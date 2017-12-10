₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Adieza(m): 1:00pm
Below are some advantages derived when cucumber is consumed
1.They are a good source of vitamin B
Since cucumbers contain about 95 percent of water, you get rehydrated when you consume them.
2.Cucumbers make your skin smoother and younger while boosting your hair growth.
3.Cucumbers have been employed in recent years in battles against cancer.
4. It helps in curing hangover
Cucumbers help keep your breathe fresh while preventing bad breath.
5.Cucumbers aid easy digestion and weight.
6.Cucumbers reduce blood cholesterol and controls blood pressure in the human body.
7.Cucumbers encourages healthy joint and relieves arthritis and gout pain.
8.They help keep the heart healthy.
9.A large part of cucumber flavour comes from it’s seed.
10.Cucumbers contain vitamin C.
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Adieza(m): 1:02pm
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by OfficialAwol(m): 1:20pm
Beauty of nature. it saved our forefathers.
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by slawomir: 5:54pm
what about cucumber being a perfect dildoo?
oh you forgot that one
anyway as a drunkard that I am am more interested in cucumber curing hangover
so I leave the Dildoo aspect for the bitchiss
please no one should criticize me o
am just thinking out loud
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by ruggedmallaam(m): 5:54pm
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by NwaAmaikpe: 5:54pm
A cucumber is a natural phallus.
Unlike unripe plantains, they do not itch afterwards.
Unlike candles, they do not break inside.
They are STI free.
They come in different sizes to suit the diameter and radius of any given aperture.
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by sagio09: 5:55pm
Watch nd see bad minds
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by ceezarhh(m): 5:55pm
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by adecz: 5:55pm
You have forgotten to add
another, very useful use *wink* *wink*....
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Headlesschicken(m): 5:56pm
U forgot 2mention how it do help d female feminist folks 2cool off.....
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by donblade85555(m): 5:56pm
you forgot to mention that it is used by girls to cure konji.
e.g It was used by Chidinma
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Tongsman(m): 5:56pm
yummy, love this veggy
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by madan(f): 5:56pm
It's also used in preparing FTW (flat tummy water )
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Bobby4090: 5:57pm
It's the best for Self Service.
Ask Pastor Chris followers!
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by c733d(m): 5:57pm
Do not eat too much cucumber at once,it can lead to sudden death.
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by obonujoker(m): 5:58pm
Cucumbers can be mixed with Lemon, Ginger and mint leaves and water to achieve flat tummy....
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Graypoint: 5:59pm
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by yanshDoctor: 6:01pm
adult toy
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by obonujoker(m): 6:01pm
madan:
How long have you been using this combo??
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by dayleke(m): 6:01pm
Lol....
They still coming....
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by Pat081: 6:02pm
And is good 4 home alone gals too
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by xana101: 6:03pm
c733d:how true is this please? I've stop eating cucumber since most girls on d island esp. Lekki phase 1 use it for masturbation.
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by muller101(m): 6:06pm
Chidinma your apparatus is here
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by designVATExcel: 6:06pm
Social media has so spoilt me, I can't hear cucumber without thinking otherwise.
God deliver moi
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by johnstar(m): 6:07pm
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by modaink333: 6:08pm
U mean the cucumber chidinma used?
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by benuejosh(m): 6:09pm
Cumber that has been known to work in different areas of a human body? Tufiakwa!!!
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by bughead: 6:15pm
Always afraid of that food
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by MhizzAJ(f): 6:16pm
Cucumber is very nice
So many health benefits
Just had some moments ago
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by TechEnthusiast(m): 6:18pm
Cucumbers eliminate bad breath,so you can confidently talk to anyone.
I think that's the best advantage so far
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by beautyhd: 6:20pm
They can replace the other one in za other room
|Re: 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber by RemedyLab: 6:26pm
