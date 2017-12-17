₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:33pm
18/12/17: Arrest Of Deadly Kidnappers Operating Within Jere/Katari Axis Of the Abuja-Kaduna express Way and Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State and Recovery Of 2 AK47 Rifles.
On 17/12/2017 at about 2130hrs IRT Operatives attached to Operation Absolute Sanity Along Abuja-Kaduna Express way arrested 2 deadly kidnappers in their wanted list and recovered 2 AK47 rifles with S/no 5390 and 25401 respectively and 135 rounds Of live ammunition. The kidnappers arrested with bullet wounds after gun battle with IRT Operatives are
1. Adamu Lawan 30yrs and
2. Aminu Lawan 25yrs. They confessed to several kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna express way and Jere-Kagarko Road all in Kaduna State. Serious efforts to arrest more gang members are in progress.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/irt-operatives-arrest-2-kidnappers.html?m=1
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:34pm
Aboki who give you gun
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by malware: 6:39pm
Bloody Fulani motherfuckaz
I am also Fulani sha, but not these types
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 6:50pm
hardened criminals....see their faces like the sole of salubata!!!!!
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Hedonistically: 7:00pm
Filthy, smelly Fulani pigs. I hate them with more than a passion. See their disgusting appearance sef.
What do they do with the millions they collect as ransom? With all that money, their lives remain a perpetual hot mess - looking miserable and tattered, sneaking around dark corners in the bushes, so what's the point of all this nonsense?
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:00pm
Buharis feofle are trying.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 7:35pm
believe police at ur own detriment. police can plant anytin on u to turn into a culpit
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by MrHistorian: 8:26pm
Hedonistically:You have said it all.
Their involvement in crime doesn't stop their kins from begging on roadside. . . So,it's pointless.
Atleast,Evans children look presentable,adorable and well-fed.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Annnonymous: 8:27pm
.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by everlymoore86: 8:27pm
Only God can save us in this country, unlicensed people with guns
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by OmoAtlanta: 8:27pm
dollytino4real:
only sensible post so far
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Bizzyliss(m): 8:28pm
Two brothers
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:28pm
malware:
They also kidnap Fulani too.
That is why many cow Fulani are moving further south,and coming into conflict with farmers
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 8:28pm
Sad
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by miqos02(m): 8:28pm
Weldone
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by reality17(m): 8:29pm
dollytino4real:
lol.... guess u av been dealt with before
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Referendum50(f): 8:29pm
Buhari boys.. When they don't see who to kill they enter into kidnapping...
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by brownsugar23: 8:29pm
Some people are some where planning the next move. May God help us
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by arcisong(m): 8:29pm
Nawao
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by castrol180(m): 8:29pm
may we be saved from the snare of the fowlers...
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:30pm
You guys give me an authomatic riffle and u put chains in my legs...
I will just pump them into you, and force you to kill me.
If i go out, i go out like a boss
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 8:30pm
Diversification strategies of
retired Fulani herdsmen.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:30pm
why are they wasting time, why are this Ediots still enjoying this fresh air just waste them and donate them to my farm they will make good manure or good protein to my catfish
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:31pm
Hedonistically:
They also kidnap Fulani too.
They may not be Fulani.
I just hope the security services are seriously cracking down on the kidnapping along that road. They kidnap anyone, farmer, Fulani, traveller
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Officialhow(m): 8:32pm
Hedonistically:
KILODE? This is the worst hate speech i've seen this year.
this is too much bruv
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Mcsenior(m): 8:32pm
: :
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 8:34pm
I pity their victims... I just wonder what their hideouts would look like, dirty things!
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by sundayakasdy(m): 8:34pm
old pictures.....nawao nairaland
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Referendum50(f): 8:34pm
dollytino4real:look at the leg of one he is bleeding from gun shot wound these are real kidnapers
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by adecz: 8:34pm
Fulani are the biggest security
challenge of this administration.
They are involves in raping, cattle stealing,
murder, destruction of farms & farming
settlements & kidnappings.
Imagine such dirty, local, uneducated
savages like them, holding the whole nation
to ransom.
100% of highway kidnapping in any
part of this country is carried out by these
smelly modafukaz..
They know the anatomy & geography of
every bush & forest in West Africa.
Fulani don't become something else .
Plying that very expressway a few weeks
back, my car developed a fault & came to stop,
in the very dark spots of the highway!!!!
I nearly piss for trouser,...
Re: Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 8:35pm
What will those monkeys do with the ransome money sef?
