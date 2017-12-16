₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by moreviewblog: 9:02am
Most kids start to learn how to act from their parents right from their infancy. Acts such as walking pattern, speeches, attitude and table manners are common behaviours that your children mimic.
Here are some cool table manners to show your child as a parent
1. Show them examples
Being a parent comes with being a teacher. If you want your kids to follow strict conformable table etiquette, you must be willing to teach them the acceptable eating pattern. This pattern includes sitting posture, chewing manners, the right usage of cutlery, etc. You can start by eating at the same time and table with your kids.
2. Ask them to be thankful
Appreciation in the sense of thanking whoever cooked the meal, either a family dinner prepared by a member of the family or an invitation to dine with a different family outside the home. A kid who learns appreciation would value the effort that was put into preparin the meal.
3. Be a good host
Being a good host is also a perfect way to show your child good table manners. The way you serve your guest matters a lot. Arrangement of cutlery, and how you respond to everyone’s needs at the eating table is also important. After eating, you should appreciate the guests for eating the food. The fact is that your kids watch you more than you watch them, so your actions are examples to them. If you entertain your guests with buoyancy, your child too will surely become a good host.
4. Napkin usage
The importance of napkin usage cannot be overemphasized. Kids are great watchers and learners, and as much as they see their parents practice napkin usage, they tend to follow suit. You can teach your kids how to put a napkin on their laps while eating so as to avoid food crumbs staining their wears. Hygiene practice such as cleaning their hands and mouth immediately after eating is also included.
5. Show them through books
Allowing your kids to read books related to eating manners is another way to teach them good eating etiquette. Most importantly, its advisable for parents to engage their kids in materials related to edible food consumption and balanced diet. This will create an avenue for them to learn ways that will promote good eating manners as they grow older.
What are the strategies you use to teach your children table manners? Share with us below.
Source: https://thegirlboss.com.ng/five-ways-to-teach-your-kids-table-manners
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Loyalblak007(f): 9:03am
Nice thread. Lalasticlala
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by MhizzAJ(f): 9:16am
Bad table manners is just gross
Some people need to be re-schooled on how to eat like human beings
There's nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with his mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by donstan18(m): 2:57pm
MhizzAJ:
Why did you use HIS?
Have you seen how confused and sentimental you are?
And how do you mean "Mouth wide open", so if a man or woman should eat with you, he/she should eat with slow motion?
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by bchphils: 2:58pm
hmm
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Sunofgod(m): 2:58pm
6) Starvation
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by lazygal: 3:00pm
MhizzAJ:
Oh my God so disgusting ..some people eat like the food will run away .do u know a lot of times. I choose to leave that place than endure listening to disgusting eating sounds
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by shammahyaro(f): 3:04pm
there's one girl that I know of, she likes to full food in her mouth and eat. sometimes the food will almost pour and she doesn't seem to be bothered one bit
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by swazpedro(m): 3:07pm
All this ones are story... Na to use knock correct the child, ones he/she errs
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by tstx(m): 3:08pm
And if the above no work..... Cane it into them
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Bonaventura(m): 3:09pm
What of people like us that don't eat on the table, what manners do we observe?
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by muller101(m): 3:10pm
MhizzAJ:there is nothing more disturbing than sharing a meal with someone who eats with HER mouth wide open plus those that make noises while chewing.
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by ayourbamie: 3:11pm
There's nothing more disgusting than having ur mouth full and still trying to have a convo
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Randy91(m): 3:13pm
shammahyaro:
she likes to full food in her mouth...
Funkeeeeee!!!!!
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by santopelele(m): 3:16pm
Best article in nairaland this december, not olosho this, slay queen that, ofonja this, or flatinos that,
keep it up brother
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by joystickextend1(m): 3:17pm
ok..till then
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by LessNoise(m): 3:18pm
shammahyaro:
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by EternalBeing: 3:20pm
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Malefactor: 3:20pm
shammahyaro:
OK.
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Malefactor: 3:21pm
Randy91:�����
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by frenzyduchess(f): 3:22pm
Bonaventura:joko and floor manners
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Lanretoye(m): 3:33pm
is that one math
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by Prestige16(m): 3:36pm
donstan18:Are you guilty?
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by donstan18(m): 3:37pm
Prestige16:
Of?
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by donstan18(m): 3:40pm
Randy91:
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by HyDef(m): 3:49pm
I don't care if you eat your rice with your hands...
I don't care if you clink your cutlery against the plates..
I don't care if you lap your water like a dog...
But frack...
I care when you chew with your mouth open, making rhythmic sounds like some form of messed up orchestra!
|Re: Five Ways To Teach Your Kids Table Manners by naturefellow(m): 3:54pm
MhizzAJ:that's my greatest irritation. Many people fail to heed this for reasons I can't comprehend. It's a very simple rule!
