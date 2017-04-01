Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Nigeria Needs Single Presidency Tenure Of Six Years – Ekweremadu (3886 Views)

FG Extends Tenure Of 2016 Budget Capital Elements Until May 5,2017 / The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him / Two Oil Thieves Jailed In Calabar For Six Years (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

NIGERIA needs a single presidency tenure of six years so as to tackle problems bedevilling it, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said.



He made the call on Friday at the 3rd Adada Lecture organised by Association of Nsukka Professors, Nsukka, Enugu State.



The theme of the lecture was “Restructuring and the Nigeria Youth.”



He said countries in South America used single tenure to stabilise their democracy, adding that one of such countries, Mexico, was still practicing single term.



“Single presidency tenure of six years that rotates among the six geo-political regions will promote unity and loyalty to the nation.”



Stressing the need to restructure the county, Ekweremadu said it would not divide the country as feared by some people, while noting that it would rather, strengthen and re-position the nation.



He identified ethnic and religious sentiment, ignorance and fear of the unknown as some of the challenges facing restructuring.



He said restructing would enable regions to harness their resources outside oil, “especially given that the black gold was undergoing shocks in the global oil market.



“The market for crude oil is reducing by the day as countries like Britain and France now have laws that will ban the use of diesel and petrol cars by 2030.



“Also, many countries have started using electric cars.



“Restructuring is the only way to restore the lost glory of the country as it would enable states to have enough resources to fund education, security and give basic amenities to their people.



“Restructure with devolution of power at the centre would reduce political tension as well as make the centre unattractive,” he said.



Ekweremadu urged youths in the country to close ranks and support restructuring as it would create employment and guarantee better future.

http://headline.com.ng/nigeria-needs-single-presidency-tenure-six-years-ekweremadu/



lalasticlala 1 Like

If you can't prove yourself within the period of four years please forget it 17 Likes

biacan:

If you can't prove yourself within the period of four years please forget it

Just like Buhari has done, will you ranting without constitutional backing stop him from winning second term? Just like Buhari has done, will you ranting without constitutional backing stop him from winning second term? 4 Likes

Can you imagine six years of unbearable suffering under Buhari if it has been put to law. Four years is idea because with that one can access your performance and take a better decision. 2019 is the bus stop for Buhari and his cohorts whose likeness for embezzling is legendary. 16 Likes 1 Share

sirequity:





Just like Buhari has done, will you ranting without constitutional backing stop him from winning second term? I hope you're getting your bags ready cause come 2019 we'll take you guys by surprise I hope you're getting your bags ready cause come 2019 we'll take you guys by surprise 3 Likes

biacan:

I hope you're getting your bags ready cause come 2019 we'll take you guys by surprise

E-warrior I don hear.



Till then, just bookmark this your threat, because I will surely remind you of it. E-warrior I don hear.Till then, just bookmark this your threat, because I will surely remind you of it. 3 Likes 1 Share

Speaking at a time when he himself has spent over a decade in the National Assembly...I can never take him serious. #OldThief 16 Likes 1 Share

only a party can rotate the presidency. in APC for example there is nothing like rotating in the six political zones. only the PDP has the rotating policy that why the party was in crisis in 2015.



tinubu aim was to use buhari to get to the presidency. reasons he wanted to control the Herm's of affair like presidency and senate, and to give Lagos high statues to get funds bonuses he can steal but his calculation was poorly done.



i see crisis in APC in 2019. and i see monies been shared to buy aggrieved members supports. 5 Likes

[i][/i]while u enjoy the senate house

biacan:

If you can't prove yourself within the period of four years please forget it

we should even get rid of them after a year....governors too...other nations are doing it...why shouldnt nigeria too... ??... we should even get rid of them after a year....governors too...other nations are doing it...why shouldnt nigeria too...??... 2 Likes 1 Share

What Nigeria needs is an improvement in electoral processes.



The electoral laws should be strengthened.



The judiciary should be encouraged to assert itself as stipulated in the constitution (but must not be allowed to turn itself into the electorates - like Salami did).



The political parties should organize themselves properly.



The academia, professionals, media and the civil societies should engage more.



Electoral system should have the ability and capacity to reward good performance and punish evil.



A six year single term is a recipe for disaster.



Imagine Buhari and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State having a six-year-single-term.



A good electoral system would have weeded out Buhari from the competition for lack of secondary school certificate and his egregious human right and economic management records in the 1980s.



Yahaya Bello would not have happened on Kogi people with a good electoral structure in place. 10 Likes

Imagine having Buhari as President for 6years 3 Likes

And the senate becomes part-time. 1 Like

It's a good idea, but please let it come when buhari is in daura in 2019. Imagine having Buhari as President for six years with the notion that he has to do nothing the right way since he would not seek reelection. It's going to be hunger, strife, gnashing of teeth sprinkled with recession and fulani terrorism, wanton looting and unapologetic nepotism. 5 Likes

Hahahahahahahahahahaha fück you.

wickyyolo:

Imagine having Buhari as President for 6years My brother,na die b dat ooo. My brother,na die b dat ooo. 2 Likes

Ekweremadu you are very high.....



Is it rotation that will solve our problems?

Two years tenure is okay say no to 6 years by our legislathief

SAME THING GEJ ASKED THEM TO DO

We just need a good leader period

Toniapsalm121:

We just need a good leader period Please where is the good leader. Me ayam tayad ooo Please where is the good leader. Me ayam tayad ooo

I strongly agree with this.

For most positions the first term is used to appease the "godfathers" for second term support.

With a single term, you can do whatever knowing you don't need anyone thereafter.



There's also the bad side sha, if we vote in a messed up person, we go just suffer am for 7 whole years.



Though all in all I think the pros of a single term outnumber the cons.

wickyyolo:

Imagine having Buhari as President for 6years

Is better having iya Bello instead O, Atleast free Pomo inside stew go sure! Is better having iya Bello instead O, Atleast free Pomo inside stew go sure!

Agimor:

Can you imagine six years of unbearable suffering under Buhari if it has been put to law. Four years is idea because with that one can access your performance and take a better decision. 2019 is the bus stop for Buhari and his cohorts whose likeness for embezzling is legendary.

U think so ? make we dey watch na... Part 2 is loading. ..I can hear somebodi say I rebuke u Satan. U think so ?make we dey watch na... Part 2 is loading. ..I can hear somebodi say I rebuke u Satan.

Please where is the good leader. Me ayam tayad ooo[/



The youth.....u and I





Ike, deluded Igbo man and a slave to the Fulani men



Single tenure will compound our problem(s)



Imagine, what Rochas is doing basically bcz he knew he won't need the ppl's vote agn. Ike, deluded Igbo man and a slave to the Fulani menSingle tenure will compound our problem(s)Imagine, what Rochas is doing basically bcz he knew he won't need the ppl's vote agn.

sirequity:





http://headline.com.ng/nigeria-needs-single-presidency-tenure-six-years-ekweremadu/





why shld it be 6 years and not 5 years



greedy animals why shld it be 6 years and not 5 yearsgreedy animals