallow their pride and remain subservient to the Igbo ethnic group.





Our immense contributions in developing Lagos is why our Lagos is ranked one of the developed cities in the world today. We own n run Lagos, kiss the Truth.



Most Yorubas live in a FaceMeFaceYou apartments here in Lagos and most hausas sleep under the bridge.



With the tenacity n sagacity in an Igbo man. The continuous neglect of igbos in Nigerian politics will only end up keeping Nigeria in the list of backward countries of the world... Frank ezigbo nwafor 042. One of the great igbo ppl who had helped in turning Lagos into a megacity....Kiss the Truth!Nigeria will remain static until they swallow their pride and remain subservient to the Igbo ethnic group.Our immense contributions in developing Lagos is why our Lagos is ranked one of the developed cities in the world today. We own n run Lagos, kiss the Truth.Most Yorubas live in a FaceMeFaceYou apartments here in Lagos and most hausas sleep under the bridge.With the tenacity n sagacity in an Igbo man. The continuous neglect of igbos in Nigerian politics will only end up keeping Nigeria in the list of backward countries of the world... 1 Like

Instead of you to remain in your lane 1 Like

Frank, this one no be church matter o. Dem go burst something on top ur head o. Just face your lane jejely o 2 Likes

IamLaura:

Mind your business- Thessalonians 4 :1 gospel musician for that matter gospel musician for that matter 1 Like

Frank no go learn, e wan try abi, u leave gospel dey put eye for pop matter, y u no put mouth for Wizkid and Davido matter. 2 Likes



Brosss.......

Jus dey ur lane jeje Brosss.......Jus dey ur lane jeje 4 Likes

obojememe:

who is frank edward again? Chief Justice of Nigeria. � 5 Likes 1 Share

Frank Edwards e be like say you no like your fine boy abi 1 Like

Judge not....





He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.





Get a Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plus

free 100 copies of business card all for you at just

30k kpere !!

Check out a site i built recently

www.hubertagro.com Christmas give-away to boost your business !Get a Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plusfree 100 copies of business card all for you at just30k kpere !!Check out a site i built recently Why na , you don do pass yourself Frank 1 Like

Ok

Piece of His mind..... At least God is not dead

nikkypearl:

Do you love barbecue?



Check my signature. ..



"The guy go soon arrive here now





...tot d guy alrdy has a sales rep.



The moment I saw barbecue I was like dis guy again and then I checked only to see a different moniker ...tot d guy alrdy has a sales rep.The moment I saw barbecue I was like dis guy again and then I checked only to see a different moniker 2 Likes

E be like say devil wan drag dis guy balls

nikkypearl:

Do you love barbecue?



Check my signature. ..



"The guy go soon arrive here now



Wawu. Uche jumbo, I didn't know you were on NL! Wawu. Uche jumbo, I didn't know you were on NL!

These guy wey no dey ever smile

Burna boy must spend the holidays in kirikiri



Na me talk so 1 Like

Rub indeed 1 Like

Frank is saying the same thing anyone in his right senses would say.



It is well..

g