₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,675 members, 3,978,409 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 05:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha (3700 Views)
Reuben Abati Trolls Governor Rochas Okorocha On IG (photo) / "Willie Obiano’s Opponents Only Fit To Be Catechists" – Prof. Soludo / Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:50pm
The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday said that he did not have any opposition in the state.
In a statement made available to our correspondent by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor boasted that no reasonable Imo man or woman could come out in protest against him or his administration.
The statement partly read,
“We want to take the floor once again to inform the general public that Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Rescue Mission Administration does not have any opposition in the state. The few elite, whose simple and compound interest is 2019 governorship in the state, do not constitute any opposition in the proper sense of the word and so, they only operate on the social media.
“We want also to state clearly that no reasonable Imo man or woman can come out in protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha or his administration because he has done for them what they never knew could be done by a government in the state.
“Why all these? Those who follow postings on the social media must have read what a faceless or non-existent group that called itself ‘Imo Peoples Action for Democracy’ with no fixed address or any existing human being behind it, had published threatening to ‘occupy Imo’ from Monday, December 18, 2017 to Sunday, December 24, 2017 in protest for reasons best known to them.
“When we saw that gimmick, we didn’t react to it because we knew it was one of such rooster and bull stories. After all, a one-time speaker of the state House of Assembly had issued a similar threat last year and on the day he said he was going to have a rally against the government, he was not even in Owerri but in Abuja enjoying himself. At the end of the day, nothing happened.
“Today, Monday, December 18, 2017 nothing happened with regard to the empty threat to ‘Occupy Imo.’ Rather, supporters of the administration gathered in their thousands at the Heroes Square to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s 75th birthday.”
Cutting the cake to mark President Buhari’s birthday, the Chief of Staff to Okorocha on Operations, Kingsley Uju, said, “Today, we are seeing genuine love in action. Today, the youths, women and general people of Imo State in their large numbers are celebrating a man who has done so well in protecting the unity of Nigeria and restoring the once-lost integrity of Nigeria.
“Today, we are celebrating a unique man who has transformed the fortunes of this great nation within a short time, a detribalised Nigerian, who enjoys the respect of the international community.”
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/my-opponents-only-exist-on-social-media-okorocha/amp/
lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:51pm
Especially On Nairaland
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by sarrki(m): 3:51pm
Alright sire
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Okoroawusa: 3:52pm
IMOLITES,the best is yet to come.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:53pm
“We want also to state clearly that no reasonable Imo man or woman can come out in protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha or his administration because he has done for them what they never knew could be done by a government in the state.
We hear you, Future President of Nigeria!
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by prospero5(m): 3:53pm
new meme @picture,
when your sister is the commissioner for happiness.
@topic, this man looks empty to me
3 Likes
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by dukie25: 3:55pm
So who were those protesting against him yesterday?
When did Social media start carrying placards?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by rifasenate11(m): 3:56pm
this man is not wise at all, where else can they oppose you if not on social media. the sculptor governor, the entire IMO people is your opponent. they are against you whether you know it or choose to deny it. you took the money meant for payment of salaries and erect statues and organize birthday parties.
even Obasanjo has to say the truth about the bad decisions that you always offer to him while he was still the president.
10 Likes
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Evablizin(f): 3:56pm
Okorostatue has spoken.
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:58pm
Abagworo!
1 Like
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Desyner: 4:01pm
Your good governance ends with you family & friends sir.
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Ifeanyi4491(m): 4:05pm
E dey pain am well well
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:06pm
rifasenate11:
Those opposing him on Social media are not from IMO State, hence he has been winning elections since 2011..
Are you cleared?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:09pm
dukie25:
The Reason only 10 people came out to protest when compared with multitude who abuse him on Social Media.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by dukie25: 4:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:If he was not irked by the protest and it was insignificant, why did he send police to arrest the protesters?
7 Likes
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by rifasenate11(m): 4:20pm
NgeneUkwenu:
hence he has been rigging elections since 2011.
are you cleared?
9 Likes
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Alariiwo: 4:21pm
Opposition is dead in Imo.. continue misbehaving okoroawusa
1 Like
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:22pm
dukie25:
These people are liars
Lying is one of the prerequisites on joining APC
If you can't tell a lie
Don't think of joining or supporting APC
It's a party deep rooted in corruption and propaganda
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:24pm
NgeneUkwenu:
I heard you are heavily fat
Is it true?
2 Likes
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by sagio09: 4:32pm
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Dremo247(m): 4:33pm
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Annnonymous: 4:33pm
Mumu governor
1 Like
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by oshe111(m): 4:34pm
Even the spiritual SLAP was from "Social Media"
1 Like
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by temitemi1(m): 4:34pm
Those social medial opponents must be ghosts then
2 Likes
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by BruncleZuma: 4:34pm
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Hayshoepofo(m): 4:35pm
Good day Mr statue
I think I need a statue before this year runs out
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by JayIlych: 4:35pm
. I BLAME NONE OTHER THAN THE DAÚRA DÚLLARD. BLAME BUHARI AND APC.
WHY ARE THE SPAMBOTS CENSORING THE WORD "DAÙRA DÙLLARD" TO "DAURA PRESIDENT"?
THE CORRUPTION OF THE ZOO HAS SPREAD TO NAIRALAND
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:36pm
Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Mcsenior(m): 4:36pm
Ride on statue governor.
In fact; you are even the best governor
#yinmu
Check NaturalRemedyLab for your natural home made remedies
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by YINKS89(m): 4:37pm
Ur opponents re finkin of how to bring down d statue u erected no gree for Dem.
1 Like
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Myself2(m): 4:37pm
Bleep politics section mods
|Re: My Opponents Only Exist On Social Media –Governor Rochas Okorocha by Oyindidi(f): 4:37pm
Lol
5 Top Reasons Why Nigeria Must Not Break Up. / PDP Will Be Taken To Court For The Lawless Things They Did In Rivers- Buhari / REPORT: Buhari Settles For Fashola As Chief Of Staff To The Federal Government
Viewing this topic: toluene2016(m), nonhuman(m), Maj196(m), prinzeepule, tossmani, irepnaija4eva(m), Jiggyronnie, janey1984, obailala(m), Etuagievin(m), BigIyanga, iyobs7(f), candyguyofficia(m), Patheos(m), PistolPete, Angeleena(f), thebosstrevor, AniwetaluEmma(m), ajuji1(m), zeelo2014, id911, JANK23H(m), lurther, ASAbraham(m), se0un(m), k10, petluva, Unluvable(f), FRESHG(m), eutychia, Bcpump, Ximenes45(m), Phonefanatic and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11