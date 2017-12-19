Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha (3700 Views)

In a statement made available to our correspondent by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor boasted that no reasonable Imo man or woman could come out in protest against him or his administration.



The statement partly read,



“We want to take the floor once again to inform the general public that Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Rescue Mission Administration does not have any opposition in the state. The few elite, whose simple and compound interest is 2019 governorship in the state, do not constitute any opposition in the proper sense of the word and so, they only operate on the social media.



“We want also to state clearly that no reasonable Imo man or woman can come out in protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha or his administration because he has done for them what they never knew could be done by a government in the state.





“Why all these? Those who follow postings on the social media must have read what a faceless or non-existent group that called itself ‘Imo Peoples Action for Democracy’ with no fixed address or any existing human being behind it, had published threatening to ‘occupy Imo’ from Monday, December 18, 2017 to Sunday, December 24, 2017 in protest for reasons best known to them.



“When we saw that gimmick, we didn’t react to it because we knew it was one of such rooster and bull stories. After all, a one-time speaker of the state House of Assembly had issued a similar threat last year and on the day he said he was going to have a rally against the government, he was not even in Owerri but in Abuja enjoying himself. At the end of the day, nothing happened.



“Today, Monday, December 18, 2017 nothing happened with regard to the empty threat to ‘Occupy Imo.’ Rather, supporters of the administration gathered in their thousands at the Heroes Square to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s 75th birthday.”





Cutting the cake to mark President Buhari’s birthday, the Chief of Staff to Okorocha on Operations, Kingsley Uju, said, “Today, we are seeing genuine love in action. Today, the youths, women and general people of Imo State in their large numbers are celebrating a man who has done so well in protecting the unity of Nigeria and restoring the once-lost integrity of Nigeria.



“Today, we are celebrating a unique man who has transformed the fortunes of this great nation within a short time, a detribalised Nigerian, who enjoys the respect of the international community.”





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/my-opponents-only-exist-on-social-media-okorocha/amp/



Especially On Nairaland 10 Likes 3 Shares

Alright sire

IMOLITES,the best is yet to come. 6 Likes 1 Share

“We want also to state clearly that no reasonable Imo man or woman can come out in protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha or his administration because he has done for them what they never knew could be done by a government in the state.



We hear you, Future President of Nigeria! We hear you, Future President of Nigeria! 3 Likes 3 Shares

new meme @picture,



when your sister is the commissioner for happiness.



@topic, this man looks empty to me 3 Likes

So who were those protesting against him yesterday?



When did Social media start carrying placards? 10 Likes 1 Share

this man is not wise at all, where else can they oppose you if not on social media. the sculptor governor, the entire IMO people is your opponent. they are against you whether you know it or choose to deny it. you took the money meant for payment of salaries and erect statues and organize birthday parties.



even Obasanjo has to say the truth about the bad decisions that you always offer to him while he was still the president. 10 Likes



Okorostatue has spoken. Okorostatue has spoken.

Abagworo! 1 Like

Your good governance ends with you family & friends sir.

E dey pain am well well

rifasenate11:

this man is not wise at all, where else can they oppose you if not on social media. the sculptor governor, the entire IMO people is your opponent. they are against you whether you know it or choose to deny it. you took the money meant for payment of salaries and erect statues and organize birthday parties.



even Obasanjo has to say the truth about the bad decisions that you always offer to him while he was still the president.

Those opposing him on Social media are not from IMO State, hence he has been winning elections since 2011..



Are you cleared? Those opposing him on Social media are not from IMO State, hence he has been winning elections since 2011..Are you cleared? 1 Like 1 Share

dukie25:

So who were those protesting against him yesterday?



When did Social media start carrying placards?

The Reason only 10 people came out to protest when compared with multitude who abuse him on Social Media. The Reason only 10 people came out to protest when compared with multitude who abuse him on Social Media. 1 Like 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:





The Reason only 10 people came out to protest when compared with multitude who abuse on Social Media. If he was not irked by the protest and it was insignificant, why did he send police to arrest the protesters? If he was not irked by the protest and it was insignificant, why did he send police to arrest the protesters? 7 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:





Those opposing on Social media are not from IMO State, hence he has winning elections since 2011..



Are you cleared?

hence he has been rigging elections since 2011.



are you cleared? hence he has been rigging elections since 2011.are you cleared? 9 Likes

Opposition is dead in Imo.. continue misbehaving okoroawusa 1 Like

dukie25:

So who were those protesting against him yesterday?



When did Social media start carrying placards?



These people are liars

Lying is one of the prerequisites on joining APC

If you can't tell a lie

Don't think of joining or supporting APC

It's a party deep rooted in corruption and propaganda These people are liarsLying is one of the prerequisites on joining APCIf you can't tell a lieDon't think of joining or supporting APCIt's a party deep rooted in corruption and propaganda 13 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:





The Reason only 10 people came out to protest when compared with multitude who abuse on Social Media.

I heard you are heavily fat

Is it true? I heard you are heavily fatIs it true? 2 Likes

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO

Mumu governor 1 Like

Even the spiritual SLAP was from "Social Media" 1 Like

Those social medial opponents must be ghosts then 2 Likes

Good day Mr statue

I think I need a statue before this year runs out

. I BLAME NONE OTHER THAN THE DAÚRA DÚLLARD. BLAME BUHARI AND APC.



WHY ARE THE SPAMBOTS CENSORING THE WORD "DAÙRA DÙLLARD" TO "DAURA PRESIDENT"?



THE CORRUPTION OF THE ZOO HAS SPREAD TO NAIRALAND . I BLAME NONE OTHER THAN THE DAÚRA DÚLLARD. BLAME BUHARI AND APC.WHY ARE THE SPAMBOTS CENSORING THE WORD "DAÙRA DÙLLARD" TO "DAURA PRESIDENT"?THE CORRUPTION OF THE ZOO HAS SPREAD TO NAIRALAND

Ride on statue governor.

In fact; you are even the best governor

#yinmu





Ur opponents re finkin of how to bring down d statue u erected no gree for Dem. 1 Like

Bleep politics section mods