Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by sirequity(m): 1:14pm
NIGERIA needs a single presidency tenure of six years so as to tackle problems bedevilling it, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by biacan(f): 1:17pm
If you can't prove yourself within the period of four years please forget it
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by sirequity(m): 1:21pm
biacan:
Just like Buhari has done, will you ranting without constitutional backing stop him from winning second term?
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Agimor(m): 1:24pm
Can you imagine six years of unbearable suffering under Buhari if it has been put to law. Four years is idea because with that one can access your performance and take a better decision. 2019 is the bus stop for Buhari and his cohorts whose likeness for embezzling is legendary.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by biacan(f): 1:24pm
sirequity:I hope you're getting your bags ready cause come 2019 we'll take you guys by surprise
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by sirequity(m): 1:26pm
biacan:
E-warrior I don hear.
Till then, just bookmark this your threat, because I will surely remind you of it.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Nogodye(m): 1:27pm
Speaking at a time when he himself has spent over a decade in the National Assembly...I can never take him serious. #OldThief
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by yanshDoctor: 1:28pm
only a party can rotate the presidency. in APC for example there is nothing like rotating in the six political zones. only the PDP has the rotating policy that why the party was in crisis in 2015.
tinubu aim was to use buhari to get to the presidency. reasons he wanted to control the Herm's of affair like presidency and senate, and to give Lagos high statues to get funds bonuses he can steal but his calculation was poorly done.
i see crisis in APC in 2019. and i see monies been shared to buy aggrieved members supports.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by goggleit: 1:56pm
[i][/i]while u enjoy the senate house
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by tsdarkside(m): 2:41pm
biacan:
we should even get rid of them after a year....governors too...other nations are doing it...why shouldnt nigeria too...??...
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by porka: 3:31pm
What Nigeria needs is an improvement in electoral processes.
The electoral laws should be strengthened.
The judiciary should be encouraged to assert itself as stipulated in the constitution (but must not be allowed to turn itself into the electorates - like Salami did).
The political parties should organize themselves properly.
The academia, professionals, media and the civil societies should engage more.
Electoral system should have the ability and capacity to reward good performance and punish evil.
A six year single term is a recipe for disaster.
Imagine Buhari and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State having a six-year-single-term.
A good electoral system would have weeded out Buhari from the competition for lack of secondary school certificate and his egregious human right and economic management records in the 1980s.
Yahaya Bello would not have happened on Kogi people with a good electoral structure in place.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by wickyyolo: 4:37pm
Imagine having Buhari as President for 6years
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by BlackMbakara1(m): 5:25pm
And the senate becomes part-time.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by nawtyme: 5:55pm
It's a good idea, but please let it come when buhari is in daura in 2019. Imagine having Buhari as President for six years with the notion that he has to do nothing the right way since he would not seek reelection. It's going to be hunger, strife, gnashing of teeth sprinkled with recession and fulani terrorism, wanton looting and unapologetic nepotism.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by BruncleZuma: 5:55pm
Hahahahahahahahahahaha fück you.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by nawtyme: 5:56pm
wickyyolo:My brother,na die b dat ooo.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by chloride6: 5:56pm
Ekweremadu you are very high.....
Is it rotation that will solve our problems?
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Ebonka1: 5:56pm
Two years tenure is okay say no to 6 years by our legislathief
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Emyogalanya: 5:57pm
SAME THING GEJ ASKED THEM TO DO
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Toniapsalm121: 5:59pm
We just need a good leader period
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by nawtyme: 6:00pm
Toniapsalm121:Please where is the good leader. Me ayam tayad ooo
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by jumich1(m): 6:00pm
I strongly agree with this.
For most positions the first term is used to appease the "godfathers" for second term support.
With a single term, you can do whatever knowing you don't need anyone thereafter.
There's also the bad side sha, if we vote in a messed up person, we go just suffer am for 7 whole years.
Though all in all I think the pros of a single term outnumber the cons.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by dieBYfire: 6:02pm
wickyyolo:
Is better having iya Bello instead O, Atleast free Pomo inside stew go sure!
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by almarthins(m): 6:03pm
Agimor:
U think so ? make we dey watch na... Part 2 is loading. ..I can hear somebodi say I rebuke u Satan.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Toniapsalm121: 6:05pm
Please where is the good leader. Me ayam tayad ooo[/
The youth.....u and I
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by BornAgainMay: 6:05pm
Ike, deluded Igbo man and a slave to the Fulani men
Single tenure will compound our problem(s)
Imagine, what Rochas is doing basically bcz he knew he won't need the ppl's vote agn.
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Fukafuka: 6:05pm
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by free2ryhme: 6:05pm
sirequity:
why shld it be 6 years and not 5 years
greedy animals
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by Kiakia(m): 6:06pm
sirequity:Good one from Ekweremadu. His postulation is the only way out of the myriad of problems facing the country.
1. Single tenure of six years.
2. Rotational Presidency.
3. Devolution of powers.
4. Restructuring.
This is it!
Re: Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu by yesloaded: 6:06pm
