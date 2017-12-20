₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by praizblog: 5:02pm
That precious moment when daddy dont want to leave his previous daughter.
So so adorable
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by praizblog: 5:02pm
Awww
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by sirthisthickkal: 5:05pm
Ehm so what? She is not the first to cry on her wedding day neither would she be the last
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by leverage(m): 5:05pm
e dey cry e no happy say e ugly pikin see husband
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by dafeyankee: 5:06pm
Hmm
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 5:11pm
They both are crying because they will miss their marathon sex together..
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by MatricNumber(m): 5:14pm
DrinkLimca:dude you are trying too hard to be dumb.
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by OrestesDante(m): 5:38pm
∆ ∆
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by NairalandCS(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Abee79: 6:35pm
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by labanj1(m): 7:08pm
DrinkLimca:It's time to take your drugs
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by eyinjuege: 7:31pm
DrinkLimca:
Its so easy to spot a product of such incestous marathon sessions...
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Dongreat(m): 7:35pm
Good one
And for the sports guys, England is going to play Nigeria in a World Cup friendly at wembly
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by miqos02(m): 7:35pm
Seen
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Naturalobserver(m): 7:36pm
Analogous to the first day he drove her to school to start KG 1 .Dont worry Dad,it'll pass.
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by majamajic(m): 7:36pm
dads always love their daughters. ... especially the first one.
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by mofedamijo(m): 7:36pm
DrinkLimca:Guess it happens in ur home.....
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by BornAgainMay: 7:36pm
Granthief Trust Bank has also taken to media
I thankGod I stop banking with them since 2010 when their branch was closed in NSK
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by miqos02(m): 7:37pm
MatricNumber:u make him feel important by quoting him
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Israeljones(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by victorazyvictor(m): 7:37pm
leverage:
k
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by BIGTinfotech: 7:37pm
Daddy's girl spotted
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Esepayan(m): 7:38pm
DrinkLimca:
definately the same guy nwa whatever lol u are even using a stolen pic.........u need to get a life......ur case is really pathetic
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Rolex67(f): 7:38pm
If my daddy cry, then I will cry.
The bond between father and daughter is special.
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by donblade85555(m): 7:39pm
Its called tears of Joy
You guys should please teach me how cry tears of joy na.
if I am happy, na so so laugh I dae laugh oh
Its called tears of Joy
You guys should please teach me how cry tears of joy na.
if I am happy, na so so laugh I dae laugh oh
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by coolcacuz: 7:39pm
DrinkLimca:please a minute silence for this fish
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:39pm
this nigaa drinklimca sef
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by Sprumbabafather: 7:39pm
DrinkLimca:
Congratulations, you have won the price for the worst comment on social media in 2017.
Come and collect your medal of 46 strokes of koboko from me.
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by BornAgainMay: 7:39pm
:
I bought Two plot of land
One to show my dissatisfaction on Grantief trust Bank and second to say exactly what happened here..
I was presence in this wedding
He was crying bcz his brother had earlier told him that this his daughter will never get married and she finally got married
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by HumbleGee(m): 7:40pm
God i all i ask of you is a daughter that will be close to my heart
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by iluvdonjazzy: 7:40pm
the girl should be careful so that the tears will not clean off her WALL PAINT.
|Re: Father And Daughter Cry In Wedding Photo by MrDandy(m): 7:41pm
So senseless
DrinkLimca:
