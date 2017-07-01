Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) (10065 Views)

'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos / Soldiers Strip Driver Unclad In Abuja For Not Having Complete Car Particulars / Police Arrest Man Who Battered Niece Of His Wife In Lagos (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The policemen allegedly took the man into custody "for possession of two cellphones without receipt".



Source; A man was allegedly arrested by police operatives for not being able to "produce receipts for the two phones on him". According to an online report, the man was in a cab to Rivers State University for a meeting before he was allegedly arrested by officers of the "Operation Delta" Police, Mile One division in Rivers state.The policemen allegedly took the man into custody "for possession of two cellphones without receipt".Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-allegedly-arrested-rivers-not-producing-receipts-2-phones-photo.html 1 Like 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

See madness!! 10 Likes

God will help us ọooo. Very soon people will be asked to provide receipts for their children.



Me ayam tayad 60 Likes 5 Shares

Everything about my dear country is represented by the pics below 10 Likes

Police is our friend.

soon they will demand receipts for clothes we have on 6 Likes 1 Share

mile one police officers are arguably some of the most corrupt and useless set of officers in Rivers state. Just last week, they went to a new Nairabet shop and arrested everyone in there till they got bailed the next day with no crime committed. Even if you don't commit a crime, the officers will tell you korokoro that they have enough marijuana and guns at their disposal to implicate you except you play ball. Go and make discreet investigations yourself if you doubt me. The officers there are all criminals 42 Likes 6 Shares

Clowns in the police force! 2 Likes

Why would he not have his receipts on him all the time. He could be an armed robber who stole phones without asking for the receipts

And they said Police is your friend 1 Like

haywire07:

Why would he not have his receipts on him all the time. He could be an armed robber who stole phones without asking for the receipts it's ur type that voted buhari in, backward mentality, so u go about with de receipt of ur mobile phones...nonsense it's ur type that voted buhari in, backward mentality, so u go about with de receipt of ur mobile phones...nonsense 59 Likes 1 Share

Just like that

sarrki:

Everything about my dear country is represented by the pics below Too poor to buy chicken...lol Too poor to buy chicken...lol 4 Likes

Omoadeola:

And they said Police is your friend they are your friends but don't forget to have something light with you when you step out. they are your friends but don't forget to have something light with you when you step out.





-here they are oga police



-ur fire extinguishers nko?



-see them here



-ur brake light dey work well?



-perfectly well sir.









After a long silence and deliberation from them



One walks towards u and say



-mr man u are not on beards,come down we are arresting u



Worst force in the world -where ur receipt?-here they are oga police-ur fire extinguishers nko?-see them here-ur brake light dey work well?-perfectly well sir.After a long silence and deliberation from themOne walks towards u and say-mr man u are not on beards,come down we are arresting uWorst force in the world 10 Likes

Those policemen should also produce their own receipts on the spot. 1 Like

won't be surprise if dey start arresting husband's 4 not showing d recipient of d Wives, dey marry Nigeria police yeye people. 12 Likes 2 Shares

I witnessed something similar yesterday on my way from Abraka to Warri....got to d checkpoint, they pulled d car over, asked everyone to step out, i was putting on my sunshades with music playing on my phone earpiece.....officer looked @ me & asked me where do i work....i told him d name of d organization i work....d officer singled me out & searched every other person in d car including thier wallets & mobile phones....was really strange to me....being away from Delta State for a long while.....they were like they are searching for yahoo boys.........really strange & funny @ d same time. 4 Likes

Na just intimidation naa..

Wahala.







Infinix phone users will not be disturbed with receipts, even if it is 10 infinix and 3 Tecno phones they are carrying



3 Likes 1 Share

nero2face:

it's ur type that voted buhari in, backward mentality, so u go about with de receipt of ur mobile phones...nonsense Exactly. Exactly. 3 Likes

Hungry and jealous as wipes 1 Like

heheeh

Naija police are useless. 1 Like

The Policeonce collected my laptop from me because I had no receipt.





Then I was too young and ignorant of my right, I was easily bullied I had to get a new laptop



Worst police force in the world 8 Likes 1 Share

Were ppl

Zoo! 1 Like

ChangeIsCostant:

A man was allegedly arrested by police operatives for not being able to "produce receipts for the two phones on him". According to an online report, the man was in a cab to Rivers State University for a meeting before he was allegedly arrested by officers of the "Operation Delta" Police, Mile One division in Rivers state.



The policemen allegedly took the man into custody "for possession of two cellphones without receipt".



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-allegedly-arrested-rivers-not-producing-receipts-2-phones-photo.html 127/127 127/127

He should remove the sim cards and leave the phone for them joor.