₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,957 members, 3,973,484 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 11:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" (5847 Views)
Shan George Comes For Nigerian Pastors Over Tithe And Offering / Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? / Daddy Freeze Blasts Rich And Famous Nigerian Pastors. Quotes Bible Verses (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by metronaija3: 6:37pm
As tweeted by Nigerian producer and musician, Samklef.
All those people attacking Nigeria pastors don't have one single sense.... attack the local government and your president that u voted for...
https://mobile.twitter.com/SAMKLEF/status/942006449445752832
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by boliswitpassprik(m): 6:39pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by smulti(m): 6:40pm
Both the government and the pastors are operating in the same frequency
which is scam !!!
.
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Davido324(m): 8:14pm
Gbam! HE said d truth haters go and die
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by OrestesDante(m): 10:27pm
∆ As if he is that religious
That means many nairalanders don't have sense ∆
8 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by bsideboii(m): 10:28pm
Well,he has a point!
9 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by ipobarecriminals: 10:28pm
Freeze is a PIG.Make he continue to confuse his PIGLETS.
17 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by cold(m): 10:28pm
Hmm
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by martineverest(m): 10:28pm
Look at dis dunce.... What's different different BTW tax with govt and tithe with pastors?..... U pay pastors higher than u pay govt.
Go to Italy and see what catholic is doing with illegal immigrants and homeless
Samklef abi na Wyclef, why aren't criticizing pope, tb Joshua for not helping ppl?
Fish brain called yeyebrities
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by gbegemaster(m): 10:28pm
Davido324:It's mostly cowardice. Pastors don't usually carry or use firearms. The politicians carry and use the firearms. So its an easy choice for cowards.
Even charley boy has refused to go back to Abuja to protest after being tear gassed by the government. He has since decided it is safer to pick on pastors.
Let just assume that pastors become armed for some crazy reason. The #saynototithe crowd will disappear and look for someone unarmed to pick on.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by safarigirl(f): 10:28pm
My brother, there is a saying that Mad people always think sane people are mad
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Everythinggoes: 10:28pm
True its written touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm imagine no man of God had jets then Gods word on the riches of his kingdom will be made void. The bible made us to understand that there is a time the world will depend on Gods kingdom to survive. Amen
4 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Ussy4real(m): 10:28pm
When your career don die.. Just to stay relevant na to just support nonsense make people take remember you. Samklef we don hear
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Joe50(m): 10:28pm
Samklef, Nigeria government and Nigeria pastors any difference between?
2 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by lovelylad(m): 10:28pm
Who is samklef?
Is he a bricklayer or a carpenter?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Benz4pimp(m): 10:28pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by rattlesnake(m): 10:28pm
what is a samklipp sounds like local clipper those youba afonjas use to wond us when we were small
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Benz4pimp(m): 10:28pm
Who is samklef?Sounds more like a musical instrument
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Narldon(f): 10:28pm
Ok
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:29pm
I don't think Nigerian Pastors are being attacked. I think evil, false prophets and rogues are under attack.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/six-set-people-afraid-daddy-freeze/
2 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by sayisayi(m): 10:29pm
Brain cancer is real. Haba!!!
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by ekestic1976: 10:29pm
You left your sense in the Bible! Think God more and learn Pastors aren't angels!
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by SmartMugu: 10:29pm
What is this one saying? What has local governments and president got to do with pastors? I don't see the analogy in this statement.
2 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by ipobarecriminals: 10:29pm
they ARE CONFUSED. Freeze is a PIG
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 10:29pm
samkleft should face his dead and buried music career.
when was the last time he did a hit?
the only banger he did was "Mo lo wo noni"....and that song was a hit because Wizkid was there.
2 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by watchwoman(f): 10:29pm
I agree to an extent, because the government is accountable to everybody both those who vote and those who don't and whatever decisions they make directly affect the lives of everyone irrespective of religion, whereas the pastors are accountable to believers and their decisions only affect their members and not Christianity in general.
Though some activities of some pastors are mundane, we should be more critical of the government we vote into power.
3 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by loneatar: 10:29pm
Good word
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by bjhaid: 10:29pm
Are the pastors not dining with polithiefians?, how many of them have openly criticised dem?
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by 2special(m): 10:29pm
they should get a life.... the pastors are not part of their problem....Elijah collected this last meal of a widow dose that make him a scammer...though we have fake pastor....all my enemy if they fail to repent should die....why must u make yourself my enemy... if u fail to repent... u must die...a proud redeem member.
2 Likes
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by ItsUncleDee(m): 10:30pm
gbam
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by Caseless: 10:30pm
Fuel for his music generator don finish, na dis one him wan take get attention.
Carry on...
1 Like
|Re: Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" by prettyboy5: 10:30pm
How funny!
This is the type of mentality which makes Africans so backwards as compared to others.
So a pastor(a human being) can not be talked about or his actions scrutinized right, because he is a god or what? And the same Bible talked how in the last days there would be a lot of false prophets.
7 Likes 2 Shares
Who Else Loves Patience Ozokwor? / Sultry Actress, Mercy Johnson’s Messy Lifestyle Exposed / Photo - Yung6ix And 2pac Who Rocks It Best
Viewing this topic: Oluwapeldon(m), Demainman1, emmyspark007(m), idealemma, mpowa(m), Vicolan, prinzadey(m), honeyguy(m), tboks(m), skullzflex(m), adeloyal, shoneye2oluseyi(m), mickeymimi, mazzdoff, handsomeyinka(m), donkarly(m), ferdoplay123, kcute(m), EMMAUGOH(m), sakabien, Stereoo(m), Laqrinafrica(m), samael, chinedumu23, donsteady(m), talk2ekpa(m), passion247(f), jyem(m), emmbet, MGeey(f), bencynthgreat, Keneeby(m), olusayeroyagi(m), Bollinger(m), emmyquan, shingu(m), a2yin, drealmoyo(m), tdayof(m), washingtonklef(m), abduljabbar4(m), savagefinder1, Flashh, Disneylady(f) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26