The lady was freed last week after six years of awaiting trial at kirikiri prison in Lagos as her boyfriend was convicted for unlawful possession of firearm.



President of Behind Bars initiative; Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, shared the young lady's story online in a bid to enlighten people to know the kind of company they keep. Read below;



This Season

Stay Safe

Stay Clean

Keep Good Company

Do you know your friends very well? if you don't, please drive alone.



Am just trying to be a good Nigerian cos

Courts are on Holiday.



HER STORY



Beautiful Amanda was 18 as at 2011, she left me in SARS custody and I thought she was gone. Later saw her in 2012 in Kirikiri female prison during one of our Prison Fame Talent Hunt Rehearsal.



After I was brought back from Police College Clinic Ikeja, I was giving a bed to sleep at the corridor. Right there in cell 3, I saw Amanda, young and beautiful and was tempted to ask` her crime. She told me all that happened.



'Amanda a student of Lagos State University on 24th December, 2011 left for a party with her boyfriend. They stopped a Taxi and entered.



At a police checkpoint, one of the passengers sitting close to Amanda's boyfriend told the police he noticed one of the passengers was hiding something under the seat . The police searched him, searched the car and discovered a Gun (Pistol). Amanda's boyfriend hid it.



Driver and all the passengers were taking to the police station and they all wrote statement. Driver was released and the other passengers but Amanda and her boyfriend were detained for further investigation.



Case transferred to SARS Ikeja and charged for Conspiracy/Armed Robbery. Though the boy confessed to be a cultist and also told them Amanda knows nothing about the gun or know his cult activities.



She said to me "At night, they will call me out to question me about my boyfriend. From there he (IPO) demanded for sex. My refusal to give in landed me in kirikiri'



Last week, Amanda was freed after Six (6) years Awaiting trial, boyfriend convicted for Unlawful Possession of Fire Arms.



Yesterday, she came to visit to say "THANK YOU"



this girl is useless, wetin e for take you to just chop the dick for 5min?

you just waste 6 whole year of your useless life just like that. 44 Likes 6 Shares

Just imagine. Six whole years because one idiotic IPO couldn't have his way with her.



Nigeria police and Nigeria judicial system are bundle of shame to humanity. I spit on them. 142 Likes 13 Shares

They could be so exploitative and they lack discipline



They think every girl is a prostitute Six whole years because she refused to have sex...That's wickedness



They are acting far below their capacity and they lack professionalism

Some policemen and their evil desires,sometimes i wonder whether "Sex" is their motto.



This season.



Stay safe.

Stay clean.

∆ Most of us don't know our rights and that's why we are suffering...



There are human rights organizations around... This social media was much actively in use then. I'm sorry for her.



She did the right thing. But.....



God have mercy ,imagine a whole six years of her life being twarted because of pleasures of this world . Well God knows why dis happened . Maybe if she were to be in the outside world who knows she might have died,God must have kept her for this reason to. I'm sure she has must have learnt a lot from the inside world 24 Likes 3 Shares

What a world we live in.



I wish I was born earlier when people had sane minds 6 Likes 3 Shares

Unimaginable wickedness happening everyday in this country.



What? Didn't she have relatives or couldn't she beg a lawyer for help?



Story does quite add up because she committed no crime. 1 Like 1 Share

If it is true....then those involved in her unlawful incarceration would suffer for it..



BUT, we should be mindful of the company we keep. Some "friends" can kill you for rituals, do anything to get your money 6 Likes

CaptainJeffry:

Just imagine. Six whole years because one idiotic IPO couldn't have his way with her.



Nigeria police and Nigeria judicial system are bundle of shame to humanity. I spit on them.

zolapower:

I LOVE NIGERIA MY COUNTRY...na only who never sleep for SARS cell before they utter this words 8 Likes

Nigeria's police are terrorists, plain and simple.





zolapower:

This is why things like this persists.



We always look for ways to bring God into everything. Wtf are you talking about ? God kept her in bondage so she couldn't have died? Like seriously? Why didn't the same God put her in a better place to shield her from this same death. You all lots talk like people are going to be inmortal with God or something.



Questions we should be asking is...What has happened to that IPO? Nothing. What is his name? He is somewhere looking for the next victim. Until we start purnishing misdeeds and not leaving things to God the country would never ever ever get better. You do wrong and get the consequences of it. This is why things like this persists.We always look for ways to bring God into everything. Wtf are you talking about ? God kept her in bondage so she couldn't have died? Like seriously? Why didn't the same God put her in a better place to shield her from this same death. You all lots talk like people are going to be inmortal with God or something.Questions we should be asking is...What has happened to that IPO? Nothing. What is his name? He is somewhere looking for the next victim. Until we start purnishing misdeeds and not leaving things to God the country would never ever ever get better. You do wrong and get the consequences of it. 28 Likes 4 Shares

whonamehelp:

CastedDude:

She should be able to go back and sue the hell out of the man if he is still alive She should be able to go back and sue the hell out of the man if he is still alive

18 years old girl should spend her time on productive things(academic) instead of partying with boyfriend. 6 Likes

Officer asked for sex

Does it mean she stayed away from sex for 6 years ?



It’s her decision tho





But what’s the moral standing of a cultist girlfriend 3 Likes

Sad

This pussssy wahala self tire me

whonamehelp:

this girl is useless, wetin e for take you to just chop the dick for 5min?

you just waste 6 whole year of your useless life just like that.

Sometimes you just have to compromise, the boy friend when she dey chop dick from everyday was a cultist, is he any better. Sometimes you just have to compromise, the boy friend when she dey chop dick from everyday was a cultist, is he any better. 4 Likes

u are even lucky u own is just prison, have have gone because of money and dicckkk

Since u can't show the lady's face why did u attach picture?



Or is the story about the guy in the picture? 4 Likes 1 Share

whonamehelp:

this girl is useless, wetin e for take you to just chop the dick for 5min?

you just waste 6 whole year of your useless life just like that. You are a certified fool. You are a certified fool. 16 Likes 1 Share