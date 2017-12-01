₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Newshelm: 9:04pm On Dec 23
Photos from the street party held in Otukpo Benue State today.
http://www.benuenews.com.ng/2017/12/colourful-photos-from-idoma.html
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Newshelm: 9:05pm On Dec 23
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by MrHistorian: 9:05pm On Dec 23
Colour riot.
8 Likes
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:05pm On Dec 23
Cool
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Modelqwen(f): 9:08pm On Dec 23
lmao... it's well
colourful thou
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by NwaChibuzor808: 9:17pm On Dec 23
I was there live. All these benue girls no go kill me. I'm enjoying like a king here.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by kings09(m): 9:23pm On Dec 23
Ok
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Oye0404(m): 9:36pm On Dec 23
Whenever I hear Benue, wat comes to my mind is not wat I can say on air******
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by kaywizee(m): 10:14pm On Dec 23
good!
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by awa(m): 10:29pm On Dec 23
Idoma international gini?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by loadedvibes: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Wia d color ?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Comrade360(m): 10:30pm On Dec 23
Next pls
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by cyrilomoh: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Just came to view the colourful, but ... Anyway it's ok
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Forumine: 10:30pm On Dec 23
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by fighal(m): 10:31pm On Dec 23
The Environment want spoil the picture
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Standardcosting: 10:32pm On Dec 23
K
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by sonnie10: 10:33pm On Dec 23
It is well. People should just use protection
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
I am still there o, these girls no go kill person
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
2baba was here
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by StTrump: 10:35pm On Dec 23
For your mind this is "international"
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by KingAfo(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
Ido.wetin? People we go go knack tireeeee
E cheap for there
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Elnino4ladies: 10:36pm On Dec 23
Otukpo my rubbish town
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Lionotis007(m): 10:36pm On Dec 23
Beautiful
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by BabaDem(m): 10:38pm On Dec 23
Ido .... wetin?
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:42pm On Dec 23
The carnival is very very eventful, and the girls, omg !. I must take one home. Too sure !
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:44pm On Dec 23
Hardeybohwarley:Lie,Tubaba, not coming this year
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by IAmSkinny: 10:46pm On Dec 23
Nothing colorful here sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:46pm On Dec 23
NwaChibuzor808:Same here
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:47pm On Dec 23
Lionotis007:Hod bless you
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by room089: 10:47pm On Dec 23
Hope Tuface attended to enliven it?
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:48pm On Dec 23
Elnino4ladies:Bleep you
|Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:49pm On Dec 23
Elnino4ladies:F*** you
