|NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Islie: 3:08pm
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC ) says it will establish 4,600 power plants in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.
http://thenationonlineng.net/nnpc-establish-4600mw-plants-fct-two-others/
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Blakjewelry(m): 3:11pm
OK we haff heard
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Keneking: 3:14pm
TSA story comes to mind
1 Like
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by 989900: 3:33pm
zzzzzzzzzzz . . .
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by sultanodudua: 4:00pm
Pipe dreams.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by zukasteve: 4:04pm
Ff
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by DaBillionnaire: 4:04pm
watch how tribalists will storm this thread.
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Desyner: 4:04pm
They haven't learnt anything from the Kaduna refinery yet.
Any attempt to take ND resources through hundreds of KM to feed the Parasites will likely be met with resistance again.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Inception(m): 4:04pm
one Nigeria indeed
7 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by micgray100(m): 4:04pm
Naija.. No electricity still
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by hobermener: 4:05pm
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by DIKEnaWAR: 4:05pm
Laughing in fufulde
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Efewestern: 4:05pm
hmmmmm
foolish government, with their usual lies and propaganda..
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by bafsonbaf: 4:05pm
Islie:baba is working wailers are walking
1 Like
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by AnodaIT(m): 4:05pm
Nigeria, land of To Do
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by ghostfacekillar(m): 4:06pm
naijja noo bbe tday
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Pennykeyz(m): 4:06pm
Se won fi TO se yin ni Nigeria ni.... Everytime TO.... Buhari TO, fashola TO etc... Mtcheww
3 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by crazydude1: 4:06pm
What have the FG done with the one they've established?
4 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Akinlekanwr(m): 4:06pm
DaBillionnaire:May your expectation not be cut short
1 Like
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by trolley: 4:07pm
Inception:
The gas to power it will originate from the South South. So, without the gas, it is useless.
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by litaninja(m): 4:08pm
The Nigerian govt has constantly talked about what they'll do....nothing about what has been done.
Okay o
1 Like
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by iambabaG: 4:08pm
And so continues the Northernization agenda..
Imagine what these funds can achieve in the South; the Eastern part to be particular
Why not have a Solar Plate Field and utilise the scourging sun?
5 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Femich18(m): 4:08pm
Good for them
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by equalgarden: 4:08pm
Criminals in power, when will black nation will arise from slumbering ,black and greed......
1 Like
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:09pm
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by webcch2: 4:10pm
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by RZArecta(m): 4:11pm
All three plants in the north alone
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by shervydman(m): 4:11pm
Nice one.
|Re: NNPC To Establish 4,600MW Plants In FCT, Kaduna And Kano by Antoeni(m): 4:12pm
Dats nice and Lovely,this will serve as a wake-up call ,for any Future president that will ever emerge From the south, that u must focus on ur region, that's One of Jonathan's Many Failures,Ride on Buhari
1 Like
