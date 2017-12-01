Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Redesigns An Abandoned Peugeot 504 In Enugu (Photos) (27568 Views)

The car caused a scene when it was driven in Enugu metropolis recently as people gathered to check out the incredible transformation, according to reports.



When before meets after... A man based in Enugu has got his work trending online after redesigning an abandoned and rickety Peugeot 504 vehicle. The automobile designer and repairer, Frank Blaise totally refurbished the old vehicle both the interior and exterior as the once rejected vehicle has now become the interest of online users.The car caused a scene when it was driven in Enugu metropolis recently as people gathered to check out the incredible transformation, according to reports.

This is what we call "CHANGE". I like it. This is what we call "CHANGE". I like it. 111 Likes 9 Shares

wow nice 9 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful... A lovely pimped 504. 18 Likes 2 Shares

042 17 Likes

As in ehn,better pimping. As in ehn,better pimping. 17 Likes 1 Share

this is lovely...more Innoson to the Igbo race 86 Likes 7 Shares

For this same nigeria? They have started their own version of 'piiimp my ride'

we are getting there





lol @NL auto-correct, wetin be love-vendor sef? 16 Likes 1 Share

West coast clue got to be learners to this job considering its 100% manually pimped without any high tech equipment 34 Likes 1 Share

Nice 1 Like 1 Share

Fed.l government no go com find d guy now oh 8 Likes

Nice rice.

Gazzuzz come see Peugeot wey get your Honda steering.



But this actually looks very cool.

The only thing I don't like is the position of those exhaust.

The paint job also looks nice. 11 Likes

Angelanest:

see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-transforms-old-abandoned-peugeot-504-car-enugu-see-incredible-photos.html Our brothers from the East are talented!!!!!!!!!! Our brothers from the East are talented!!!!!!!!!! 11 Likes

Igbo nwere madu. African Japan (south east) 26 Likes 2 Shares

When it is 6pm sharp.

Everybody start frying stone wherever you are.

nice job

Impressive

When they are bad they are very bad & when they are creative they are even better

So much talent and creativity in the east 9 Likes

Kudos.

This kind of thing should be encouraged in this Country.



An incredible display of skill and talent.



I hope the high end consumers in this country will patronize him. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Front looks like Dodge Challenger. Nice one 17 Likes 2 Shares

FG can invest on this guy, in return he would employ more people!



China here china there! China was not built in a day. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Am impressed. I am really impressed. The person who did this job needs to be hold by government or else if a foreign company sees this, they will want the person immediately. 3 Likes

Scrap na scrap

Pim-p my ri-de(Peugeot)

Very nice!