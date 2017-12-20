₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by WotzupNG: 11:19am
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Topccy007(m): 11:22am
Manager Mayweather
3 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by smulti(m): 11:29am
lol.. hired thug claiming manager
.
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Angelb4: 1:04pm
Manager missed his calling
2 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by ojmaroni247(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by salvation101(f): 1:04pm
Lol.. Freeze is gradually losing relevance as he wants to talk about everything and end up dividing his own house
Besides, d name omenka sounds familiar..
5 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by fergusen(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by BCISLTD: 1:05pm
He better calm down
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by sureheaven(m): 1:05pm
Warning daddy freeze indeed....... it's obvious freeze is only seeking attention
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by lilkech(m): 1:06pm
Did majek collect payment for the church concert?
Why's this manager pained?
2 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Kekx(m): 1:06pm
Battle of the condemned
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Ruggedfitness: 1:06pm
Everything shouldnt be solved with voilence, most of Freeze posts show that he is a man who is able to reason with you without being sentimental so there is no need to threaten brimstone and fire
All these threatenin and warning people online should stop in 2017
7 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by shiekjay: 1:06pm
guy learn from burna boy oh. na advice oh
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 1:07pm
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by kimbraa(f): 1:07pm
Please, beat him. Freeze needs beating. He'll soon step on the wrong toe.
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by dangotesmummy: 1:07pm
Nigerians just hate real people
Wasn't it the same way they did away with tai solarin,
Fela and other vocal Nigerians exposing the Nigerian hypocrisy.They said fela died of aids but his wives are still alive.none of them died of aids.which implies fela JUST married all of them he didn't open any of their pants in the other room
5 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by kygo(m): 1:07pm
what were you expecting from a drug addicts manager
..
two of them kukuma no get sense na
...
abeg shift jare
3 Likes
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by bigerboy200: 1:08pm
hahahaha...water don pass garri... Niger looking daddy freeze??..lol
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by shammahyaro(f): 1:08pm
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by ImpressionsNG: 1:11pm
Well, I hope he wouldn't start sending emissaries to beg Freeze on his behalf when he is arrested? It's not very wise for him to make such self-implicating utterances, I must say.
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by anonimi: 1:11pm
Angelb4:
Missed his calling big time, like the drug dealer who is now parading himself as the
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Ussy4real(m): 1:12pm
I'm sure Majek don give am some weed smoke
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Bustincole: 1:12pm
smulti:
Exactly
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by chojoike2088: 1:13pm
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by angelbulksms: 1:13pm
lilkech:
Because the manager is trying all he can to resurrect Majek's career.
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by miarhpe: 1:13pm
back from asylum.
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Mariangeles: 1:15pm
.
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:15pm
lol funny manager
1 Like
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by anonimi: 1:16pm
kimbraa:
Don't be surprised if Majek beats up his manager and even the COZA pastorpreneur for misrepresentation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NasehYAwv24
|Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by exlinkleads(f): 1:21pm
chai
frustrated manager
