A total of 15,709 retirees from the Lagos State civil service have been paid N66.5 billion as their accrued pension rights since the commencement of the Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentations in 2010.



Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, Disclosing this at the 46th Retirement Benefits Bond Certificate presentation ceremony in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, added that, from August, 2015 to December, 2017, the state government has paid accrued pension rights of N33 billion to 8,300 retirees. The accrued pension rights previously paid before the current administration (2010 to mid- 2015) amounts to N33, 645 billion to 7,409 retirees, he said.



Stating that the state government is committed to the regular contribution of the monthly deduction of 7.5 per cent from the salary of every employee and the payment of the employer’s 7.5 per cent contribution, he stressed that the total contributions remitted to the Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) from April, 2007 to November 2017 now stands at N83 billion.



According to him, “the Lagos State Government’s funding of employees’ pension rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme in a period of 10 years is about N150 billion and today, the sum of N1 billion will be credited into the Retirement Savings Account(RSAs) of the 46th batch of retirees under the CPS.”



He promised that Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Pension Commission(LASPEC) will continue to ensure that public service retirees not only get what is due to them statutorily, but also continue to receive, through other agencies and programmes, further and additional support and assistance that will add value to their lives in retirement.



Earlier, the Director General, LASPEC, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, had disclosed that under the current administration in the state, 8,262 retirees have received their bond certificates adding that, the State, through the commission, has paid to 104 named beneficiaries of deceased employees in the Mainstream Civil Service, insurance benefit of N325 million from August 2015 till date.



This insured death benefit, according to her, is by law to be paid to named beneficiaries to alleviate the immediate needs of the family members.



From January, 2017, she stressed that the responsibility of payment of the insured death benefit has been ceded over to the insurance department of the Ministry of Finance.



Promising that the State Government, through her commission, will not rest on its oars until employees retire and get their accrued pension rights immediately they exit from the service, she pointed out that Lagos state is very resolute in forging ahead with the CPS which is one of the finest things democracy has bequeathed on Nigerian workers.



They deserve their pension. Heck, they worked for it. 3 Likes

Common salary Bello cannot pay.. 3 Likes

∆ Lagos is not part of Nigeria. I believe!!! ∆ 4 Likes

Stay back in Kogi and ensure Bello gets kicked out after his first term. That's the best gift you can give him. Stay back in Kogi and ensure Bello gets kicked out after his first term. That's the best gift you can give him. 9 Likes

U cannot deny u no see 3 Likes 1 Share

Ambode is working.









Some governors are sleeping and even snoring 4 Likes

If it's not Lagos, it can never be like Lagos. 5 Likes

Kudos to LASG

Ambode is working

Eko oni baje

#Wishing you all merry Christmas in advance 3 Likes

Is this less than or more than the pension spent on Tinubu since 2007 i.e. 10 years ago

Is this less than or more than the pension spent on Tinubu since 2007 i.e. 10 years ago

I knew some descendants of Judas iscariot with no trace of their history would come to ask stupid questions. This wawa Jew is so ashamed of his lineage and ancestors that he adopted a Yoruba moniker.



Keep asking stupid questions on Nairaland about Tinubu when you don't have a formidable person that can stand for you. Your potential leader which is okorocha is being castigated. If you keep wishing Tinubu's downfall, the question is:

where is PPA today that was founded by Orji Uzor Kalu?

Where is APGA today dat was founded by Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu aka Eze ngburugburu of Nnewi?

Even PDP that you're slaves to is being controlled by the northerners.



Tinubu is our hero. You flatheaded haters will just die of heartbreak and frustration.

Is this less than or more than the pension spent on Tinubu since 2007 i.e. 10 years ago

Ask your father, the governor of Imo state.

They deserve their pension. Heck, they worked for it.



Go and tell ROCHAS that. Ambode knows the right thing. Go and tell ROCHAS that. Ambode knows the right thing. 1 Like

Rocha see what your fellow APC governor is doing adding value to their lives. 1 Like

Where is that my governor who wants to act like Lagos state, him no go see this one copy, na to they owe retirees since 2014.. Weekaay!!! Come and copy this one oh!!!!!

Is this less than or more than the pension spent on Tinubu since 2007 i.e. 10 years ago

Good question for accountability of our public servants who collect our taxes, IGR, federal allocation on our behalf and loans to be repaid by our generations unborn.



The canker worm Tinubu was the first governor to turn state house of assemblies to rubber stamps.



The Lagos state national assembly passed a pension bill for elected officials which included Tinubu.



Under the bill, Lagos is saddled with maintaining Tinubu for the rest of his life on the prevailing full salary a sitting governor is entitled to.



The pension bill for Tinubu also includes choice properties bought and paid for by the state in Abuja, Lagos and abroad.



Tinubu also has the choice of 5 executive cars to be replaced every 5yrs.



Recall also that Tinubu is on record to be the only elected governor in the history of modern democracy to have had 4 deputies in 8yrs!



The man is a rotten egg who spear headed corruption in Nigeria to new levels and the financial bankruptcy of acn states under his leprosy grip is evidence of his systematic kleptomaniac.





Thief





http://www.bribenigeria.com/nigerian-corruption-a-higher-level-tinubus-massive-looting-of-lagos-uncovered/



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/178114-tinubu-is-corruption-personified-nigerian-minister.html



http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/corruption-tinubu-is-worse-than-ibori-pdpurge-tinubu-to-disclose-source-of-wealth/





Good question for 1 Like

Go and tell ROCHAS that. Ambode knows the right thing.

