The group, under the aegis of South Eastern Youth Movement for Atiku Abubakar, described the former vice president as a tested hand which distinguished him during his reign as vice president.



Speaking in Awka after its inaugural meeting, the group's Coordinator, Maxwell Umeaba said the group had resolved to support the former Vice President to realise his presidential ambition with its stronghold in the five states of the South East.



"We have resolved to come together to take our destiny into our hands. We have raised army of voters in all the states in the South East.



"Atiku is a tested hand, whose works during his reign as vice president distinguished him. As a good business man who has overseen several successful businesses, Nigeria would be in safe hands if he is elected," he said.



Describing Atiku's defection to PDP as a welcome development towards reshaping the country, Umeaba stressed that Nigerian youths believe in him and would strongly support him.



He regretted that the present administration under the APC had relegated the youths and denied them of inclusiveness in governance.



Lets tell ourselves the truth. Atiku won't win come 2019.

From GEJ Till 2019 To Nnamdi KANU To Biafra Or Death And Now Atiku For Life...



Who Knows What They Would Come With In 2019, After Buhari Is Sworn In For His Second Term..



Bunch of Useless Never-Do-Wells! 74 Likes 7 Shares

Their choice but as for me an my family we go atikulate.the choice is yours 8 Likes

Write this anywhere. Atiku won't win his adamawa state. Dude isn't stable and the North loves loyalty and honesty which he doesn't possess. I hate it that Buhari is going into 2019 unopposed but that's the reality 40 Likes 1 Share

You get option. The Fulani are still your lord and master even nairalander IPOB can testify to that 35 Likes 2 Shares

May God help una 1 Like

Atiku is my choice 2019... 10 Likes

Slavery is in their DNA.. same Atiku that worked against their hero's re-election in 2015 has suddenly become their god.



I'm even praying they vote massively for PDP in 2019 so that we can easily boot out Okorocha or whichever one of them stands in our way for Osinbajo come 2023 in APC.



Nigeria will rise again 31 Likes

Slavery is in their DNA.. same Atiku that worked against their hero's re-election in 2015 has suddenly become their god.



I'm even praying they vote massively for PDP in 2019 so that we can easily boot out Okorocha or whichever one of them stands in our way for Osinbajo come 2023 in APC.



Nigeria will rise again



Typical Afonja

Remove your head from Buharis butt first

The man is a certified failure

Typical Afonja

Remove your head from Buharis butt first

The man is a certified failure

Any sane Nigerian will rather vote a goat than a Buhari in 2019

May God help una

It seems you need the help more

It seems you need the help more

Since someone somewhere is pulling your strings

Confused ipork yuuut 15 Likes

Lets tell ourselves the truth. Atiku won't win come 2019. pls how much is bride price?

Some group of opportunists looking for way to milk atiku dry.

They don't speak for IGBO YOUTHS PLEASE.

they speak for themselves and their pockets. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Typical Afonja

Remove your head from Buharis butt first

The man is a certified failure

Any sane Nigerian will rather vote a goat than a Buhari in 2019

Buhari won in a free and fair elections with wide margin, despite all the dollars and security GEJ deployed to rig elections.



Tell me why he won't win again in 2019. No free dollars to throw around this time around or soldiers to rig for pdp.



Buhari won in a free and fair elections with wide margin, despite all the dollars and security GEJ deployed to rig elections.

Tell me why he won't win again in 2019. No free dollars to throw around this time around or soldiers to rig for pdp.

I think you should sit down and re-evalute your life. Life is too short to keep failing always. Ndo!

..us in the NE and NW are highly happy with the improvement in security issue,take ur batty ass to ur ineffuactual baboon in oteke ZombiePUNISHER:





Typical Afonja

Remove your head from Buharis butt first

The man is a certified failure

typical failure to the deluded and pathetic ipob Jews,he python danced on ur ass,it's only natural for u to hate him..us in the NE and NW are highly happy with the improvement in security issue,take ur batty ass to ur ineffuactual baboon in oteke

pls how much is bride price? huh huh

Atiku is your President, Nnamdi kanu is his running mate,Yeye people





If curse dey follow person, he go think say he dey make the right decision until it's late.



The curse be say, UNA NEVER GO SUPPORT YOUR OWN. AND THE ALIEN YOU GO SUPPORT SEF MUST BE A FAILURE



If curse dey follow person, he go think say he dey make the right decision until it's late.

The curse be say, UNA NEVER GO SUPPORT YOUR OWN. AND THE ALIEN YOU GO SUPPORT SEF MUST BE A FAILURE

Hear the nonsense una dey talk

Slaves 8 Likes

Some group of opportunists looking for way to milk atiku dry.

They don't speak for IGBO YOUTHS PLEASE.

Are they cursed of money

hired Igbo youth ni..who made them spokesman for the entire Igbo race..

Are they cursed of money they are jobless youths who just want to milk atiku.

Campaign na time to be running around politicians na they are jobless youths who just want to milk atiku.Campaign na time to be running around politicians na 1 Like

Boys must hustle. 1 Like

they are jobless youths who just want to milk atiku.

If it is money, they don't think twice

lalasticlala come and help Atiku 3 Likes

Anybody is better than vegetable. 4 Likes

Slavery is in their DNA.. same Atiku that worked against their hero's re-election in 2015 has suddenly become their god.



I'm even praying they vote massively for PDP in 2019 so that we can easily boot out Okorocha or whichever one of them stands in our way for Osinbajo come 2023 in APC.



Nigeria will rise again

So says a supporter of a recesionist/dead brain buhari D vegetable.

When a soul lost to a s!lly failed Biafran struggle thinks his opinion count for anything in the scheme of things.

I couldn't stop laughing at distinguished himself as a vp.

Igbos are politically myopic. The other day was following about an Umuahia lunatic, today is a nincompoop like Atiku.

Sink your political future and watch yourselves reduced to 3% from 5%, better dont cry when reality speaks in loud voice. 23 Likes 1 Share