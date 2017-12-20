₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,151 members, 3,980,332 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 05:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery (19003 Views)
'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser / Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress / Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Treas006(f): 11:54am
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to her instagram page to react to the news of Tonto Dikeh having a cosmetic surgery which has been making waves on the internet.
She shared the promo video of Tonto’s new reality show and wrote;
“Some women fear the fire while some women simply become the fire…Mama King,Now you? You are Fire��#iamneverafraidofwhatibelivein#
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc6jKx-ltDL/?hl=en
source. http://www.wakawoman.com/mercy-johnson-hails--undergoing-cosmetic-surgery/
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by KellyKertz(m): 11:55am
FTC
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by divineneed: 12:04pm
Go King Tonto!... Change what ever you dont like in your body its allowed!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by stayingfocused: 12:07pm
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by veeveejay(f): 1:40pm
Birds of a feather
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by ladeb: 3:27pm
react well oooh
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Olawalesadiq(m): 3:27pm
i go comment later
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Annnonymous: 3:27pm
stayingfocused:
What is bad about Tonto Dikeh's sugery? Is it your body?
28 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Felixalex(m): 3:27pm
If she is fire, Aunty Mercy u come be wetin? Hell fire?? cus u hotter
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Firstcitizen: 3:27pm
The same people will laugh when it goes pear shaped
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by dontbothermuch: 3:28pm
So much meanings in such few words
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by DrinkLimca(m): 3:28pm
An executive hoelosho showing support for another executive hoelosho..
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by miqos02(m): 3:28pm
Good
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by blackbeau1(f): 3:28pm
Orrrr. Thank you mercy .
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by amiibaby(f): 3:28pm
Haha exactly
stayingfocused:
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by continentalceo(m): 3:28pm
K
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Financialfree: 3:28pm
I have also reacted to that so op make a good thread out of it
My reaction came shortly after the news filtered nairaland
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by MrMystrO(m): 3:28pm
stayingfocused:
BIG FOOL.
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Rapmoney(m): 3:28pm
Gosh! How did I get to the Celebrity section? I must have missed my way.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Exceptionalgod(f): 3:29pm
money speaking... God make me rich but me no go do any surgery ooo
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by StrawberryGloss(f): 3:29pm
stayingfocused:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by eezeribe(m): 3:30pm
veeveejay:It's actually... 'Birds of a feather'
7 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Zizicardo(f): 3:30pm
Hailing her on what she knows is bad. MJ herself won't do such a thing
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by careytommy7(m): 3:30pm
Amebo everywhere
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by LordIsaac(m): 3:30pm
A consequence of bringing to the public eye private things.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by olihilistic(m): 3:30pm
stayingfocused:
Bros Maka why.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by aprimama(m): 3:30pm
stayingfocused:Oh Lord!
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Tosinex(m): 3:31pm
So? Who cares?
|Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Kulas: 3:32pm
Ndi Ara everywhere
Denrele Gay Story: Charley Boy Reacts: I Released The Photos To Spite Them / Davido To Give Out N500k On His 20th Birthday! / Breaking News: Justin Bieber Dies In An Auto Crash
Viewing this topic: EKOBIZ, kelsgal(f), macarson2k(m), rojay16(m), westlife79(m), 3ncrypted, dojnr4real, chisiudeh, Kunn, Yemmyteespeed007(m), homesteady(m), fagin1982(m), Balitah(f), mojysiola(f), GIDIBANKZ(m), MrRichy(m), kokon(m), ayagha, Profkenny1(m), MaleoPearls(m), gen2soulkid(m), loveme112, Beehshorp(m), oluskid5(m), Youngsage, deltapikin(m), Lilshesh(m), titusope(m), uglodoh(f), iyababs, wickedtuna(m), geozone, beeolhar(f), horleryeday92(m), Adonis86(m), sweetiliciouz(f), kode12, dasparrow, ibijoh(m), midolian(m), nairamaniac, Ifemyke, Brightglory77, piagetskinner(m), starziod(m), yetty247(f), ofalu047(m), PreshyG(f), yvonnechaka(f), JamesRiley, Jwonder(m), dljbd1(m), Pvin, EthanTL(m), edgecution(m), Ashleyma77(m), HRHQueenPhil, donanadave(m), blessingsonflee(f), Pangea, Gaxx01(m) and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20