Okoroawusa who can't even pay salaries, where will he make pensions his priority?











Owerre is a jungle









owerre is a disaster















Okoroawusa who can't even pay salaries, where will he make pensions his priority?

Governor ambode kofe oshi

Helicopter lofoloke

U cannot deny u no see

He has more than enough budget to play with hence his theft and looting is not easily noticed by his mumu citizens.



S-H-A-M-E-L-E-S-S!!!



Lagos Govt Sells Helicopter It Bought in 2009 To Itself in 2015.



Questions are now being asked by Nigerians as to whether or not the Lagos State government sold the two helicopters it bought in 2009 to itself and paid afresh.

On December 7, 2009, the then Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola launched two Bell 412 EP Helicopters for security surveillance in the State.

However, on November 27, 2015, the State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode commissioned three helicopters, 15 armoured personnel carriers, APCs, two gunboats, 165 vehicles and others purchased at a cost of N4.765 billion.

One of the helicopters was a Bell 412 EP 5N-LAG (Manufacturers Serial Number 36495), the same as the ones commissioned by Fashola in 2009!

When Fashola launched the helicopters in 2009, he did not say that it belonged to Caverton. Rather, he said Caverton would assist the government to enforce safety standards, implying that the helicopters never belonged to Caverton.

A trail of documents and news articles readily available online show that this helicopter (5N-LAG) together with 5N-LSG were both procured in 2009 via deductions from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by the Fashola’s led government.

According publication by Saharareporters on November 20, 2009, revealed that the Bell 412 EP that Caverton advertised as its own was one of the two helicopters the Lagos State government purchased through the Lagos State Trust Fund to fight crime in the state.

In 2007, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund was established under the Lagos State Security Trust Fund Law 2007 enacted by the state assembly. The Trust Fund was established to raise money and equipment through voluntary subscriptions and donations from all interested government agencies, private organizations and individuals. The funds were then to be invested to take care of the security challenges of the entire state.

Caverton is owned by a businessman, Remi Makanjuola, who also doubled then as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Lagos Trust Fund.

Saharareporters claimed then that in telephone calls made to a Florida–based company, Africair Inc., it discovered that the Lagos State Security Trust Fund had ordered two helicopters, which were supplied, shipped and re-assembled in Lagos.

Africa rep. of Africair, Mr. Robert Prentice, in Nairobi, Kenya confirmed that his company had completed the supply of the helicopters to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. Prodded as to why Caverton is claiming ownership of the equipment, he admitted that the state has a deal with Caverton to operate the helicopters.

The inference from all these is that the Lagos State Government purchased the repainted 5N-LAG helicopter from itself or better still, Ambode repurchased the same helicopter bought by Fashola. - Hope For Nigeria.



http://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2015/09/25/lagos-government-set-to-acquire-2-new-helicopters/ Resold Helicopter

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2009/12/fashola-launches-surveillance-helicopters/ Old Helicopter









He has more than enough budget to play with hence his theft and looting is not easily noticed by his mumu citizens.

Lagos indeed a pace setter

Ambode is working.

Some governors are sleeping and even snoring

Ambode chopping the yams of Lagosians while they are sleeping and snoring.



LCC have placed a banner to increase toll fees at Lekki toll gate. Is it fair? Cars will now pay 200 from 120; SUV 150 to 250; bus 80 to 100.

Why this sudden increase; please Ambode have pity on us!!







Private company, LCC hiking toll fees for a road concession that LASG already bought back with borrowed money.

Lagosians have been scammed, big time.

Barawo bubu is too busy stealing his own portion in Aso Rock with his 40 thieves cabal to bother with arresting Amb_Ole, Fash_Ole and JagaBandit.





Lekki-Epe Road: LASG Restructures LCC Loan, Saves N10bn

June 29, 2016



The Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclosed that it had effectively restructured N25.3 billion credit facility, which local and international lenders granted it to buy back the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the concessionaire of the Lekki-Epe expressway.



Also, the state government revealed that it was able to secure 21.16 percent reduction through the restructuring of the credit facility, which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted it in November 2013 during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola (SAN).



The state government disclosed the credit restructuring in a statement by its Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, who noted that the State Executive Council had finally approved the deal.



Ayorinde explained that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode “has paid a total of N9.8billion in full and final settlement of LCC’s indebtedness to its international lender, which granted a 21.16 per cent reduction to the State.”



Consequently, the commissioner disclosed that a whopping sum of N3.15 billion had been saved from the restructuring of the credit facility the Fashola administration obtained about one year and six months to the end of his second term.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/06/29/lekki-epe-road-lasg-restructures-lcc-loan-saves-n10bn/



Ambode chopping the yams of Lagosians while they are sleeping and snoring.Private company, LCC hiking toll fees for a road concession that LASG already bought back with borrowed money.Barawo bubu is too busy stealing his own portion in Aso Rock with his 40 thieves cabal to bother with arresting Amb_Ole, Fash_Ole and JagaBandit. 1 Like

He has more than enough budget to play with hence his theft and looting is not easily noticed by his mumu citizens.

















As much as I do not like Tinubu,don't you think he is better than all the other politicians joined together? What we need is result.The greedy politicians will always steal but with negative result on their states and nation but Tinubu's case has been totally different,he had been very lucky and had brought development to Lagos even when he systematically steals.Lagos is the fifth economy in Africa and going to be the third very soon.

Ambode is doing a great job in Lag unlike his principal who is only good at harassing innocent and armless citizens with military...