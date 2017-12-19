₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by agwom(m): 5:27pm
Some group of youths in the south eastern part of the country have drummed support for the presidential ambition of former Nigeria's vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The group, under the aegis of South Eastern Youth Movement for Atiku Abubakar, described the former vice president as a tested hand which distinguished him during his reign as vice president.
Speaking in Awka after its inaugural meeting, the group's Coordinator, Maxwell Umeaba said the group had resolved to support the former Vice President to realise his presidential ambition with its stronghold in the five states of the South East.
"We have resolved to come together to take our destiny into our hands. We have raised army of voters in all the states in the South East.
"Atiku is a tested hand, whose works during his reign as vice president distinguished him. As a good business man who has overseen several successful businesses, Nigeria would be in safe hands if he is elected," he said.
Describing Atiku's defection to PDP as a welcome development towards reshaping the country, Umeaba stressed that Nigerian youths believe in him and would strongly support him.
He regretted that the present administration under the APC had relegated the youths and denied them of inclusiveness in governance.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/2019-why-atiku-is-our-preferred-choice--igbo-youths.html
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Jochabed(f): 5:29pm
Lets tell ourselves the truth. Atiku won't win come 2019.
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:32pm
From GEJ Till 2019 To Nnamdi KANU To Biafra Or Death And Now Atiku For Life...
Who Knows What They Would Come With In 2019, After Buhari Is Sworn In For His Second Term..
Bunch of Useless Never-Do-Wells!
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by DiasyTD(f): 5:35pm
Their choice but as for me an my family we go atikulate.the choice is yours
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by michlins: 5:35pm
Write this anywhere. Atiku won't win his adamawa state. Dude isn't stable and the North loves loyalty and honesty which he doesn't possess. I hate it that Buhari is going into 2019 unopposed but that's the reality
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by olasaad(f): 5:36pm
You get option. The Fulani are still your lord and master even nairalander IPOB can testify to that
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by sarrki(m): 5:36pm
May God help una
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by swagagolic01(m): 5:55pm
Atiku is my choice 2019...
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Alariiwo: 5:56pm
Slavery is in their DNA.. same Atiku that worked against their hero's re-election in 2015 has suddenly become their god.
I'm even praying they vote massively for PDP in 2019 so that we can easily boot out Okorocha or whichever one of them stands in our way for Osinbajo come 2023 in APC.
Nigeria will rise again
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:01pm
Alariiwo:
Typical Afonja
Remove your head from Buharis butt first
The man is a certified failure
Any sane Nigerian will rather vote a goat than a Buhari in 2019
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:04pm
sarrki:
It seems you need the help more
Since someone somewhere is pulling your strings
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by madridguy(m): 6:04pm
Confused ipork yuuut
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by ItsTutsi(m): 6:06pm
pls how much is bride price?
Jochabed:
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Amarabae(f): 6:08pm
Some group of opportunists looking for way to milk atiku dry.
They don't speak for IGBO YOUTHS PLEASE.
they speak for themselves and their pockets.
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Alariiwo: 6:10pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
Buhari won in a free and fair elections with wide margin, despite all the dollars and security GEJ deployed to rig elections.
Tell me why he won't win again in 2019. No free dollars to throw around this time around or soldiers to rig for pdp.
I think you should sit down and re-evalute your life. Life is too short to keep failing always. Ndo!
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by ItsTutsi(m): 6:11pm
typical failure to the deluded and pathetic ipob Jews,he python danced on ur ass,it's only natural for u to hate him ..us in the NE and NW are highly happy with the improvement in security issue,take ur batty ass to ur ineffuactual baboon in oteke
ZombiePUNISHER:
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Jochabed(f): 6:11pm
ItsTutsi:huh
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Baawaa(m): 6:13pm
Atiku is your President, Nnamdi kanu is his running mate,Yeye people
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by SLIDEwaxie(m): 6:13pm
Na curse for your region, but e go be like say na u choose.
If curse dey follow person, he go think say he dey make the right decision until it's late.
The curse be say, UNA NEVER GO SUPPORT YOUR OWN. AND THE ALIEN YOU GO SUPPORT SEF MUST BE A FAILURE
Hear the nonsense una dey talk
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by ipodstinks: 6:14pm
Slaves
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Baawaa(m): 6:15pm
Amarabae:Are they cursed of money
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by QueenSekxy(f): 6:15pm
faceless Igbo youth korhired Igbo youth ni ..who made them spokesman for the entire Igbo race..
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Amarabae(f): 6:18pm
Baawaa:they are jobless youths who just want to milk atiku.
Campaign na time to be running around politicians na
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Okoroawusa: 6:18pm
Boys must hustle.
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Baawaa(m): 6:28pm
Amarabae:If it is money, they don't think twice
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:29pm
lalasticlala come and help Atiku
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Saaruman(m): 6:34pm
Anybody is better than vegetable.
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Saaruman(m): 6:37pm
Alariiwo:So says a supporter of a recesionist/dead brain buhari D vegetable.
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by jpphilips(m): 6:38pm
agwom:
When a soul lost to a s!lly failed Biafran struggle thinks his opinion count for anything in the scheme of things.
I couldn't stop laughing at distinguished himself as a vp.
Igbos are politically myopic. The other day was following about an Umuahia lunatic, today is a nincompoop like Atiku.
Sink your political future and watch yourselves reduced to 3% from 5%, better dont cry when reality speaks in loud voice.
|Re: 2019: Why Atiku Is Our Preferred Choice - Igbo Youths by Biafraqueen(f): 6:41pm
Amarabae:Nne daalu ri nne.
Nne daalu ri nne.
