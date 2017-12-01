Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her (8109 Views)

Funke Akindele's Epic Response To A Fan Who Got Tired Of Jenifa's Diary / Lady Asks Mike Godson The Bleaching Cream He Uses. See The Reply She Got / Tonto Dike's Husband Bought Lexus For Her (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In reply she degraded him to his level, calling stupid... But that aside, As you know there's been rumors that they are having a thing.. tho..

Anyway see all that went down below!.



see below!







News From Ebiwali--





Cc: lalasticlala





.







Fynestboi MissyB3 BBNaija star Tboss Made sure she denoted a fan to where he belong, the Reality shared the Photo above and talked about the fun she had while she visited the beach, on Friday, And a Fan who felt he knows her too well, Commented that its Tonto Dike's Hubby Churchhill who is lavishing money on her..In reply she degraded him to his level, calling stupid... But that aside, As you know there's been rumors that they are having a thing.. tho..Anyway see all that went down below!.see below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/see-reply-tboss-gave-fan-who-said-tonto.html Cc: lalasticlalaFynestboi MissyB3 1 Share

There's no smoke without fire 7 Likes

Guilty conscience fears accusation 15 Likes

What you get when you don't mind your business 1 Like

I don't know why, we Nigerians, love giving attention to "INTERNER OLOSHOS".





And she is someone's role model oh 7 Likes

Ok







∆ Why she con dey vex like that ∆





People and not minding their business issue.



Abeg Okorostatue should make me the commissioner of minding your business and who send you affairs. People and not minding their business issue.Abeg Okorostatue should make me the commissioner of minding your business and who send you affairs. 1 Like

Both of them have problems... MTCHEEEEEEEWW!

I don't know why most people don't mind their own business in this part of the world



my grandfather is 146 years old still he is alive and healthy simply because he is always minding his own business

my grandfather always say not minding your business is one among the five things that ruin a man's life

the remaining four are greed, pride, lust and anger 1 Like

1 Like

So because Churchill and Tonto separated , Churchill won't date any other girl ? Mbok Nigerians learn to mind your business 3 Likes

Slay mama in the making

okay seen









Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys..

All of them de craze. 2 Likes

Truth is always bitter 10 Likes 2 Shares

9ja fans na waya

Lovely reply to that stupid follower.....that's y some fools find it hard to excel in life cause they hate it when others progress and shine........she for even curse d idiot generation





One can easily perceive her guilty display



Churchill told me himself how he wired some cash to her for upkeep



He said he was shocked how she happily opened her punanee for him

He was disappointed on his first entry to her tokunbo punanee



Why is she denying it?One can easily perceive her guilty displayChurchill told me himself how he wired some cash to her for upkeepHe said he was shocked how she happily opened her punanee for himHe was disappointed on his first entry to her tokunbo punanee

mtcheww. tboss again 1 Like

Nice one Tboss, I like the brutality you gave the moronn

1 Like

...

Toto Dick again

Everyday on nairaland is now fan Vs celebrity wahala.







What is all this?!

Spend your time wisely, stop stalking people on social media.



In other news, if you need job or business ideas that you can start with little capital check my signature/profile to visit my blog all you need is there

Lol.. e pain am well well.

Some people sabi talk nonsense

xxxtedyxxx:

I don't know why, we Nigerians, love giving attention to "INTERNER OLOSHOS".





And she is someone's role model oh

Shut up your mouth