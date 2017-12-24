₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,956 members, 3,987,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 December 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police (37051 Views)
Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) / US Based Lady Escapes From Kidnappers In Lagos. PICS / Kidnappers In Enugu Who Received N5Million On 85-Year-Old Woman Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by giftsunday2017: 10:11am
Why We Shot Suspected Kidnappers In Their Genitals — Nigerian Police
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/253305-shot-suspected-kidnappers-genitals-nigerian-police.html
See more photos & watch the graphic video in earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4247493/police-blow-up-testicles-kidnappers
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by LionDeLeo: 10:13am
shot at the genitals of some suspected kidnappers in Abia state.Hehehe.
The "zoo" police is working on the orders of Bubu to reduce our population, if not, why must they shoot at the genitals?
Arresting kidnappers is an insult to us, why must they keep hating.
Above is a model response of a typical ipob clown.
59 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by HallaDaTruth: 10:37am
Nawa
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by acenazt: 10:37am
LionDeLeo:and your wild animals are gradually being captured.
54 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by LionDeLeo: 10:39am
acenazt:One, counting...
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by acenazt: 10:49am
LionDeLeo:also counting. I wonder where u hid wen the zoo army came hunting wild pigs.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by hatchy: 10:54am
So where is the reason "Why" they shot them in their genitals?
This is pure police brutality!
70 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by mightyhazel: 10:56am
kidnappers actually deserve worse fate, given their brutal nature,.. but again, how do we determine if these ones are truly guilty of the crime.. a competent court shd hv been allowed to do their jab
not v good in the eyes of the world..
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by BLACKdagger: 11:31am
LionDeLeo:
Lol..see this cry baby..U no dey shame...
U started a fight and right on the same spot start crying for help...
Thats where all ur power lies i swear of not for him.. all of u put together on this forum cant stand my heat.. ur savior coward mod know me too well.
Lol. And he dont like seeing me comment
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by Okanokan(m): 11:35am
hatchy:
No! They turn out to be rapist.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by CaptainStephen(m): 11:50am
Silly excuses steaming from poor marksmanship.
2 Likes
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by LionDeLeo: 11:59am
BLACKdagger:The strongest man, I dont even have any power on nairaland let alone comparing with you.
You that is very powerful, pls go and continue your fight, I'm not a fighter by profession.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by BLACKdagger: 12:06pm
LionDeLeo:
Hehehehehe... u online warrior that i know too well here..how come u are tired oit and weak calling for help...commom bro dont tire out keep on fighting u ar winning joor! FORGET THE MODS.
Lol na una go still tire o.
10 Likes
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by LionDeLeo: 12:11pm
BLACKdagger:Abeg, I no be warrior, I'm not dragging that profession with you. You are very strong, but I'm begging, go in search of warriors to fight with, not weaklings like me "being saved by the mods".
I will also appreciate if you can find a way out of my mention. Thanks for your understanding.
6 Likes
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by psychologist(m): 12:33pm
Shut in the balls
NwaAmaikpe we've been warning u, that this will eventually happen
2 Likes
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by rattlesnake(m): 12:34pm
sh1t
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by emmabest2000(m): 12:34pm
LionDeLeo:
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by IMASTEX: 12:35pm
Hmm
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by oshe111(m): 12:36pm
Buhari Will not kill Person in this Country
The Economy has gotten so BAD that even WITCHES that gives people food in the dream has STOPPED
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 12:36pm
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by nely(m): 12:37pm
Police and there lies, they shoot at the officers first and the 76years old died in the hospital....na so
1 Like
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by frank043(m): 12:37pm
Kidnappers, armed robbers, ritualists et al don't deserve my pity!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by Puzzypleazer: 12:37pm
hatchy:All I wanted to see why?
I expected them to say something like, we shot them in their prick because they raped a victim or something like that
|Re: Why We Shot Abia Kidnappers In Their Private Parts – Nigerian Police by SmallmebigGod: 12:39pm
Hatred for police taken too far.
Are we saying the police shot at during the operation have no right to fight back.
Are we saying the man kidnapped has no right tonne defended
7 Likes 2 Shares
HOD In FUTO, Felicia Eze Kidnapped (Pictured) / Burial Of Photographer Who Was Tortured To Death By SARS Officials (Photo) / Nigerian Man In Malaysia Falls From 5th Floor While Trying To Evade Arrest
Viewing this topic: CirocBoi(m), Emmytrill(m), esedadon(m), equity1, tesppidd, tainot2002(m), daniska3yaro(m), datyrone(m), Galaxydon1(m), xwebyna(m), icelord(m), Hardayrawgbar(m), economania(m), monnet, roundman, iKnowevents(m), saaedlee, Nnazzy52(m), clarias, Elektra008(f), jhydebaba(m), Nanacious, Proffwhyhurry12(m), AYOMITIDE1982(m), davidicke, ruggedsoul(m), TheBlessedMAN, Olameen1713, smithsydny(m), Yeesh(f), Anugod(f), cefezyA, Naturetony1, rita25(f), alexjuv(m), nativedoctor(m), muscarinics, Lexusgs430, demoman(m), chimaji3324(m), adetunjioludami, Gizer, elitejayjeff(m), sivan7007, StreetKingEnt, IdeyFindWife, Exceptionalkeil(m), gamaliel2luv, Etosonc(m), duzie027, eliokwun(m), matrix75, ivumar, Iyelinkonomilo(m), HypeManIsaac, opeyehmmy(m), alphailluminatus, Mhizrohzz(f), Kenedex, techbloga(f), harike201, sundilazo(m), amehson88, yublings(m), PercyK, Melchizedek1(m), Xlad(m), ogbestone, Hermirhate, dhaking(m), Godson201333(m), happybrother, Stanley0(m), Swatz, franchuks(m), bro4u, donlemson(m), Banjo24, Barryde, metroid(m), risenbukas(m), DaBill001(m), kboycrew, Nonsoco80(m), ReinaFarine(f), pattyclues(f), blingxx(m), Omero(m), icebergtoby(m), adeyemmiesam(m), Anthony18, BluntBoy(m), Obi1kenobi(m), rocoh(m), odedinigbin(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6