|15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by alphonsojaybaz: 4:49am
MORE THAN I5,000 LAGOS RETIREES GET N66.5BN ACCRUED PENSION RIGHTS
A total of 15,709 retirees from the Lagos State civil service have been paid N66.5 billion as their accrued pension rights since the commencement of the Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentations in 2010.
Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, Disclosing this at the 46th Retirement Benefits Bond Certificate presentation ceremony in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, added that, from August, 2015 to December, 2017, the state government has paid accrued pension rights of N33 billion to 8,300 retirees. The accrued pension rights previously paid before the current administration (2010 to mid- 2015) amounts to N33, 645 billion to 7,409 retirees, he said.
Stating that the state government is committed to the regular contribution of the monthly deduction of 7.5 per cent from the salary of every employee and the payment of the employer’s 7.5 per cent contribution, he stressed that the total contributions remitted to the Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) from April, 2007 to November 2017 now stands at N83 billion.
According to him, “the Lagos State Government’s funding of employees’ pension rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme in a period of 10 years is about N150 billion and today, the sum of N1 billion will be credited into the Retirement Savings Account(RSAs) of the 46th batch of retirees under the CPS.”
He promised that Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Pension Commission(LASPEC) will continue to ensure that public service retirees not only get what is due to them statutorily, but also continue to receive, through other agencies and programmes, further and additional support and assistance that will add value to their lives in retirement.
Earlier, the Director General, LASPEC, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, had disclosed that under the current administration in the state, 8,262 retirees have received their bond certificates adding that, the State, through the commission, has paid to 104 named beneficiaries of deceased employees in the Mainstream Civil Service, insurance benefit of N325 million from August 2015 till date.
This insured death benefit, according to her, is by law to be paid to named beneficiaries to alleviate the immediate needs of the family members.
From January, 2017, she stressed that the responsibility of payment of the insured death benefit has been ceded over to the insurance department of the Ministry of Finance.
Promising that the State Government, through her commission, will not rest on its oars until employees retire and get their accrued pension rights immediately they exit from the service, she pointed out that Lagos state is very resolute in forging ahead with the CPS which is one of the finest things democracy has bequeathed on Nigerian workers.
source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/12/more-than-i5000-lagos-retirees-get.html
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Alexanderbells2: 5:00am
They deserve their pension. Heck, they worked for it.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by stonemasonn: 5:17am
kai dis Lagosh,
Me I go carry all my phamily ontop shanu trailer come dis Lagosh fah..
Common salary Bello cannot pay..
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by agwom(m): 6:00am
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by OrestesDante(m): 6:46am
∆ Lagos is not part of Nigeria. I believe!!! ∆
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by DaddyTechz: 8:15am
Good
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Okoyeeboz: 8:16am
stonemasonn:
Stay back in Kogi and ensure Bello gets kicked out after his first term. That's the best gift you can give him.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by psychologist(m): 8:16am
Governor ambode kofe oshi
Helicopter lofoloke
U cannot deny u no see
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by emeijeh(m): 8:16am
Ambode is working.
Some governors are sleeping and even snoring
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Okoyeeboz: 8:18am
If it's not Lagos, it can never be like Lagos.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by kolajoo(m): 8:18am
Kudos to LASG
Ambode is working
Eko oni baje
#Wishing you all merry Christmas in advance
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by dammieco(m): 8:19am
LAGOS BABY
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Financialfree: 8:19am
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Offpoint: 8:20am
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by seguno2: 8:21am
Is this less than or more than the pension spent on Tinubu since 2007 i.e. 10 years ago
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Okoyeeboz: 8:25am
seguno2:
Lol
I knew some descendants of Judas iscariot with no trace of their history would come to ask stupid questions. This wawa Jew is so ashamed of his lineage and ancestors that he adopted a Yoruba moniker.
Keep asking stupid questions on Nairaland about Tinubu when you don't have a formidable person that can stand for you. Your potential leader which is okorocha is being castigated. If you keep wishing Tinubu's downfall, the question is:
where is PPA today that was founded by Orji Uzor Kalu?
Where is APGA today dat was founded by Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu aka Eze ngburugburu of Nnewi?
Even PDP that you're slaves to is being controlled by the northerners.
Tinubu is our hero. You flatheaded haters will just die of heartbreak and frustration.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Osucoward: 8:32am
seguno2:
Ask your father, the governor of Imo state.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Richardabbey(m): 8:32am
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by supereagle(m): 8:35am
Alexanderbells2:
Go and tell ROCHAS that. Ambode knows the right thing.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by supereagle(m): 8:37am
Rocha see what your fellow APC governor is doing adding value to their lives.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by soflygerian(m): 8:41am
Where is that my governor who wants to act like Lagos state, him no go see this one copy, na to they owe retirees since 2014.. Weekaay!!! Come and copy this one oh!!!!!
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by anonimi: 8:49am
seguno2:
Good question for accountability of our public servants who collect our taxes, IGR, federal allocation on our behalf and loans to be repaid by our generations unborn.
ZombieNation:
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by anonimi: 8:52am
supereagle:
Okoroawusa who can't even pay salaries, where will he make pensions his priority?
chinolization:
GitmoAuditors:
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by anonimi: 8:57am
psychologist:
He has more than enough budget to play with hence his theft and looting is not easily noticed by his mumu citizens.
Bitterleafsoup:
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by ejibaba(m): 8:59am
Lagos indeed a pace setter
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by anonimi: 9:08am
emeijeh:
Ambode chopping the yams of Lagosians while they are sleeping and snoring.
Omooba77:
Private company, LCC hiking toll fees for a road concession that LASG already bought back with borrowed money.
Lagosians have been scammed, big time.
Barawo bubu is too busy stealing his own portion in Aso Rock with his 40 thieves cabal to bother with arresting Amb_Ole, Fash_Ole and JagaBandit.
Lekki-Epe Road: LASG Restructures LCC Loan, Saves N10bn
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Uglyojuku: 9:38am
anonimi:
As much as I do not like Tinubu,don't you think he is better than all the other politicians joined together? What we need is result.The greedy politicians will always steal but with negative result on their states and nation but Tinubu's case has been totally different,he had been very lucky and had brought development to Lagos even when he systematically steals.Lagos is the fifth economy in Africa and going to be the third very soon.I wish Tinubu more 'stealing'if it will continue to make Lagos grow positively. I think Tinubu is playing out his destiny which is to grow whatever he lays his hands on.Give him Nigeria and watch it grow.It is his destiny.We cannot fight God.
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by Agimor(m): 9:41am
Ambode is doing a great job in Lag unlike his principal who is only good at harassing innocent and armless citizens with military...
|Re: 15,000 Lagos Retirees Get N66.5bn Accrued Pension Rights by anonimi: 9:45am
Uglyojuku:
What can I say to someone who has low aspiration
Do you think this is how oyinbos hold their public servants accountable such that their countries are so nice we risk death in the Sahara desert, slavery in Libya and death in the Mediterranean Sea to be underemployed second class citizens in their cold countries?
liljboy:
todaynewsreview:
