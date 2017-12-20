₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Sparklettunes1: 11:10am
The Nigerian consulate in new york has aforementioned that applicants for the Nigeria visa will now get it in forty-eight hours with the introduction of the issuance of the biometric visa.
The acting Consul-General, Tanko Suleiman, who disclosed this at the commencement of the biometric visa process in new york, aforementioned the new method had simplified the issuance of Nigerian visa.
Tanko aforementioned with the commencement of the biometric visa provision, no applicant should spend more than 25 minutes to complete his or her enrollment. Mr. Tanko Suleiman, Nigeria’s Acting Consul-General in new york stressing a point to Nigerians living in the U.S. and a few consulate officials at the commencement of the biometric visa in new york.
The Federal Government on Monday commenced the biometric visa issuance, becoming the first country in Africa to achieve that feat. The Nigerian envoy said the Federal Government has appointed Online Integrated Solutions Limited (OIS) as the company to handle the biometric visa project.
Suleiman appealed to applicants in the U.S. to be courteous and orderly as the new system would finally address any frustrations in obtaining the Nigerian visa. “If you are given an appointment for 1 p.m., your appointment will last for only one-hour maximum for that day; you can cancel the appointment if you know you can’t make it.
“However, if you come here an hour after, your appointment is completely canceled. Therefore, you have to reapply because you are not the only applicant, there are other people. “So once you cannot come within that one hour, you will now have to apply for another time,” Suleiman explained. The Managing Director of OIS, Mr. Abdul Momodu, said with the biometric system, there would be fairness in the visa application process as every applicant would now be approved on a case management system.
“That case management system can be reviewed in 10 years and it would be tied to the individual application as many times as he applies in the future. “This further puts integrity into the system of applying for the Nigerian visa; there were two things that we put into play when we were developing this solution.” According to him, one of the advantages of the new system is to simplify the visa application process and make it less cumbersome.
“First of all, we want to keep people informed from their point of application to the point of collection. “This is so that at every point in time, they are informed through emails and text messages of the status of their application.
“So once the application leaves our office to the Consulate, the applicant would receive a text message and email. Senior officials of the Nigerian Consulate and the Managing Director of Online Integrated Solutions Limited, Abdul Momodu (2nd left) at the inauguration of the biometric visa in New York “Then once decision is made on the application, he or she will receive a notification and once it is back in our office and ready for collection, there will also be a notification.
“Be that as it may, we still have a tracking system on our website, in the case for any reason, you have no access to your email. “In this case, you can go to our website, put your passport number and your reference number and it will also be able to tell you the status of your application,” he said.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Sirheny007(m): 12:58pm
How about the American Consulate in Nigeria has promised that applicants for the American Visa will now get in Forty-Eight hours??
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Angelb4: 12:58pm
Easier said than done. I refuse to be deceived!
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Articul8(m): 12:59pm
Na only 'aforementioned' i jt dey read
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by RIPEnglish: 1:00pm
when they now traveling there, they will went to scam whites and end up to be putted in jails.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 1:00pm
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by masterP042(m): 1:00pm
Who Nigerian visa help.
Just like buying your visa to hell.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Jounces: 1:00pm
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Lamore(m): 1:00pm
Suleiman appealed to applicants in the U.S. to be courteous and orderly as the new system would finally address any
frustrations in obtaining the Nigerian visa.
That got me cracking, so people queue to return to Nigeria? wow, amazing.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by DisGuy: 1:00pm
Articul8:
me too o
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by vikkeee(m): 1:00pm
OK. NICE
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by bigboss80s(m): 1:00pm
Lol did this guy just learn the word 'aforementioned' today??
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by habex005(m): 1:01pm
good to know.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Konze70: 1:02pm
Nonsense , it takes other countries 3 months to give nigerians their visa and you are celebrating 24 hrs of giving them vIsa. What a clueless set of people !
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Richardabbey(m): 1:04pm
I Need Lybia Visa
Dont Want To Pass Thru Bushes And End Up A Slave
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by xandy84: 1:04pm
I was impressed in Nigerian embassy in Washington DC. The embassy staff was orderly, courteous and nobody was looking for bribe to do their job. I even got my passport in the mail before the due date which is very encouraging considering the Hell I went through for my first passport in Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Richy4(m): 1:05pm
masterP042:
A lot of Nigerians are now US citizens... so how do u think they come back home to visit their relatives?
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by xandy84: 1:06pm
It does not take 3 months to get American visa in Nigeria. You pick you visa up 2 days after you are approved.
Konze70:
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Explorers(m): 1:08pm
Richy4:
I learnt they can hold both passports
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by wildcatter23(m): 1:09pm
Q
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by shammahyaro(f): 1:09pm
Nigeria sef
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by 1stGenius(m): 1:11pm
Mtchwww!!!Nothing about Nigeria interests me any longer.Their business.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by castrokins(m): 1:11pm
Are You In America?
Angelb4:
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by helovesme(f): 1:15pm
All those American runs girls and “video vixens” will be delighted with this news
Expect them to start trooping to nigeria to “host” pool parties and the likes.
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Richy4(m): 1:18pm
Explorers:
I don't live in US basically.. so I don't know if they recognise dual citizenship...but a lot of country doesn't...so 24/48hrs visa is a welcome development if other consulate can emulate that
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by BruncleZuma: 1:19pm
If I hear...
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by Ussy4real(m): 1:19pm
APC will be like nigga Buhari yo
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by owensking(m): 1:22pm
Richy4:
Every Nigerians who are now US citizens...hold Nigeria passport include the US passport...they doesn't need a visa to come back to Nigeria as long they have Nigeria passport too...dual citizenship. I think this development applied to those that doesn't have Nigeria passport...those born in Yankee (holders of US passport only)
|Re: Nigeria Starts 48-Hour Visa Issuance At New York Consulate by webtch: 1:32pm
