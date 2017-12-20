₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,815 members, 3,978,931 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 12:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body (23713 Views)
Sahar Tabar Undergoes 50 Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie (Photos) / Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) / Angela Uyi: Charly Boy's Nudes Sent To Me, I'm Ashamed Of OurMumuDondo Pioneer (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Amagite: 7:45pm On Dec 19
Nollwood actress, Tonto Dikeh has made a shocking revelation in a trailer of her new reality show, King Tonto.
She revealed in the promo clip exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV that; "My body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of"
https://www.lailasblog.com/-undergoes-cosmetic-surgery-photos/
Cc; lalasticlala
2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by dafeyankee: 7:46pm On Dec 19
Chai.
Whoever blocked/Censored the pictures of Tonto' s Bweazt, may your Christmas Fowl get lost and never be found.
346 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by officialteemi(m): 7:48pm On Dec 19
Another plastic
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by ThankYouGod: 7:49pm On Dec 19
Your body. Your wahala.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Hisxellency: 7:50pm On Dec 19
Fresh bae!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Houseofglam7(f): 7:51pm On Dec 19
See bwest
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by bammy00(m): 7:53pm On Dec 19
It's obvious her body is all she has why wouldn't she be so obsessed with it.
11 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by modernWays: 7:54pm On Dec 19
Now i can comfirm some women are not born with human's brain but fish.
Standing Unclad in front of doctor because of what exactly?
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by wane01(m): 7:55pm On Dec 19
tonto ...... oni ike
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Chubhie: 7:58pm On Dec 19
Odikwa both serious and risky!
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by dafeyankee: 8:00pm On Dec 19
DrinkLimca:
EKPA.
17 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by internationalman(m): 8:07pm On Dec 19
Bashing aside, a lot of naija guys would still gladly marry Tonto Dikeh if given d chance to on a platter of gold.... I included.
15 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by LuvU2(f): 8:13pm On Dec 19
internationalman:True cos a lot of men hv fish brain.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:24pm On Dec 19
So she prefers silicon boobs that can't breast feed than natural boobs
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Threebear(m): 8:25pm On Dec 19
She's such an admirable and strong woman .can't wait for the reality show.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by divicode: 9:36pm On Dec 19
The walls of Jericho fell down flat
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Swankysane(m): 10:24pm On Dec 19
Wetin Concern Me,
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by MrHistorian: 10:32pm On Dec 19
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by hazan041: 10:33pm On Dec 19
OK....
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by emusmithy(m): 10:34pm On Dec 19
How many kids does she have?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Pidginwhisper: 10:34pm On Dec 19
I just dey imagine wetin the Male Doctor dey reason for him mind as he dey look her pussay
The person wey censor those pix, nazo dem go censor your destiny Oooo!
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by yrex01(m): 10:34pm On Dec 19
dafeyankee:AMEN
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by dHustle: 10:34pm On Dec 19
Doctor sir, can I do your work just for five min sir
I just want to be a doctor
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Aduksade(f): 10:35pm On Dec 19
dafeyankee:
Hahahahahahahahhaa
8 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by veacea: 10:35pm On Dec 19
This is me after rushing to the thread but discovered that her bwest has Ben censors
12 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:35pm On Dec 19
she's not fine sef
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by Anthos(m): 10:35pm On Dec 19
LuvU2:yes ...your dad included
20 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body by ItsTutsi(m): 10:35pm On Dec 19
pls when will this series air..this will be my first time im willing to watch a nigerian movie
Picture Of Don Jazzy Back In The Days / Photos: Would You Take Denrele Edun Dressed Up Like This To See Your Parents? / "Damn You, Bishop Adeboye'' - Kemi Olunloyo, Former Governor's Daughter
Viewing this topic: tobe4real(m), Rroszy(m), omobritiko, Laridman14, Navdevgan, Emmyjah50, nahd, ebixy(m), BigBen10(m), Owoloku1, theghost001, abimcdssi(m), SteveMarvic(m), Onesimus70(m), catherineokezie(f), anoda, 2winsboi(m), JimBright(m), Sas4lyf, loschivatos(m), Ojeilevbare(m), joyfullyjoyous(f), dosdasilva1, uglodoh(f), Chigorkizz(m), Thomas333(m), chakaz(m), mosthigh33(f), Josphine4good(f), Oluwadamilola27, CHUKWUNOLOGICAL(m), SayeJoe(m), frankyj(m), cdialauka, seyih504, Oyerinde16, Vokians(m), skare, Nellizzy(m), Respect55(m), sparkles007(f), ametumzy(f), fasterwell(m), amyuba(f), Awoofawo(m), factsandfigures, decasey(m), kayodedada1(m), YommiE1(m), Abelino(m), miteolu(m), ib151, Tyche(m), ventilation, Teejaykary, Vivos, hippyj(m), Sincereheart1, i8sins(m), Imortal001(m), Gbemishile1(m), ultimate73(m), sammylove22, Pearlpop, fakeprophet(m), BCRCentre, otonye12, planetfood, chinedumo(m), sleeveless, Neephemy, mrvocalprowess(m), DaObserver(m), morakinyo20(m), peteken, oluseyioba(m), Sunshyne200(m), Mrteju(m), EaglesT(m), md16(f), omakay(m) and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6