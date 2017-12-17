Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Arrested Along Kaduna-Abuja Road & Weapons Recovered (Photos) (11277 Views)

On 17/12/2017 at about 2130hrs IRT Operatives attached to Operation Absolute Sanity Along Abuja-Kaduna Express way arrested 2 deadly kidnappers in their wanted list and recovered 2 AK47 rifles with S/no 5390 and 25401 respectively and 135 rounds Of live ammunition. The kidnappers arrested with bullet wounds after gun battle with IRT Operatives are



1. Adamu Lawan 30yrs and



2. Aminu Lawan 25yrs. They confessed to several kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna express way and Jere-Kagarko Road all in Kaduna State. Serious efforts to arrest more gang members are in progress.





Aboki who give you gun 5 Likes

Bloody Fulani motherfuckaz



I am also Fulani sha, but not these types 11 Likes 1 Share

hardened criminals....see their faces like the sole of salubata!!!!! 1 Like

Filthy, smelly Fulani pigs. I hate them with more than a passion. See their disgusting appearance sef.



What do they do with the millions they collect as ransom? With all that money, their lives remain a perpetual hot mess - looking miserable and tattered, sneaking around dark corners in the bushes, so what's the point of all this nonsense? 7 Likes 1 Share

Buharis feofle are trying. 8 Likes

believe police at ur own detriment. police can plant anytin on u to turn into a culpit 7 Likes

Their involvement in crime doesn't stop their kins from begging on roadside. . . So,it's pointless.



Atleast,Evans children look presentable,adorable and well-fed. You have said it all.Their involvement in crime doesn't stop their kins from begging on roadside. . . So,it's pointless.Atleast,Evans children look presentable,adorable and well-fed. 2 Likes

Only God can save us in this country, unlicensed people with guns 2 Likes

only sensible post so far only sensible post so far 1 Like

Two brothers

They also kidnap Fulani too.



That is why many cow Fulani are moving further south,and coming into conflict with farmers They also kidnap Fulani too.That is why many cow Fulani are moving further south,and coming into conflict with farmers 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari boys.. When they don't see who to kill they enter into kidnapping... 2 Likes

Some people are some where planning the next move. May God help us

may we be saved from the snare of the fowlers... 1 Like

You guys give me an authomatic riffle and u put chains in my legs...

I will just pump them into you, and force you to kill me.



If i go out, i go out like a boss 1 Like

just waste them and donate them to my farm they will make good manure or good protein to my catfish why are they wasting time, why are this Ediots still enjoying this fresh airjust waste them and donate them to my farm they will make good manure or good protein to my catfish

They also kidnap Fulani too.



They may not be Fulani.



I just hope the security services are seriously cracking down on the kidnapping along that road. They kidnap anyone, farmer, Fulani, traveller They also kidnap Fulani too.They may not be Fulani.I just hope the security services are seriously cracking down on the kidnapping along that road. They kidnap anyone, farmer, Fulani, traveller

KILODE? This is the worst hate speech i've seen this year.



this is too much bruv KILODE? This is the worst hate speech i've seen this year.this is too much bruv

I pity their victims... I just wonder what their hideouts would look like, dirty things! I pity their victims... I just wonder what their hideouts would look like, dirty things! 1 Like

Fulani are the biggest security

challenge of this administration.



They are involves in raping, cattle stealing,

murder, destruction of farms & farming

settlements & kidnappings.



Imagine such dirty, local, uneducated

savages like them, holding the whole nation

to ransom.



100% of highway kidnapping in any

part of this country is carried out by these

smelly modafukaz..



They know the anatomy & geography of

every bush & forest in West Africa.



Fulani don't become something else .



Plying that very expressway a few weeks

back, my car developed a fault & came to stop,

in the very dark spots of the highway!!!!

I nearly piss for trouser,... Fulani are the biggest securitychallenge of this administration.They are involves in raping, cattle stealing,murder, destruction of farms & farmingsettlements & kidnappings.Imagine such dirty, local, uneducatedsavages like them, holding the whole nationto ransom.100% of highway kidnapping in anypart of this country is carried out by thesesmelly modafukaz..They know the anatomy & geography ofevery bush & forest in West Africa.Fulani don't become something elsePlying that very expressway a few weeksback, my car developed a fault & came to stop,in the very dark spots of the highway!!!!I nearly piss for trouser,... 1 Like

