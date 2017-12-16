Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners (3864 Views)

Here are some cool table manners to show your child as a parent



1. Show them examples



Being a parent comes with being a teacher. If you want your kids to follow strict conformable table etiquette, you must be willing to teach them the acceptable eating pattern. This pattern includes sitting posture, chewing manners, the right usage of cutlery, etc. You can start by eating at the same time and table with your kids.



2. Ask them to be thankful



Appreciation in the sense of thanking whoever cooked the meal, either a family dinner prepared by a member of the family or an invitation to dine with a different family outside the home. A kid who learns appreciation would value the effort that was put into preparin the meal.



3. Be a good host



Being a good host is also a perfect way to show your child good table manners. The way you serve your guest matters a lot. Arrangement of cutlery, and how you respond to everyone’s needs at the eating table is also important. After eating, you should appreciate the guests for eating the food. The fact is that your kids watch you more than you watch them, so your actions are examples to them. If you entertain your guests with buoyancy, your child too will surely become a good host.



4. Napkin usage



The importance of napkin usage cannot be overemphasized. Kids are great watchers and learners, and as much as they see their parents practice napkin usage, they tend to follow suit. You can teach your kids how to put a napkin on their laps while eating so as to avoid food crumbs staining their wears. Hygiene practice such as cleaning their hands and mouth immediately after eating is also included.



5. Show them through books



Allowing your kids to read books related to eating manners is another way to teach them good eating etiquette. Most importantly, its advisable for parents to engage their kids in materials related to edible food consumption and balanced diet. This will create an avenue for them to learn ways that will promote good eating manners as they grow older.



What are the strategies you use to teach your children table manners? Share with us below.



Nice thread. Lalasticlala

Bad table manners is just gross



Some people need to be re-schooled on how to eat like human beings



There's nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with his mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

Bad table manners is just gross



Some people need to be re-schooled on how to eat like human beings



There's nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with HIS mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing



Why did you use HIS?

Have you seen how confused and sentimental you are?





And how do you mean "Mouth wide open", so if a man or woman should eat with you, he/she should eat with slow motion? Why did you use HIS?Have you seen how confused and sentimental you are?And how do you mean "Mouth wide open", so if a man or woman should eat with you, he/she should eat with slow motion? 8 Likes

hmm

6) Starvation

MhizzAJ:

Bad table manners is just gross



Some people need to be re-schooled on how to eat like human beings



There's nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with his mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing



Oh my God so disgusting ..some people eat like the food will run away .do u know a lot of times. I choose to leave that place than endure listening to disgusting eating sounds Oh my God so disgusting ..some people eat like the food will run away .do u know a lot of times. I choose to leave that place than endure listening to disgusting eating sounds

there's one girl that I know of, she likes to full food in her mouth and eat. sometimes the food will almost pour and she doesn't seem to be bothered one bit

All this ones are story... Na to use knock correct the child, ones he/she errs

And if the above no work..... Cane it into them

What of people like us that don't eat on the table, what manners do we observe?

MhizzAJ:

Bad table manners is just gross



Some people need to be re-schooled on how to eat like human beings



There's nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with his mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing there is nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with HER mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing. there is nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with HER mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing.

There's nothing more disgusting than having ur mouth full and still trying to have a convo

shammahyaro:

there's one girl that I know of, she likes to full food in her mouth and eat. sometimes the food will almost pour and she doesn't seem to be bothered one bit

she likes to full food in her mouth...







Funkeeeeee!!!!! she likes to full food in her mouth...Funkeeeeee!!!!! 4 Likes

Best article in nairaland this december, not olosho this, slay queen that, ofonja this, or flatinos that,

keep it up brother 1 Like

shammahyaro:

there's one girl that I know of, she likes to full food in her mouth and eat. sometimes the food will almost pour and she doesn't seem to be bothered one bit 1 Like

shammahyaro:

there's one girl that I know of, she likes to full food in her mouth and eat. sometimes the food will almost pour and she doesn't seem to be bothered one bit

OK. OK.

Randy91:



she likes to full food in her mouth...





Funkeeeeee!!!!! ����� �����

Bonaventura:

What of people like us that don't eat on the table, what manners do we observe? joko and floor manners joko and floor manners

is that one math

donstan18:

[/b]



Why did you use HIS?

Have you seen how confused and sentimental you are?





And how do you mean "Mouth wide open", so if a man or woman should eat with you, he/she should eat with slow motion? Are you guilty? Are you guilty?

Prestige16:



Are you guilty?

Of? Of?

Randy91:



she likes to full food in her mouth...





Funkeeeeee!!!!!

I don't care if you eat your rice with your hands...



I don't care if you clink your cutlery against the plates..



I don't care if you lap your water like a dog...



But frack...



I care when you chew with your mouth open, making rhythmic sounds like some form of messed up orchestra!