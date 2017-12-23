₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by EdificationBoss: 8:18pm On Dec 23
So sad!!! The scarcity is bring the worse out of Nigerians yet again!!!
As shared by an @poojamedia in Lagos, he said:
In NNPC at Berger, they are collecting N1k per keg. No matter the litres you want to buy. Sad
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by odiereke(m): 8:20pm On Dec 23
It is well
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by NwaChibuzor808: 8:25pm On Dec 23
Buhari is a Muslim, he is anti-christian ,he has no business with christmas. He looked for the perfect time to make Nigerians most especially christians suffer. Islam is truly the religion of peace.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by rayopt(m): 8:31pm On Dec 23
KOgundamisi said it is #QueueForChange . .
.
.
.
It is APC christmas carol happening live at filling stations worldwide. . .the best carol ever
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by GloriaNinja(f): 8:32pm On Dec 23
OH NIGERIA... WAS ONCE A COUNTRY BUT NOW A ZOO. INFACT A JUNGLE... MTCHEWW
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by CaptainG00D: 8:39pm On Dec 23
I have nothing to say!
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:49pm On Dec 23
Na today ni, e tey wey Nigeria kpafuka nah
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by MrHistorian: 10:04pm On Dec 23
So. . . . has a reputable online news media confirmed this?
Or whatever that is tweeted on twitter is reliable?
I don't get. . . .I can open my Twitter App now and tweet "My Pigs lay egg". . .Will you guyz believe me?
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by victorazyvictor(m): 10:05pm On Dec 23
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by BuhariNaWah: 10:05pm On Dec 23
Let him expanciate.
I don't understand the 1k story.
But this Buhari sef na wah
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by ROCE: 10:06pm On Dec 23
NwaChibuzor808:
Is that what GEJ did in December 2011 - January 2012?
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by coolestchris(m): 10:07pm On Dec 23
Nigeria is due for revolution
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by yeahh(m): 10:07pm On Dec 23
MrHistorian:The situation is bad
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by Saaruman(m): 10:08pm On Dec 23
Fuel scarcity, buhari's Christmas gift to Christians in the zoo. 2017 will be the worst Christmas celebration ever in the zoo since 1960.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by biggy26: 10:08pm On Dec 23
Sad! No even fuel to comment properly.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by Nonnyflex(m): 10:09pm On Dec 23
What were u expecting... Or are u not a Nigerian,?
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by simplemach(m): 10:10pm On Dec 23
Change is here
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by ipobarecriminals: 10:10pm On Dec 23
:
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by japansco(m): 10:11pm On Dec 23
I even bought 4 liter for 1400
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by heryur(m): 10:11pm On Dec 23
NwaChibuzor808:
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by DLuciano: 10:13pm On Dec 23
BuhariNaWah:which 1k, its all false, tell the pro buhari Op, his master has failed woefully
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by chukwukahenry(m): 10:14pm On Dec 23
NwaChibuzor808:
stop disgracing yourself with your silly comments. Be positive for once
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by babyfaceafrica: 10:14pm On Dec 23
It is 200 ...why the guy lie?.....whatever The price.. It is pathetic
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by kenoz(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
This is serious
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by NothingDoMe: 10:18pm On Dec 23
NwaChibuzor808:I agree totally with you.
Then the dullard released press speech wishing us a merry Christmas. I will not curse him because he has received enough curses already.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by Massob: 10:18pm On Dec 23
Saaruman:Remember you're still in the zoo with your family
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by vioment: 10:20pm On Dec 23
It is time for our leaders to start betting on Nigerians. Nigerians are very smart and have been oppressed and silenced beginning from secondary schools especially in boarding house, where seniors break rules, get away with things, and the authorities cower. Let us bet on ourselves in the sense that we have to start trusting and believing ourselves more than non Africans, because we will bring our best efforts. We should repledge to ourselves that we would turn our situation as a nation around. I don't know what needs to be done, or i think i know but haven't factored more variables in. But Nigerians take heart, if nobody loves you, i DO. I just hate our situation. I pray for good intelligent leaders who believe in Nigeria and Africa.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by NubiLove(m): 10:20pm On Dec 23
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by oodua1stson: 10:20pm On Dec 23
Shinapoll:Oga, which network oo
|Re: NNPC Filling Station At Berger Selling N1k Per Jerrycan Of Fuel - PoojaMedia by AroOkigbo(m): 10:23pm On Dec 23
Nnamdi Kanu was right afterall...ZOO!
