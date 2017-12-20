Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos (3541 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/first-photos-falz-experience/ Falz The Bahd Guy is currently having his first show today at the Eko Convenction Centre in Lagos. The Falz Experience is expected to live up to expectation. www.metronaija.ng brings all the first photos coming from the red carpet

I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local

www.metronaija.ng brings to you all the exclusive photos

Wow

I will be there soon

Stuck in traffic in mile 1 Port Harcourt

I will soon reach

I will share live photos from the concert

Ball on, falz. 1 Like









∆But why fine fine girls no dey here now?? ∆

Who be that old man wey wear white, shey na falz papa ni?

biacan:

I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local falz local? You sure say you know am? Abi you just wan yan dust. falz local? You sure say you know am? Abi you just wan yan dust. 6 Likes

biacan:

I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local









∆ Fryingpan or biacan whatever you call yourself. Wehdone International woman... Shior!!!∆ 6 Likes 1 Share

phintohlar:

Who be that old man wey wear white, shey na falz papa ni? He(the old man) is Falz' father,his name is Femi Falana. He(the old man) is Falz' father,his name is Femi Falana.

R

The crowd pictures nko?

I too love falz's father .......Falana......... keep up the good work falz...... wehdone Sir 1 Like

Nice one from falz







CHAI! owo ti worgbo! Shey na like 10 people dey the show ni?CHAI! owo ti worgbo!

nice

Falz never Chop finish for my house una dey wait for show lmao

biacan:

I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local If he starts now u will still say he's showing off

No be small thing to be a Celebrity If he starts now u will still say he's showing offNo be small thing to be a Celebrity

Femi falana shoe cleaner go Leave?

biacan:

I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local 1 Like 1 Share

My man of the year

biacan:

I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local

He has a Masters Law from the UK, something no one from your lineage ever had.



You wey be say you never even reach Airport before. He has a Masters Law from the UK, something no one from your lineage ever had.You wey be say you never even reach Airport before. 2 Likes 1 Share

ceometromedia:

http://www.metronaija.ng/first-photos-falz-experience/



I beg make we dey look our friends and family for house advice them before they comot go out now.

And make we dey tell them the truth.

I beg no go out they test yourself or your choice na.

Why wear a dress that shows your petticoat as in this 17th picture now.

Imagine going out unintentionally without zipping your fly and no one tells you and

Outside people laff u die?

When u reach house na to fight everybody wey see u waka pass talk nothing.



I beg no dey shy or fear to correct your loved ones on your fashion choices- hair, jewelries, dressing and shoes and all that. It is not judging it is loving I beg make we dey look our friends and family for house advice them before they comot go out now.And make we dey tell them the truth.I beg no go out they test yourself or your choice na.Why wear a dress that shows your petticoat as in this 17th picture now.Imagine going out unintentionally without zipping your fly and no one tells you andOutside people laff u die?When u reach house na to fight everybody wey see u waka pass talk nothing.I beg no dey shy or fear to correct your loved ones on your fashion choices- hair, jewelries, dressing and shoes and all that. It is not judging it is loving