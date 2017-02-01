



FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE TIPS TO HELP YOU STAY HEALTHY WHILE YOU ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS.



1. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER



Drinking plenty of water is very important to your health. As you eat varieties during the holidays, be it desserts, snacks, beverages, you should also drink plenty of water to cleanse your system and expel excesses.



Water increases the rate of metabolism; the process by which your body converts the food you consume into energy. Drinking plenty of water will also keep you hydrated giving you a glowing skin and increased mental alertness.



Drinking enough water will also keep you and help you avoid eating g too much. Water is always a good substitute for soda and not too healthy beverages.



2. WORKOUT



During the workdays, you perform some exercises involuntarily – from moving from one section of the office to another, to going up and down the stairs, among several activities that amount to exercise. You should also remember to workout during the holidays too, so that you don’t gain weight and become lazy.



You don’t have to do anything rigorous; strolling, jogging, cycling, or running around your neighbourhood for ten minutes a day can help you stay fit and healthy during the holidays.



4. INDULGE IN MODERATION



You don’t have to give up some foods for you to stay healthy. You only need to eat the amount of food that your body really needs. Also, consider eating in small portions by following up a main meal with fruits or vegetables in case you are not satisfied. As the saying goes, too much of everything is bad.



Happy holidays!!



