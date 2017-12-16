Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Samklef: "People Attacking Nigerian Pastors Don't Have Sense" (5847 Views)

All those people attacking Nigeria pastors don't have one single sense.... attack the local government and your president that u voted for...



https://mobile.twitter.com/SAMKLEF/status/942006449445752832 As tweeted by Nigerian producer and musician, Samklef.



Both the government and the pastors are operating in the same frequency



which is scam !!!

. 72 Likes 3 Shares

Gbam! HE said d truth haters go and die









∆ As if he is that religious



That means many nairalanders don't have sense

Well,he has a point!

Freeze is a PIG.Make he continue to confuse his PIGLETS. Freeze is a PIG.Make he continue to confuse his PIGLETS.

Look at dis dunce.... What's different different BTW tax with govt and tithe with pastors?..... U pay pastors higher than u pay govt.



Go to Italy and see what catholic is doing with illegal immigrants and homeless



Samklef abi na Wyclef, why aren't criticizing pope, tb Joshua for not helping ppl?



Fish brain called yeyebrities

Davido324:

Gbam! HE said d truth

haters go and die It's mostly cowardice. Pastors don't usually carry or use firearms. The politicians carry and use the firearms. So its an easy choice for cowards.



Even charley boy has refused to go back to Abuja to protest after being tear gassed by the government. He has since decided it is safer to pick on pastors.



It's mostly cowardice. Pastors don't usually carry or use firearms. The politicians carry and use the firearms. So its an easy choice for cowards.

Even charley boy has refused to go back to Abuja to protest after being tear gassed by the government. He has since decided it is safer to pick on pastors.

Let just assume that pastors become armed for some crazy reason. The #saynototithe crowd will disappear and look for someone unarmed to pick on.

My brother, there is a saying that Mad people always think sane people are mad

True its written touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm imagine no man of God had jets then Gods word on the riches of his kingdom will be made void. The bible made us to understand that there is a time the world will depend on Gods kingdom to survive. Amen

When your career don die.. Just to stay relevant na to just support nonsense make people take remember you. Samklef we don hear

Samklef, Nigeria government and Nigeria pastors any difference between? 2 Likes

Who is samklef?

Who is samklef?

Is he a bricklayer or a carpenter?

what is a samklipp sounds like local clipper those youba afonjas use to wond us when we were small

Who is samklef?Sounds more like a musical instrument

http://www.mortalpoet.com/six-set-people-afraid-daddy-freeze/ I don't think Nigerian Pastors are being attacked. I think evil, false prophets and rogues are under attack.

Brain cancer is real. Haba!!!

You left your sense in the Bible! Think God more and learn Pastors aren't angels!

What is this one saying? What has local governments and president got to do with pastors? I don't see the analogy in this statement. 2 Likes

they ARE CONFUSED. Freeze is a PIG they ARE CONFUSED. Freeze is a PIG

samkleft should face his dead and buried music career.



when was the last time he did a hit?





the only banger he did was "Mo lo wo noni"....and that song was a hit because Wizkid was there. 2 Likes

I agree to an extent, because the government is accountable to everybody both those who vote and those who don't and whatever decisions they make directly affect the lives of everyone irrespective of religion, whereas the pastors are accountable to believers and their decisions only affect their members and not Christianity in general.



Though some activities of some pastors are mundane, we should be more critical of the government we vote into power. 3 Likes

Good word

Are the pastors not dining with polithiefians?, how many of them have openly criticised dem?

they should get a life.... the pastors are not part of their problem....Elijah collected this last meal of a widow dose that make him a scammer...though we have fake pastor....all my enemy if they fail to repent should die....why must u make yourself my enemy... if u fail to repent... u must die...a proud redeem member.

gbam







Fuel for his music generator don finish, na dis one him wan take get attention.





Fuel for his music generator don finish, na dis one him wan take get attention.

Carry on...