₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,079 members, 3,979,957 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 01:43 PM

Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) (3431 Views)

Uzoma Omenka: "I Will Beat Daddy Freeze" - Majek Fashek’s Manager Threatens / Majek Fashek Performs At COZA Christmas Carol In Abuja (Photos) / Photos Of Majek Fashek Looking Fresh (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by WotzupNG: 11:19am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlslFw2D-gI&feature=youtu.be

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Topccy007(m): 11:22am
Manager Mayweather

3 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by smulti(m): 11:29am
lol.. hired thug claiming manager
.

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Angelb4: 1:04pm
Manager missed his calling

2 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by ojmaroni247(m): 1:04pm
Isorai... I have neatly used 2008 Camry XLE for sale in Portharcourt, 4cylinder engine with Original custom duty papers. Price is 1.850m...call/whatsapp me for pics 0 8 0 6 7 8 8 0 6 8 1
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by salvation101(f): 1:04pm
Lol.. Freeze is gradually losing relevance as he wants to talk about everything and end up dividing his own house grin

Besides, d name omenka sounds familiar.. undecided

5 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by fergusen(m): 1:04pm
undecided
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by BCISLTD: 1:05pm
He better calm down
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by sureheaven(m): 1:05pm
Warning daddy freeze indeed....... it's obvious freeze is only seeking attention
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by lilkech(m): 1:06pm
Did majek collect payment for the church concert?

Why's this manager pained? undecided

2 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Kekx(m): 1:06pm
Battle of the condemned grin

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Ruggedfitness: 1:06pm
Everything shouldnt be solved with voilence, most of Freeze posts show that he is a man who is able to reason with you without being sentimental so there is no need to threaten brimstone and fire

All these threatenin and warning people online should stop in 2017

7 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by shiekjay: 1:06pm
guy learn from burna boy oh. na advice oh

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 1:07pm
grin
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by kimbraa(f): 1:07pm
Please, beat him. Freeze needs beating. He'll soon step on the wrong toe. grin

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by dangotesmummy: 1:07pm
grin

Nigerians just hate real people

Wasn't it the same way they did away with tai solarin,
Fela and other vocal Nigerians exposing the Nigerian hypocrisy.They said fela died of aids but his wives are still alive.none of them died of aids.which implies fela JUST married all of them he didn't open any of their pants in the other room

5 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by kygo(m): 1:07pm
what were you expecting from a drug addicts manager
..

two of them kukuma no get sense na
...

abeg shift jare

3 Likes

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by bigerboy200: 1:08pm
hahahaha...water don pass garri... Niger looking daddy freeze??..lol
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by shammahyaro(f): 1:08pm
undecided
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by ImpressionsNG: 1:11pm
Well, I hope he wouldn't start sending emissaries to beg Freeze on his behalf when he is arrested? It's not very wise for him to make such self-implicating utterances, I must say.

Meanwhile, do you suffer from skin damage, dark spots, ugly marks, and red patches? HaveHave bleaching creams and other cosmetics caused some undesirable reactions on your skin? You would be very happy to hear about the amazing wonder of nature called flaxseed, which can renew your skin and make your proud of your looks once again. Learn more about it.....

http://www.impressions.ng/flaxseed-reverse-skin-damage-caused-by-bleaching-creams/

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by anonimi: 1:11pm
Angelb4:
Manager missed his calling

Missed his calling big time, like the drug dealer who is now parading himself as the Asiwaju Asiwere of the All Poverty Congress, APC






Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Ussy4real(m): 1:12pm
I'm sure Majek don give am some weed smoke

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Bustincole: 1:12pm
smulti:
lol.. hired thug claiming manager
.


Exactly

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by chojoike2088: 1:13pm
subscribe today to partake in the winning teams or remain poor call or whatsapp with the number below

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by angelbulksms: 1:13pm
lilkech:
Did majek collect payment for the church concert?

Why's this manager pained? undecided

Because the manager is trying all he can to resurrect Majek's career.

Earn daily in 2018 as a Bulk SMS Reseller! Check my signature
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by miarhpe: 1:13pm
back from asylum.
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by Mariangeles: 1:15pm
.
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:15pm
lol funny manager

1 Like

Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by anonimi: 1:16pm
kimbraa:
Please, beat him. Freeze needs beating. He'll soon step on the wrong toe. grin

Don't be surprised if Majek beats up his manager and even the COZA pastorpreneur for misrepresentation. cheesy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NasehYAwv24
Re: Uzoma Omenka, Majek Fashek's Manager Warning Daddy Freeze (Video) by exlinkleads(f): 1:21pm
chai


frustrated manager

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ne-yo's New Song / Rihanna Or Beyonce / Is 50 Real

Viewing this topic: ensamy, bestestgirl(f), cafempropertyng, mrvitalis(m), tesimola4real(m), focusfocus876, vizboy(m), jamexborn(m), Unkl(m), Nairalanddist, temmydude, realKingkelvin, afosam4real(m), Niza01(m), IbadanInsider, zipamowei(m), skillz111(m), Omooba77, daramolanas1(m), kashala90(m), seasy, neatideas, lolagreg, justlaw(m), mumbimumbi(m), PTNL, GeeOh(f), respect2ukp, castins(m), Sampalo, babayor, Superpower(m), Natureinspred, ramzylipi, lancee(m), oneniceguy(m), onos1979(f), Mrchippychappy(m), AABBIIMM, KissesandWine(f), jteena(f), Jason317, koolaid87, KingsleyCEO, Donjinks(m), kuluTemper, Flingtonjames(m), otipoju(m), meforkene(m), gbishman and 74 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.