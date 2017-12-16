Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Muric To Hold A Press Conference On Firdaus Amasa's Hijab Saga (5429 Views)

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) hereby invites you all to a press conference on Firdaus Amasa, who was disallowed from call to bar by the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, on account of her wearing hijab.



DATE : TUESDAY, 19TH

DECEMBER, 2017

VENUE : MURIC

TEMPORARY

OFFICE, TELLY

DAWAH PLAZA,

ZONE 'E' GRA, IBA

ESTATE, IBA, LAGOS

STATE

TIME : 11 AM



LET US GIVE THIS THE WIDEST PUBLICITY



KEEP SHARING





ALSO, A petition to be signed by all who cares for Amasa's hijab struggle. Log in and sign in....tell others around the world to do the same. Let's change evil with our hands as the prophet had advised. Here Is link,

http://chn.ge/2Bbjhql



More than 17,000 people have signed already. Let's make it swell to a multiple of that.



cc Lalasticlala

No one is above the law of any given state except the state decides to exempt you! 22 Likes

MUMURIC you mean 55 Likes





The gown itself covers the girl more than enough (in fact its even better than all those transparent gele that our muslim women wear)



and as for the NBA, i wonder what is so special about allowing a girl to wear hijab that they will waste her years of studying and money. That doesnt make sense especially when you consider how useless studying law has become in Nigeria. I studied law but right now i own a farm and i am by far more successful than all of my course mates that i can remember. Some of them earn as low as 10k per month

IamaNigerianGuy:





No sense in the later part of your post. Because the economy is poor people should stop studying the law ?



Besides, I was made to believe that the true law for Muslims is Sharia ? Why bark over English law which Muslims are not happy to obey anyway ?



Finally, shame on you Seun (a self confessed atheist) for succumbing to intimidation by creating a special thread for Muslims on a public forum.

It seems like you are frustrated. When did i say people should not study law in my post? The truth is that law is saturated and no longer as lucrative as people think. Even on nairaland we have hundreds of threads created by lawyers to express their regrets. It has nothing to do with the economy. If you had paid more attention to your economics teacher, you would have known that an increase in supply reduces value.



I also challenge you to show me the part of the Quran that speaks against studying English law. Do it now or you are a liar.



luckyz4rea:

No one is above the law of any given state except the state decides to exempt you!

Tell this speaker







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYAV2V_5Hqo Tell this speaker 1 Like

chai!!!

Nigeria my country.

what is the big deal in allowing someone to put on her hijab during the call to bar ceremony. 3 Likes

I hate that word, 'muric'! Where is that their fanatic leader? What is the outcome of their protest against Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel? Very soon they will protest for not calling that wayward girl to bar! 7 Likes

Truth be told,we muslims shouldnt make an issue out of this...there was a laid down rule, and you have to follow.If you cant follow the rules,then pick other courses to study...when I was way younger,my maleem would always list some courses that arent appropriate for muslims,law was one of those he listed because as a lawyer,you'll have to lie to be successful which is haram...the truth is,if you really want to reflect Islam in your career,pick a career that accommodates the teachings of Islam,dont just pick anyone and later start complaining of injustice...its that simple!





Modified: some are quoting me already,advise your loved ones to choose their careers with Islam in mind...if she really put Islam first,she wouldnt study common law,common law is filled with injustice,and that is technically haram.

Please,dont let's play the religion card...lets put sentiments aside for once...salam 30 Likes 4 Shares

Wow. They even came late. I was expecting them since yesterday. This is a wake up call to us Christians. Let's begin to put our religion above every law in Nigeria.

1. Trouser should be made optional for NYSC.

2. Alcohol should not be destroyed by HISBAH in kano

3. On no account should a Christian appear in a Sharia court be it in zamfara or kano.



For those of you Christians who still criticize CAN wait till we are overrun be these islamists like Constantinople was overrun by the defunct ottoman empire that gave birth to turkey. 21 Likes

I love muric 5 Likes

Attested to being a Muslim before getting here. Let me know if I will cease to be a tongue talking christian.



Attested to being a Muslim before getting here. Let me know if I will cease to be a tongue talking christian.

MURIC, una MUMU never do? Even the real Muslims from core North don't discuss this hijab nonsense again. Haba!

ban hijab period 2 Likes 1 Share



Naija with religion is like 5&6.

nd to ops no b only allah true god i bliv say buhari na our saviour mtvheew 1 Like

K

Muric should engage the institue management. To have an amicable solution

I'm a christian come and stop me from going to Church tomorrow these MURIC guys Una mumu never do its a dress code she is supposed to appear corporate as she is a corporate entity as stated under section 37 of the CAMA 4 Likes

goaldynman:

I hate that word, 'muric'! Where is that their fanatic leader? What is the outcome of their protest against Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel? Very soon they will protest for not calling that wayward girl to bar! dear fool, despite setting someone modestly dressed, you still CSK her wayward. Just grow some senses dude. dear fool, despite setting someone modestly dressed, you still CSK her wayward. Just grow some senses dude. 2 Likes

WaleOsu:

Truth be told,we muslims shouldnt make an issue out of this...there was a laid down rule, and you have to follow.If you cant follow the rules,then pick other courses to study...when I was way younger,my maleem would always list some courses that arent appropriate for muslims,law was one of those he listed because as a lawyer,you'll have to lie to be successful which is haram...the truth is,if you really want to reflect Islam in your career,pick a career that accommodates the teachings of Islam,dont just pick anyone and later start complaining of injustice...its that simple! if at all you practise Islam, your fate is shrinked, because I can't imagine you condemning Allah's rule for a stupid constitution that isn't followed by the people who created it. if at all you practise Islam, your fate is shrinked, because I can't imagine you condemning Allah's rule for a stupid constitution that isn't followed by the people who created it. 1 Like

#ban hijab

Abdulazeez007:

if at all you practise Islam, your fate is shrinked, because I can't imagine you condemning Allah's rule for a stupid constitution that isn't followed by the people who created it. is it by force to be a lawyer? do you see female footballers wear hijab?





mumu zealots is it by force to be a lawyer? do you see female footballers wear hijab?mumu zealots 9 Likes 1 Share

Abdulazeez007:

dear fool, despite setting someone modestly dressed, you still CSK her wayward. Just grow some senses dude.

