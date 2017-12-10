Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 10 Health Benefits Of Cucumber (5306 Views)

1.They are a good source of vitamin B

Since cucumbers contain about 95 percent of water, you get rehydrated when you consume them.

2.Cucumbers make your skin smoother and younger while boosting your hair growth.

3.Cucumbers have been employed in recent years in battles against cancer.

4. It helps in curing hangover

Cucumbers help keep your breathe fresh while preventing bad breath.

5.Cucumbers aid easy digestion and weight.

6.Cucumbers reduce blood cholesterol and controls blood pressure in the human body.

7.Cucumbers encourages healthy joint and relieves arthritis and gout pain.

8.They help keep the heart healthy.

9.A large part of cucumber flavour comes from it’s seed.

10.Cucumbers contain vitamin C.



Beauty of nature. it saved our forefathers. 1 Like

.







You have forgotten to add

another, very useful use *wink* *wink*.... You have forgotten to addanother, very usefuluse *wink**wink*.... 1 Like

yummy, love this veggy

It's also used in preparing FTW (flat tummy water )

Do not eat too much cucumber at once,it can lead to sudden death.

Cucumbers can be mixed with Lemon, Ginger and mint leaves and water to achieve flat tummy.... 1 Like 1 Share

It's also used in preparing FTW (flat tummy water )

Cucumber is very nice

So many health benefits

Just had some moments ago

Cucumbers eliminate bad breath,so you can confidently talk to anyone.

I think that's the best advantage so far