She shared the promo video of Tonto’s new reality show and wrote;



“Some women fear the fire while some women simply become the fire…Mama King,Now you? You are Fire��#iamneverafraidofwhatibelivein#

Good Morning Friends�”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc6jKx-ltDL/?hl=en



FTC 1 Like

Go King Tonto!... Change what ever you dont like in your body its allowed! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish 43 Likes 4 Shares

Birds of a feather 1 Like

react well oooh

i go comment later

stayingfocused:

What is bad about Tonto Dikeh's sugery? Is it your body? What is bad about Tonto Dikeh's sugery? Is it your body? 28 Likes

If she is fire, Aunty Mercy u come be wetin? Hell fire?? cus u hotter

The same people will laugh when it goes pear shaped 2 Likes

So much meanings in such few words 4 Likes

An executive hoelosho showing support for another executive hoelosho.. 3 Likes

Orrrr. Thank you mercy . 1 Like

Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish Haha exactly

I have also reacted to that so op make a good thread out of it

My reaction came shortly after the news filtered nairaland

Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish

BIG FOOL. BIG FOOL. 4 Likes

I must have missed my way. Gosh! How did I get to the Celebrity section?I must have missed my way. 1 Like

money speaking... God make me rich but me no go do any surgery ooo

Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish 7 Likes 1 Share

veeveejay:

Birds of the same feathers It's actually... 'Birds of a feather' It's actually... 'Birds of a feather' 7 Likes

Hailing her on what she knows is bad. MJ herself won't do such a thing

Amebo everywhere

A consequence of bringing to the public eye private things.

Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish





Bros Maka why. Bros Maka why. 1 Like

Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish Oh Lord! Oh Lord! 1 Like

So? Who cares?