In a leaked audio clip, Professor Abubakar said he would rather return to Bayero University, Kano (BUK) where he belonged after the expiration of their tenure on May 29, 2019.



When contacted, the deputy governor’s spokesperson, Alhaji Usman Bello confirmed that the audio clip that went viral on social and conventional media emanated from his principal.



He said, “Prof. Hafiz made the statement at Mambayya House while addressing his supporters from Gwale Local Government.



“Prof. was explaining the situation he found himself politically; Yes, it is his voice. However, my boss has no any problem with Ganduje. He is enjoying all respect in terms of governance from the governor.



“Prof. has testified this today at a function held at School of Nursing that there is mutual understanding between him and the governor. The problem he is facing is with the APC at his local government and in fact his ward Mandawari,” the spokesman said.



The deputy governor in the clip said he would rather align himself with his former boss, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, than support Ganduje in the next general elections.



He said, “I was picked by Kwankwaso to be running mate to Ganduje in the last general elections. My wish is to return to BUK by the end of our tenure in 2019 and continue with my career.”



Professor Abubakar was responding to the ongoing party restructuring exercise which led to the removal of the APC chairman in his Mandawari Ward in Gwale Local Government Area of the state without his consent.



He recalled that during the 2015 general elections campaigns, his picture was put side by side with that of the incumbent governor, as well as that of President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen. Kwankwaso.



“But today, my picture was replaced with somebody even at my birthplace,” he said.



“What have I done to my birthplace? What have I done to my birthplace? What have I done to warrant all these?” he queried.



On Ganduje’s second term bid, Hafiz averred that, “Those who want to continue should go on, but my prayer is to go back to BUK. I will not be part of a system whereby the leadership of my party, the APC, would be formed at my Mandawari Ward, my birthplace, and my blood brother was removed without anyone consulting me.”



He recalled that, “I did not bring myself here. I was engrossed in my academic activities when I was picked as the deputy governorship candidate. The God that chose me is not sleeping. Whether I am in the university, God knows the best. I pray to him to choose the best for me,” he said.



But in a reaction, Governor Ganduje expressed shock by the statement made by Prof. Abubakar over the removal of his Mandawari Ward party chairman.



In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje directed for the immediate reinstatement of the removed chairman.



Gov. Ganduje also called on politicians to always contact party leadership and politicians holding higher offices before embarking on issues of sensitive nature.



He equally tasked politicians and other members of the public to accord the same respect to the deputy governor in their dealings with him.



Abubakar Hafiz kam

hmmmm things about to get messy in kano ....the governor doing damage control 1 Like 2 Shares

APC will fail in 2019 to win many of their current seat back. While Buhari may rig and win at the presidential level, APC will lose many governorship, senatorial and rep seats to PDP 21 Likes 2 Shares

The reason given was not substantial, what I could deduce from his statement was that he want to align with his political leader kwankwaso. The excuse of his brother removal as chairman of his political party in his ward does not hold water. 2019 political realignment in progress. We are watching 3 Likes

The Governor ask for the immediate reinstatement of the former ward chairman. I knw this man is afraid of Kwankwaso and he want to use the Deputy Governor to divide the former Governor camp. Foolish people. 6 Likes 2 Shares

This will be interesting... 1 Like

Wise decision. 1 Like

all these uncircumcised gworo chewing bastard burukutu sipping Northerners sef 5 Likes

cursedAbiola:

all these uncircumcised gworo chewing bastard burukutu sipping Northerners sef 2 Likes 1 Share

These are the sort of politicians nigeria needs. People with principle. 5 Likes

Osinbajo should follow suit 2 Likes



agwom:

He has seen the light He has seen the light 1 Like

That's the best decision you've made prof. Cause you made not live to contest the election. Politics is just a shitty game 3 Likes

One is going to follow Atiku while the other remains kampe with APC and PMB. 4 Likes

Mtchewww...north--equals 9ja problem 3 Likes

Nigeria should breakup click Like, click Share for one Nigeria.



Bede2u:

APC will fail in 2019 to win many of their current seat back. While Buhari may rig and win at the presidential level, APC will lose many governorship, senatorial and rep seats to PDP If you say so, guess you know PDP ain't any better If you say so, guess you know PDP ain't any better 3 Likes

This move will seriously end the Gandujiyya Government in Kano State 2 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Osinbajo should follow suit

The lying thieving pastor go gree? The lying thieving pastor go gree? 1 Like

agwom:

Bros wan decamp be that Bros wan decamp be that

The deputy governor in the clip said he would rather align himself with his former boss, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, than support Ganduje in the next general elections .





He said, “I was picked by Kwankwaso to be running mate to Ganduje in the last general elections. My wish is to return to BUK by the end of our tenure in 2019 and continue with my career.”



On Ganduje’s second term bid, Hafiz averred that, “Those who want to continue should go on, but my prayer is to go back to BUK. I will not be part of a system whereby the leadership of my party, the APC, would be formed at my Mandawari Ward, my birthplace, and my blood brother was removed without anyone consulting me.”







2019 already playing out



Former Governor Kwankwaso, Former Governor Ibrahim Shekaru and PDP have locked down Kano state



Governor Ganduje is a nobody in Kano state



APC has already lost Kano State ----Buhari Zombies can quote me again and again



Massive decamping to PDP starts in January 2018



Buhari and APC have entered ONE CHANCE in Kano 7 Likes 1 Share

Interesting.



In a leaked audio clip, Professor Abubakar said he would rather return to Bayero University, Kano (BUK) where he belonged after the expiration of their tenure on May 29, 2019.

Prof. has seen enough corruption to last him two life times.

Him no wan do again. 2 Likes 1 Share

He could be the next governor of kano. Kwankoso hmmm PDP loading. 1 Like

ChangetheChange:

2019 already playing out



Former Governor Kwankwaso, Former Governor Ibrahim Shekaru and PDP have locked down Kano state



Governor Ganduje is a nobody in Kano state



APC has already lost Kano State ----Buhari Zombies can quote me again and again



Massive decamping to PDP starts in January 2018



Buhari and APC have entered ONE CHANCE in Kano

As much as I hate to agree with you, what you've posted is the truth.



I forsee a situation that APC would win Presidential elections in Kano but would be heavily defeated in state elections. As much as I hate to agree with you, what you've posted is the truth.I forsee a situation that APC would win Presidential elections in Kano but would be heavily defeated in state elections. 1 Like