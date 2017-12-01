₦airaland Forum

Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Newshelm: 9:04pm On Dec 23
Photos from the street party held in Otukpo Benue State today.

http://www.benuenews.com.ng/2017/12/colourful-photos-from-idoma.html

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Newshelm: 9:05pm On Dec 23
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/colourful-photos-from-idoma.html

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by MrHistorian: 9:05pm On Dec 23
Colour riot. undecided

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:05pm On Dec 23
Cool
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Modelqwen(f): 9:08pm On Dec 23
shocked





lmao... it's well

colourful thou

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by NwaChibuzor808: 9:17pm On Dec 23
I was there live. All these benue girls no go kill me. I'm enjoying like a king here.

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by kings09(m): 9:23pm On Dec 23
Ok
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Oye0404(m): 9:36pm On Dec 23
Whenever I hear Benue, wat comes to my mind is not wat I can say on air******

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by kaywizee(m): 10:14pm On Dec 23
good!
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by awa(m): 10:29pm On Dec 23
Idoma international gini?

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by loadedvibes: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Wia d color ?

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Comrade360(m): 10:30pm On Dec 23
Next pls
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by cyrilomoh: 10:30pm On Dec 23
Just came to view the colourful, but ... Anyway it's ok

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Forumine: 10:30pm On Dec 23
grin
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by fighal(m): 10:31pm On Dec 23
The Environment want spoil the picture
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Standardcosting: 10:32pm On Dec 23
K
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by sonnie10: 10:33pm On Dec 23
It is well. People should just use protection

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
I am still there o, these girls no go kill person
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
2baba was here
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by StTrump: 10:35pm On Dec 23
For your mind this is "international"
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by KingAfo(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
Ido.wetin? People we go go knack tireeeee
E cheap for there

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Elnino4ladies: 10:36pm On Dec 23
Otukpo my rubbish town
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by Lionotis007(m): 10:36pm On Dec 23
Beautiful
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by BabaDem(m): 10:38pm On Dec 23
Ido .... wetin?

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:42pm On Dec 23
The carnival is very very eventful, and the girls, omg !. I must take one home. Too sure !
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:44pm On Dec 23
Hardeybohwarley:
2baba was here
Lie,Tubaba, not coming this year
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by IAmSkinny: 10:46pm On Dec 23
Nothing colorful here sha.

Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:46pm On Dec 23
NwaChibuzor808:
I was there live. All these benue girls no go kill me. I'm enjoying like a king here.
Same here
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:47pm On Dec 23
Lionotis007:
Beautiful
Hod bless you
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by room089: 10:47pm On Dec 23
Hope Tuface attended to enliven it?
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:48pm On Dec 23
Elnino4ladies:
Otukpo my rubbish town
Bleep you
Re: Photos From Idoma International Carnival 2017 by 2B1ASK1(m): 10:49pm On Dec 23
Elnino4ladies:
Otukpo my rubbish town
F*** you

