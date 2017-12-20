₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,151 members, 3,980,332 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 05:10 PM

Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery (19003 Views)

'King Tonto' Reality TV Show: Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery Video Teaser / Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery: Roseline Meurer Shades Actress / Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery, Says She Has Been Ashamed Of Her Body (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Treas006(f): 11:54am
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to her instagram page to react to the news of Tonto Dikeh having a cosmetic surgery which has been making waves on the internet.

She shared the promo video of Tonto’s new reality show and wrote;

“Some women fear the fire while some women simply become the fire…Mama King,Now you? You are Fire��#iamneverafraidofwhatibelivein#
Good Morning Friends�”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc6jKx-ltDL/?hl=en

source. http://www.wakawoman.com/mercy-johnson-hails--undergoing-cosmetic-surgery/

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by KellyKertz(m): 11:55am
FTC

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by divineneed: 12:04pm
Go King Tonto!... Change what ever you dont like in your body its allowed!

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by stayingfocused: 12:07pm
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad

43 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by veeveejay(f): 1:40pm
Birds of a feather

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by ladeb: 3:27pm
react well oooh
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Olawalesadiq(m): 3:27pm
i go comment later
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Annnonymous: 3:27pm
stayingfocused:
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad

What is bad about Tonto Dikeh's sugery? Is it your body?

28 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Felixalex(m): 3:27pm
If she is fire, Aunty Mercy u come be wetin? Hell fire?? cus u hotter grin cheesy
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Firstcitizen: 3:27pm
The same people will laugh when it goes pear shaped

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by dontbothermuch: 3:28pm
So much meanings in such few words

4 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by DrinkLimca(m): 3:28pm
An executive hoelosho showing support for another executive hoelosho..

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by miqos02(m): 3:28pm
Good
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by blackbeau1(f): 3:28pm
Orrrr. Thank you mercy .

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by amiibaby(f): 3:28pm
Haha exactly
stayingfocused:
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by continentalceo(m): 3:28pm
K
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Financialfree: 3:28pm
I have also reacted to that so op make a good thread out of it
My reaction came shortly after the news filtered nairaland
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by MrMystrO(m): 3:28pm
stayingfocused:
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad

BIG FOOL.

4 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Rapmoney(m): 3:28pm
Gosh! How did I get to the Celebrity section? I must have missed my way.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Exceptionalgod(f): 3:29pm
money speaking... God make me rich but me no go do any surgery ooo
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by StrawberryGloss(f): 3:29pm
stayingfocused:
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by eezeribe(m): 3:30pm
veeveejay:
Birds of the same feathers
It's actually... 'Birds of a feather'

7 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Zizicardo(f): 3:30pm
Hailing her on what she knows is bad. MJ herself won't do such a thing
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by careytommy7(m): 3:30pm
Amebo everywhere angry
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by LordIsaac(m): 3:30pm
A consequence of bringing to the public eye private things.
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by olihilistic(m): 3:30pm
stayingfocused:
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad


cheesy
Bros Maka why.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by aprimama(m): 3:30pm
stayingfocused:
Anuty Mercy Johnson why didnt go and change that your nose that looks like obasanjo pant? Instead of condemning bad thing you are there saying rubbish sad sad sad sad
Oh Lord!

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Tosinex(m): 3:31pm
So? Who cares? tongue
Re: Mercy Johnson Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Cosmetic Surgery by Kulas: 3:32pm
Ndi Ara everywhere

(0) (1) (Reply)

Denrele Gay Story: Charley Boy Reacts: I Released The Photos To Spite Them / Davido To Give Out N500k On His 20th Birthday! / Breaking News: Justin Bieber Dies In An Auto Crash

Viewing this topic: EKOBIZ, kelsgal(f), macarson2k(m), rojay16(m), westlife79(m), 3ncrypted, dojnr4real, chisiudeh, Kunn, Yemmyteespeed007(m), homesteady(m), fagin1982(m), Balitah(f), mojysiola(f), GIDIBANKZ(m), MrRichy(m), kokon(m), ayagha, Profkenny1(m), MaleoPearls(m), gen2soulkid(m), loveme112, Beehshorp(m), oluskid5(m), Youngsage, deltapikin(m), Lilshesh(m), titusope(m), uglodoh(f), iyababs, wickedtuna(m), geozone, beeolhar(f), horleryeday92(m), Adonis86(m), sweetiliciouz(f), kode12, dasparrow, ibijoh(m), midolian(m), nairamaniac, Ifemyke, Brightglory77, piagetskinner(m), starziod(m), yetty247(f), ofalu047(m), PreshyG(f), yvonnechaka(f), JamesRiley, Jwonder(m), dljbd1(m), Pvin, EthanTL(m), edgecution(m), Ashleyma77(m), HRHQueenPhil, donanadave(m), blessingsonflee(f), Pangea, Gaxx01(m) and 141 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.