The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC ) says it will establish 4,600 power plants in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.



A statement in Abuja by the NNPC spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said this would be done through the recently-approved contract for the construction of Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project, dubbed AKK Pipeline.



According to the statement, the AKK pipeline has started yielding early benefits with the commitment by NNPC to build power-generating plants with combined capacity of 4550 megawatts in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano States.



Ughamadu quoted the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, as saying that the Corporation in partnership with private investors would build power-generating plants to support Federal Government’s effort to providing stable electricity in the country.



“As part of the drive to establish power plants to augment the power supply to the nation, the Federal Executive Council has recently approved the AKK Gas Pipeline project to be financed through Public Private Partnership (PPP).



“The project comes with other auxiliary ones which include, 1,350 megawatts, 900 megawatts and 2,350 megawatts of power generation plants in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano respectively,” the statement quotes Baru.



It said the NNPC in partnership with private investors would also build fertilizer plants in some parts of the country, one of which would be located at Izzon, Niger State.



The statement said in line with the presidential mandate on oil exploration in all the frontier basins, the NNPC was well-focused on the exploration in the Bida Basin.



“We have contracted the geological mapping of the Bida Basin to Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai and the job would be completed in three months,” it stated.



Ughamadu said the corporation would go into more detailed seismic data acquisition in the Bida Basin by August 2018, to be followed by an Environmental Impact Assessment exercise.



He said as part of the corporation’s effort to decongest the highways, the NNPC would encourage private investors to build tanker parking facilities around Minna Depot, Suleja Depot, Tegina, Mokwa, amongst others and charge the users of the facility appropriately.



The statement said talks were ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing to re-introduce weight bridges on the highways to checkmate the issue of excessive loading by tankers above the recommended 46, 000ton gross weight.



“The NNPC on its part has already directed all its depots nationwide to stop loading tankers with loading capacity above 40, 000litres,” he said.

NAN



http://thenationonlineng.net/nnpc-establish-4600mw-plants-fct-two-others/

Pipe dreams. 2 Likes 1 Share

watch how tribalists will storm this thread. 2 Likes

They haven't learnt anything from the Kaduna refinery yet.

Any attempt to take ND resources through hundreds of KM to feed the Parasites will likely be met with resistance again. 16 Likes 1 Share

one Nigeria indeed 7 Likes

Laughing in fufulde 7 Likes 1 Share

foolish government, with their usual lies and propaganda.. 2 Likes

baba is working wailers are walking baba is working wailers are walking 1 Like

Nigeria, land of To Do 2 Likes

Se won fi TO se yin ni Nigeria ni.... Everytime TO.... Buhari TO, fashola TO etc... Mtcheww 3 Likes

What have the FG done with the one they've established? What have the FG done with the one they've established? 4 Likes

May your expectation not be cut short May your expectation not be cut short 1 Like

one Nigeria indeed

The gas to power it will originate from the South South. So, without the gas, it is useless. The gas to power it will originate from the South South. So, without the gas, it is useless. 2 Likes

The Nigerian govt has constantly talked about what they'll do....nothing about what has been done.

And so continues the Northernization agenda..

Imagine what these funds can achieve in the South; the Eastern part to be particular

Why not have a Solar Plate Field and utilise the scourging sun? 5 Likes

Criminals in power, when will black nation will arise from slumbering ,black and greed...... 1 Like

All three plants in the north alone 2 Likes

Nice one.