Falz The Bahd Guy is currently having his first show today at the Eko Convenction Centre in Lagos. The Falz Experience is expected to live up to expectation. www.metronaija.ng brings all the first photos coming from the red carpet
http://www.metronaija.ng/first-photos-falz-experience/
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by ceometromedia: 9:32pm
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by ceometromedia: 9:33pm
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by biacan(f): 9:33pm
I love his songs but he should step up his fashion sense cause he's too local
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by ceometromedia: 9:34pm
www.metronaija.ng brings to you all the exclusive photos
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Financialfree: 9:35pm
Wow
I will be there soon
Stuck in traffic in mile 1 Port Harcourt
I will soon reach
I will share live photos from the concert
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by ceometromedia: 9:35pm
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Yeligray(m): 9:37pm
Ball on, falz.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by OrestesDante(m): 9:42pm
∆But why fine fine girls no dey here now?? ∆
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by phintohlar(f): 9:44pm
Who be that old man wey wear white, shey na falz papa ni?
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Muzanga(f): 9:50pm
biacan:falz local? You sure say you know am? Abi you just wan yan dust.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by OrestesDante(m): 10:03pm
biacan:
∆ Fryingpan or biacan whatever you call yourself. Wehdone International woman... Shior!!!∆
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by MrHistorian: 10:25pm
phintohlar:He(the old man) is Falz' father,his name is Femi Falana.
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by EmmaEma: 10:25pm
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by princealexndre(m): 10:26pm
R
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by dirolad(m): 10:27pm
The crowd pictures nko?
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by sureheaven(m): 10:28pm
I too love falz's father .......Falana......... keep up the good work falz...... wehdone Sir
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by adehadex: 10:29pm
Nice one from falz
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Forumine: 10:29pm
Shey na like 10 people dey the show ni?
CHAI! owo ti worgbo!
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by belcri: 10:30pm
nice
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Stanbic(m): 10:31pm
Falz never Chop finish for my house una dey wait for show lmao
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Blissp99(f): 10:31pm
biacan:If he starts now u will still say he's showing off
No be small thing to be a Celebrity
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Goldenrichard(m): 10:34pm
Femi falana shoe cleaner go Leave?
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by crazydude1: 10:35pm
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by distilledwalex(m): 10:36pm
biacan:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:39pm
My man of the year
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Okoyeeboz: 10:39pm
biacan:
He has a Masters Law from the UK, something no one from your lineage ever had.
You wey be say you never even reach Airport before.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by IME1: 10:40pm
ceometromedia:
I beg make we dey look our friends and family for house advice them before they comot go out now.
And make we dey tell them the truth.
I beg no go out they test yourself or your choice na.
Why wear a dress that shows your petticoat as in this 17th picture now.
Imagine going out unintentionally without zipping your fly and no one tells you and
Outside people laff u die?
When u reach house na to fight everybody wey see u waka pass talk nothing.
I beg no dey shy or fear to correct your loved ones on your fashion choices- hair, jewelries, dressing and shoes and all that. It is not judging it is loving
|Re: Photos From The Falz Experience In Lagos by Dafreeguy(m): 10:55pm
Seems this falz experience is all about snapping picshaws..no diffrence with instagram
