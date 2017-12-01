₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by 247frolicboss(m): 11:43am
Did you know that 61yrs ago Emir of Kano used same car to Kaduna Durbar?
Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I during the 1956 Durbar in Kaduna (Grandfather of the current Emir) rode in the same car as Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to the Kaduna Dubar today.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by NwaChibuzor: 11:43am
I was there live this morning. When Sanusi entered, there was huge cheers from the crowd and everyone was going gaga. About 4 hefty soldiers and I was asked to curtail the crowd as everyone wanted to get close Mr Sanusi. It wasn't easy at all. If you are not in Kaduna Durba 2017, you are missing a lot. Hot hausa and rich fulani chicks everywhere. This place na the real sh*t
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by kaycee125: 1:35pm
Kano emirate maintenance culture is 100
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Flashh: 1:49pm
Seems its been used on rare occasions.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Narldon(f): 1:49pm
Ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by waledeji(m): 1:49pm
NwaChibuzor:
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Dindondin(m): 1:50pm
K
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Fukafuka: 1:50pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by izenco2005(m): 1:50pm
this country self
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by veacea: 1:50pm
NIce one
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Fukafuka: 1:50pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by HARDLABOR: 1:51pm
All dis 1 no concern me, na moni I Ned lyk dis
Cc puskin why did u close da thread na?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Manzip(m): 1:51pm
Nice one
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by josephubah111(m): 1:51pm
the effort wey u take lie this lie na.. e worth am?
NwaChibuzor:
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by PAGAN9JA(m): 1:51pm
One day these fulani cowherds will go back to riding camels back to senegambia where they came from.
In the Gods we trust.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:51pm
Issokay.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by RALPHOW(m): 1:51pm
Those are the cars he wasted 3Billion Naira to buy in the midst of poverty stricken Kano / North.
There is God oooo.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Elthugnificent(m): 1:52pm
NwaChibuzor:Murtala square?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Mandynews(f): 1:52pm
If you are supporting Buhari comes 2019, you are a goat
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by fishbone123: 1:52pm
so wats the news here.... he suppose drive bicycle go abi
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by dayo2me(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by labenja(m): 1:53pm
wow...
the spare part of the car, is it still in existence
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by wyqay: 1:54pm
na go de
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by marwanafrica(m): 1:55pm
Traditional looters
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by reyscrub(m): 1:55pm
NwaChibuzor:
You mean say Fulani get chicks?
Waoh I would have love to drill one and feel their tempo
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by fishbone123: 1:55pm
NwaChibuzor:..
I don't mean to say u are lieing,.. but the truth is u are telling lie.. haba,.... do take blood tonic ooo cos lies dries the blood faster than HIV/AIDS.. how can u be dere and be on nairaland again
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by Temmy0833(m): 1:56pm
Eeya
|Re: Emir Sanusi Drives Vintage Car To Dubar; Same As His Grand-father's In 1956 by reyscrub(m): 1:57pm
Mandynews:
You don't mean it. A goat for supporting daura lord?
Ok I will think about your suggestion
