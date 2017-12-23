Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia (9608 Views)

As shared by an @poojamedia in Lagos, he said:





In NNPC at Berger, they are collecting N1k per keg. No matter the litres you want to buy. Sad



As shared by an @poojamedia in Lagos, he said:

Buhari is a Muslim, he is anti-christian ,he has no business with christmas. He looked for the perfect time to make Nigerians most especially christians suffer. Islam is truly the religion of peace. 58 Likes 5 Shares

KOgundamisi said it is #QueueForChange . .

It is APC christmas carol happening live at filling stations worldwide. . .the best carol ever 4 Likes 2 Shares

OH NIGERIA... WAS ONCE A COUNTRY BUT NOW A ZOO. INFACT A JUNGLE... MTCHEWW OH NIGERIA... WAS ONCE A COUNTRY BUT NOW A ZOO. INFACT A JUNGLE... MTCHEWW 5 Likes

Na today ni, e tey wey Nigeria kpafuka nah 1 Like 1 Share

So. . . . has a reputable online news media confirmed this?



Or whatever that is tweeted on twitter is reliable?



I don't get. . . .I can open my Twitter App now and tweet "My Pigs lay egg". . .Will you guyz believe me? 5 Likes

Let him expanciate.





I don't understand the 1k story.









But this Buhari sef na wah 1 Like

Is that what GEJ did in December 2011 - January 2012? Is that what GEJ did in December 2011 - January 2012? 7 Likes

Nigeria is due for revolution 5 Likes

The situation is bad

Fuel scarcity, buhari's Christmas gift to Christians in the zoo. 2017 will be the worst Christmas celebration ever in the zoo since 1960. 4 Likes 2 Shares

What were u expecting... Or are u not a Nigerian,?

Change is here 1 Like

I even bought 4 liter for 1400

Let him expanciate.





I don't understand the 1k story.









But this Buhari sef na wah which 1k, its all false, tell the pro buhari Op, his master has failed woefully which 1k, its all false, tell the pro buhari Op, his master has failed woefully 1 Like

stop disgracing yourself with your silly comments. Be positive for once stop disgracing yourself with your silly comments. Be positive for once 3 Likes

It is 200 ...why the guy lie?.....whatever The price.. It is pathetic

Then the dullard released press speech wishing us a merry Christmas. I will not curse him because he has received enough curses already. I agree totally with you.Then the dullard released press speech wishing us a merry Christmas. I will not curse him because he has received enough curses already. 3 Likes 1 Share

Remember you're still in the zoo with your family

It is time for our leaders to start betting on Nigerians. Nigerians are very smart and have been oppressed and silenced beginning from secondary schools especially in boarding house, where seniors break rules, get away with things, and the authorities cower. Let us bet on ourselves in the sense that we have to start trusting and believing ourselves more than non Africans, because we will bring our best efforts. We should repledge to ourselves that we would turn our situation as a nation around. I don't know what needs to be done, or i think i know but haven't factored more variables in. But Nigerians take heart, if nobody loves you, i DO. I just hate our situation. I pray for good intelligent leaders who believe in Nigeria and Africa.

I hate snitches Oga, which network oo Oga, which network oo