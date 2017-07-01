₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,943 members, 3,979,488 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 09:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) (10065 Views)
'I Steal Average Of 9 Phones On Friday' - Notorious Corporate Pickpocket. Photos / Soldiers Strip Driver Unclad In Abuja For Not Having Complete Car Particulars / Police Arrest Man Who Battered Niece Of His Wife In Lagos (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:02am
A man was allegedly arrested by police operatives for not being able to "produce receipts for the two phones on him". According to an online report, the man was in a cab to Rivers State University for a meeting before he was allegedly arrested by officers of the "Operation Delta" Police, Mile One division in Rivers state.
The policemen allegedly took the man into custody "for possession of two cellphones without receipt".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-allegedly-arrested-rivers-not-producing-receipts-2-phones-photo.html
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:02am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by hisgrace090: 5:17am
See madness!!
10 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by nawtyme: 5:19am
God will help us ọooo. Very soon people will be asked to provide receipts for their children.
Me ayam tayad
60 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by sarrki(m): 5:20am
Everything about my dear country is represented by the pics below
10 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by SeniorNwamaikpe: 5:24am
Police is our friend.
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by sleepyeyez(m): 5:55am
soon they will demand receipts for clothes we have on
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by RZArecta(m): 5:55am
mile one police officers are arguably some of the most corrupt and useless set of officers in Rivers state. Just last week, they went to a new Nairabet shop and arrested everyone in there till they got bailed the next day with no crime committed. Even if you don't commit a crime, the officers will tell you korokoro that they have enough marijuana and guns at their disposal to implicate you except you play ball. Go and make discreet investigations yourself if you doubt me. The officers there are all criminals
42 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by kunlesufyan(m): 5:55am
Clowns in the police force!
2 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by haywire07(m): 5:59am
Why would he not have his receipts on him all the time. He could be an armed robber who stole phones without asking for the receipts
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Omoadeola(m): 6:02am
And they said Police is your friend
1 Like
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by nero2face: 6:22am
haywire07:it's ur type that voted buhari in, backward mentality, so u go about with de receipt of ur mobile phones...nonsense
59 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Samusu(m): 6:22am
Just like that
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by festwiz(m): 6:22am
sarrki:Too poor to buy chicken...lol
4 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Yeligray(m): 6:22am
Omoadeola:they are your friends but don't forget to have something light with you when you step out.
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Khd95(m): 6:43am
-where ur receipt?
-here they are oga police
-ur fire extinguishers nko?
-see them here
-ur brake light dey work well?
-perfectly well sir.
After a long silence and deliberation from them
One walks towards u and say
-mr man u are not on beards,come down we are arresting u
Worst force in the world
10 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by GraGra247: 6:52am
Those policemen should also produce their own receipts on the spot.
1 Like
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Jesse01(m): 7:02am
won't be surprise if dey start arresting husband's 4 not showing d recipient of d Wives, dey marry Nigeria police yeye people.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by jabberjawz: 7:12am
I witnessed something similar yesterday on my way from Abraka to Warri....got to d checkpoint, they pulled d car over, asked everyone to step out, i was putting on my sunshades with music playing on my phone earpiece.....officer looked @ me & asked me where do i work....i told him d name of d organization i work....d officer singled me out & searched every other person in d car including thier wallets & mobile phones....was really strange to me....being away from Delta State for a long while.....they were like they are searching for yahoo boys.........really strange & funny @ d same time.
4 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 7:20am
Na just intimidation naa..
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 8:02am
Wahala.
Infinix phone users will not be disturbed with receipts, even if it is 10 infinix and 3 Tecno phones they are carrying
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:07am
nero2face:Exactly.
3 Likes
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by guuudy87: 8:47am
Hungry and jealous as wipes
1 Like
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by tstx(m): 8:48am
heheeh
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by MrIjapa: 8:48am
Naija police are useless.
1 Like
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by XXLDICK(m): 8:48am
The Policeonce collected my laptop from me because I had no receipt.
Then I was too young and ignorant of my right, I was easily bullied I had to get a new laptop
Worst police force in the world
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by MorataFC: 8:48am
Were ppl
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by BiafraIShere(m): 8:48am
Zoo!
1 Like
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by Simpledude0847(m): 8:49am
ChangeIsCostant:127/127
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by KroKodile(m): 8:50am
He should remove the sim cards and leave the phone for them joor.
|Re: Policemen Arrest Man For Not Having Receipts Of 2 Mobile Phones On Him (Photo) by three: 8:50am
Na dia way
1 Like
Another Whistle Blower - Money Buried In Graveyard Recovered By Efcc / 10 Most Evil And Wicked People In History with pics / Nigerian Youth Sentenced To Death In Singapore! NairaLanders Do Something
Viewing this topic: johcalleb(m), cruxifisao(m), WarriFirstBorn, mailmalc(m), frankia(m), InvestorProf(m), beajjay(m), SolnergyPower, Nigga44, skullzflex(m), to2in, boa(m), georgementday(m), nghubs1(m), july11, Segunagagu(m), kokotconcepts(m), midastouch, sweeterman(m), DanJayMartin, Ablitmuspaper(m), amnwa(m), lonewolftzar25, ritababe(f), Junny04, skyisthelimit(m), heskeolawale(m), correctguy101(m), mcevans1(m), josephos, seunsola2411(m), ugflame, bettercreature(m), maxnedu11(m), RotrEmmanuel, EYOUYO, johnsnow2016, DrMuzungu, fynex(m), toyinblue, kodded(m), Wahlz(m), Jibwillz, iphyjones(f), geemarock, BOYILO, samzy09(m), janedearie, mzirawo, OWOABASIUDY, Arewa12, DocAdray(f), starwar(m), Ksslib(m), AishaBuhari, dayjee, MISTAICEY02288(m), boodee, Slymonster(m), richeazy(m), alongeyink(m), Joneee, kenesh(f), Opiletool(m), kaka74, Gbotun(m), ikebest209, 20pence, omofela85(m), emdeey(m), tayoxx(m), AnonyNymous(m), xtanburg, megautche, funmo(m), Kamozee(m), Olajoy, daroz(m), ORACLE1975(m), sweetyme001(f), procky(f), larry4eva, swuftz, Yuslat4sure(m), hopkinsnoni(m), BiafranBushBoy, dasauce(m), RapportNaija(m), Pesuzok(m), Kelvin30286063(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20