Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:46am
When before meets after... A man based in Enugu has got his work trending online after redesigning an abandoned and rickety Peugeot 504 vehicle. The automobile designer and repairer, Frank Blaise totally refurbished the old vehicle both the interior and exterior as the once rejected vehicle has now become the interest of online users.

The car caused a scene when it was driven in Enugu metropolis recently as people gathered to check out the incredible transformation, according to reports.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-transforms-old-abandoned-peugeot-504-car-enugu-see-incredible-photos.html

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:47am
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:47am
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:48am
shocked


This is what we call "CHANGE". I like it. grin

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 10:51am
wow nice

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:53am
Beautiful... A lovely pimped 504.

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by 01Alpha(m): 10:54am
042

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:57am
Olalan:
Beautiful... A lovely pimped 504.
cheesy
As in ehn,better pimping.

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 11:00am
this is lovely...more Innoson to the Igbo race smiley

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by rayopt(m): 11:00am
Nice!!
For this same nigeria? They have started their own version of 'piiimp my ride'
we are getting there


lol @NL auto-correct, wetin be love-vendor sef?

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Edunwa302(m): 11:03am
West coast clue got to be learners to this job considering its 100% manually pimped without any high tech equipment

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Zukerberg: 11:06am
Nice wink

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Edunwa302(m): 11:10am
rayopt:
Nice!!
For this same nigeria? They have started their own version of 'piiimp my ride'
we are getting there


lol @NL auto-correct, wetin be love-vendor sef?
love-vendor= love ventor on nl
Lol

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by syakah: 11:20am
Fed.l government no go com find d guy now oh

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by DaimlerBen(m): 11:31am
Nice rice.
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Readonee35L(m): 2:57pm
Gazzuzz come see Peugeot wey get your Honda steering.

But this actually looks very cool.
The only thing I don't like is the position of those exhaust.
The paint job also looks nice.

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Angelanest: 4:03pm
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Simpledude0847(m): 5:34pm
Angelanest:
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-transforms-old-abandoned-peugeot-504-car-enugu-see-incredible-photos.html
Our brothers from the East are talented!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by wilcox(m): 5:34pm
Igbo nwere madu. African Japan (south east)

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:34pm
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by apholaryn: 5:35pm
nice job
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by maberry(m): 5:35pm
Impressive
When they are bad they are very bad & when they are creative they are even better
So much talent and creativity in the east

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by WackyJ1(m): 5:35pm
Kudos.
This kind of thing should be encouraged in this Country.

An incredible display of skill and talent.

I hope the high end consumers in this country will patronize him.

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Jarus(m): 5:36pm
Front looks like Dodge Challenger. Nice one

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:36pm
FG can invest on this guy, in return he would employ more people!

China here china there! China was not built in a day.

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 5:36pm
Am impressed. I am really impressed. The person who did this job needs to be hold by government or else if a foreign company sees this, they will want the person immediately.

Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by oshe111(m): 5:37pm
Scrap na scrap
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by sheddo619(m): 5:37pm
Pim-p my ri-de(Peugeot)
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by Cooly100: 5:38pm
Very nice!
Re: Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) by magiki(m): 5:39pm
The guy tried.


But note; better soup,na money kill am o