Dear **** The girl is wayward for wasting her parent's resources! Do you know that law school's one year fees is over N300,000. If you then add other expenses such as books, feeding, accommodation, etc; you will be talking of close to a million. If they check that girl very well she commits the worst sin in her closet! 7 Likes 1 Share

Abdulazeez007:

if at all you practise Islam, your fate is shrinked, because I can't imagine you condemning Allah's rule for a stupid constitution that isn't followed by the people who created it. . 1 Like

Abdulazeez007:

if at all you practise Islam, your fate is shrinked, because I can't imagine you condemning Allah's rule for a stupid constitution that isn't followed by the people who created it. sorry my brother,you are a hypocrite...I never condemned Allah's rule,I'll never do that...infact,you have a potential of extremism...part of the reasons why I studied Computer Science was because its pure,it accommodates my religion,I had other courses in mind...you telling me my faith is shrinked means your comprehension is shallow...my point was that you should choose a career that allows you practice your religion,and not what you are trying to interprete,go and read my comment again...and moreover,we cant force Islam on others,the prophet (saw) instructed against such,so we shouldnt force our belief on the society...salam sorry my brother,you are a hypocrite...I never condemned Allah's rule,I'll never do that...infact,you have a potential of extremism...part of the reasons why I studied Computer Science was because its pure,it accommodates my religion,I had other courses in mind...you telling me my faith is shrinked means your comprehension is shallow...my point was that you should choose a career that allows you practice your religion,and not what you are trying to interprete,go and read my comment again...and moreover,we cant force Islam on others,the prophet (saw) instructed against such,so we shouldnt force our belief on the society...salam 7 Likes 1 Share

WaleOsu:



sorry my brother,you are a hypocrite...I never condemned Allah's rule,I'll never do that...infact,you have a potential of extremism...part of the reasons why I studied Computer Science was because its pure,it accommodates my religion,I had other courses in mind...you telling me my faith is shrinked means your comprehension is shallow...my point was that you should choose a career that allows you practice your religion,and not what you are trying to interprete,go and read my comment again...and moreover,we cant force Islam on others,the prophet (saw) instructed against such,so we shouldnt force our belief on the society...salam now listen, thios is a country where abt 2-3 states practise sharia. Now common law is vast. In a case where a musliim is meant to be defended( in a case like this) and the case isn't taken to a sharia court. You shldnt expect a chrissyin to stand for him without even collecting doubled price. Think about this.. I dont argue with people I share the same fate with. Bi-salam now listen, thios is a country where abt 2-3 states practise sharia. Now common law is vast. In a case where a musliim is meant to be defended( in a case like this) and the case isn't taken to a sharia court. You shldnt expect a chrissyin to stand for him without even collecting doubled price. Think about this.. I dont argue with people I share the same fate with. Bi-salam

Tshew. awon elegbe oshi. n0 muslim w0uld ever support the sister firdaoz. W0MEN CANT LEAD N0R JUDGE IN ISLAM. HIJAB HAS NO PLACE IN "BAR". MIXING AND SPEAKING WITH MEN IS PROHIBITED FOR A MUSLIM W0MAN IN ISLAM. HER JOB AS A MUSLIM WOMAN THAT WEARS HIJAB IS TO STAY AT HOME OF HER HUSBAND AND TAKE CARE OF HUSBAND PROPERTY AND KIDS OR PARENTS. . . IF YOU WILL GO AGAINST ALLAH LAW, YOU WILL HAVE FACE THE TUNE. if you want to face law and be a judge . .LEAVE OUR HIJAB OUT OF IT, LEAVE ISLAM OUT OF IT, LEAVE WE MUSLIM OUT OF IT. . . . . .anD those supporting the sister firDaoz are either sect member or ignorant muslim . .MIND YOU, NOt USING HIJAB IS A SIN. .AND HIJAB IS NOT JUST ABOUT CLOTHINGS...ITS FAR MUCH MORE THAN THAT ..GET ME RIGHT, ask those people supporting the sister firdaoz to provide PROOF FROM QURAN AND HADITH THAT SUPPORT THE SISTER 1 Like

goaldynman:





Dear **** The girl is wayward for wasting her parent's resources! Do you know that law school's one year fees is over N300,000. If you then add other expenses such as books, feeding, accommodation, etc; you will be talking of close to a million. If they check that girl very well she commits the worst sin in her closet! so she shd go against the will of her lord just because her parents paid her tuition fee. Who provided for her parents?

Mister she isn't going to meet her Lord with any certificate. so she shd go against the will of her lord just because her parents paid her tuition fee. Who provided for her parents?Mister she isn't going to meet her Lord with any certificate.

Abdulazeez007:

now listen, thios is a country where abt 2-3 states practise sharia. Now common law is vast. In a case where a musliim is meant to be defended( in a case like this) and the case isn't taken to a sharia court. You shldnt expect a chrissyin to stand for him without even collecting doubled price. Think about this.. I dont argue with people I share the same fate with. Bi-salam NO STATE IN NIGERIA PRACTISE SHARIA ISLAM NO STATE IN NIGERIA PRACTISE SHARIA ISLAM