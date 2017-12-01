₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Rachelsblog(f): 10:06am
BBNaija star Tboss Made sure she denoted a fan to where he belong, the Reality shared the Photo above and talked about the fun she had while she visited the beach, on Friday, And a Fan who felt he knows her too well, Commented that its Tonto Dike's Hubby Churchhill who is lavishing money on her..
In reply she degraded him to his level, calling stupid... But that aside, As you know there's been rumors that they are having a thing.. tho..
Anyway see all that went down below!.
see below!
1 Share
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by ayourbamie: 10:09am
There's no smoke without fire
7 Likes
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by princechurchill(m): 10:14am
Guilty conscience fears accusation
15 Likes
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Johnpaul01: 10:16am
What you get when you don't mind your business
1 Like
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:22am
I don't know why, we Nigerians, love giving attention to "INTERNER OLOSHOS".
And she is someone's role model oh
7 Likes
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by LessNoise(m): 10:45am
Ok
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Officialhow(m): 10:48am
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by OrestesDante(m): 10:54am
∆ Why she con dey vex like that ∆
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Evablizin(f): 10:56am
People and not minding their business issue.
Abeg Okorostatue should make me the commissioner of minding your business and who send you affairs.
1 Like
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:28pm
Both of them have problems... MTCHEEEEEEEWW!
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by slawomir: 3:29pm
I don't know why most people don't mind their own business in this part of the world
my grandfather is 146 years old still he is alive and healthy simply because he is always minding his own business
my grandfather always say not minding your business is one among the five things that ruin a man's life
the remaining four are greed, pride, lust and anger
1 Like
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by mynd84: 3:29pm
1 Like
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by blackbeau1(f): 3:30pm
So because Churchill and Tonto separated , Churchill won't date any other girl ? Mbok Nigerians learn to mind your business
3 Likes
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by labenja(m): 3:30pm
Slay mama in the making
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by joystickextend1(m): 3:30pm
okay seen
okay seen
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Sirheny007(m): 3:30pm
All of them de craze.
2 Likes
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by aboki2000(m): 3:31pm
Truth is always bitter
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by HARDLABOR: 3:31pm
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by fpeter(f): 3:31pm
9ja fans na waya
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by amahthelma(f): 3:31pm
Lovely reply to that stupid follower.....that's y some fools find it hard to excel in life cause they hate it when others progress and shine........she for even curse d idiot generation
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by NoSidonLook: 3:32pm
Why is she denying it?
One can easily perceive her guilty display
Churchill told me himself how he wired some cash to her for upkeep
He said he was shocked how she happily opened her punanee for him
He was disappointed on his first entry to her tokunbo punanee
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Bills2307(m): 3:32pm
mtcheww. tboss again
1 Like
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by nototribalist: 3:32pm
Nice one Tboss, I like the brutality you gave the moronn
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Fukafuka: 3:33pm
1 Like
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by dakeskese(m): 3:33pm
...
Toto Dick again
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by emeijeh(m): 3:33pm
Everyday on nairaland is now fan Vs celebrity wahala.
What is all this?!
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by yesloaded: 3:34pm
Spend your time wisely, stop stalking people on social media.
Spend your time wisely, stop stalking people on social media.
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Wcbjx: 3:35pm
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Sagay212: 3:35pm
Lol.. e pain am well well.
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by LesbianBoy(m): 3:42pm
Some people sabi talk nonsense
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by thesuave10(m): 3:45pm
xxxtedyxxx:
Shut up your mouth
|Re: See the Reply Tboss Gave a Fan Who Said Tonto Dike Ex Hubby Is Spending On Her by Richy4(m): 3:45pm
ayourbamie:
Some times, there are no smoke at all but u find some people shouting fire just for mischief.. ...
