Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EL DATO @Therealdato Arrested For Raping A Girl In Edo State (Photos) (30630 Views)

Woman Charged For Raping A Pregnant Woman In Lagos / Man Caught Raping A Little Girl, Paraded In Public (Photos) / Uniosun Student Brags About Raping A Girl And Enjoying It (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)



.

On their way to the said venue, uncle stopped at zoro supermarket to get drinks and when asked why, he said he won’t be chanced later to do the shopping and just wanted to do it now since he’s passing same route and that was how my friend said ok. .

.

After that, he drove to his house claiming he just wanted to pick up something from the house and drop the drinks as well. Initially she was reluctant about coming down from the car buh uncle kept on talking forming he’s not a baby that they are both mature.

.

.

That if it’s about sex he would just ask her for it dah he’s not like so she should stop acting like a baby and come inside rather than staying inside the car sweating because he will turn of the ignition.

.

.

She agreed and said she was pressed and asked for the rest room, buh immediately she got to the restroom upstairs uncle ran upstairs and locked the door that was when the whole thing became suspicious.

.

.

Immediately she told him to open the door that she wanted to go home buh he refused instead he started playing gospel songs and increased it to the highest. .



He even offered her a drink (chi vita that he drugged) and was forcing her to drink it buh she refused and told him she was watching her weight and when he kept on forcing her to drink it she poured it on the floor and that was how the whole thing started. .

.

My friend cried and begged this bastard she even told him she had apendix operation to do the next day rather he said her tears was turning him on the more he then tore her clothes and raped her. .

.

He later dropped her along the road. It was after she reported and investigations were made that these soldiers took up the case. He confessed that he’s been doing it to other girls. Nemesis has finally caught up with this instagram slay king @therealdota.”... Swipe to see their WhatsApp chat





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqdYMsZ5UbA



Source: According to a friend of the victim: “The story behind the pictures below. So after so much begging and persuasion from this Instagram slay king @therealdato, my friend eventually agreed to go chill with him in an open place in Benin. .On their way to the said venue, uncle stopped at zoro supermarket to get drinks and when asked why, he said he won’t be chanced later to do the shopping and just wanted to do it now since he’s passing same route and that was how my friend said ok. .After that, he drove to his house claiming he just wanted to pick up something from the house and drop the drinks as well. Initially she was reluctant about coming down from the car buh uncle kept on talking forming he’s not a baby that they are both mature.That if it’s about sex he would just ask her for it dah he’s not like so she should stop acting like a baby and come inside rather than staying inside the car sweating because he will turn of the ignition.She agreed and said she was pressed and asked for the rest room, buh immediately she got to the restroom upstairs uncle ran upstairs and locked the door that was when the whole thing became suspicious.Immediately she told him to open the door that she wanted to go home buh he refused instead he started playing gospel songs and increased it to the highest. .He even offered her a drink (chi vita that he drugged) and was forcing her to drink it buh she refused and told him she was watching her weight and when he kept on forcing her to drink it she poured it on the floor and that was how the whole thing started. .My friend cried and begged this bastard she even told him she had apendix operation to do the next day rather he said her tears was turning him on the more he then tore her clothes and raped her. .He later dropped her along the road. It was after she reported and investigations were made that these soldiers took up the case. He confessed that he’s been doing it to other girls. Nemesis has finally caught up with this instagram slay king @therealdota.”... Swipe to see their WhatsApp chatSource: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/29/nigerian-man-arrested-for-raping-a-girl-in-edo-state-pics/ 2 Likes

cc lalasticlala md44 3 Shares

I trust, na dem, the developers. They travel to all places. Whenever you hear of crime, there are 98%chances that it is them. 37 Likes 4 Shares

The guy is an idio-t egoa-t 7 Likes 1 Share

Lol.. As much as I'd blame the man, I believe rape is a two way thing.



Tell me the lady had no idea the man was going to make advances at her and if she wasn't gonna be cool with it, why did she agree to go in the first place. Ladies are smart. They can sense what you want from a mile away. She must have known "okay he'd want sex and I'm not cut out for such so I'm not going". Now he raped her. Going by her chat sef babe doesn't sound like a novice. Guys can smell a prostitute from a mile away.

Baba must have known "okay if I persuade this girl well she go open legs". Even the ladies know. They might tell a guy no, but after much persuasion, they'd open their legs.

And why would she just ask for the restroom in the home of a guy she barely knows or trust? It's just amiss. She should have stood her ground and not left the car at all.

Then again we need to hear the man's side of the story. If you check the first screenshot, you'd notice they had talked something before.

.Besides the story is bugged with inconsistencies.

And the girl is so fvcking calm. What rape victim acts that way? Why would she even want to have a word with her rapist? SMH



Still he wanted sex and she didn't want to give him. He should have just relaxed or asked for a hand or mouthjob instead. He shouldn't have raped her. It's just plain wrong. No means No.







Modified.



See how simpletons are quoting and insulting me. Smh. Hypocrites. Like many of y'all haven't forced sex on your girlfriends. Like. many of y'all haven't had your way with a girl against her wish simply because y'all was intimate. What makes y'all any different from this guy? 19 Likes 1 Share





To all guys and ladies in the house.. The below tips might save you one day



Top 7 Risky Situations And How To Escape Them – Nigerian Style Sad.... i hope the fool gets dealt withTo all guys and ladies in the house.. The below tips might save you one day 2 Likes 2 Shares

HeyCorleone:

Lol.. As much as I'd blame the man, I believe rape is a two way thing.



Tell me the lady had no idea the man was going to make advances at her and if she wasn't gonna be cool with it, why did she agree to go in the first place. Ladies are smart. They can sense what you want from a mile away. She must have known "okay he'd want sex and I'm not cut out for such so I'm not going". Now he raped her. Going by her chat sef babe doesn't sound like a novice. Guys can smell a prostitute from a mile away.

Baba must have known "okay if I persuade this girl well she go open legs". Even the ladies know. They might tell a guy no, but after much persuasion, they'd open their legs.



Still he wanted sex and she didn't want to give him. He should have just relaxed or asked for a hand or mouthjob instead. He shouldn't have raped her. It's just plain wrong. Utter Bullsheet. Utter Bullsheet. 121 Likes 6 Shares

Ihe na eme, na waoo.



Meanwhile,



Imo people,

The way Rochas is

going, I won't be

surprised if he wakes

up one morning and

decide to fence

Owerri and roof it. 11 Likes 1 Share

twentyk:

H FrenchWay:

Z Ovokoo:

. davibid:

G simonlee:

d NubiLove:

Edopesin:

h ableguy:

I MrHistorian:

una see una lives? una see una lives? 14 Likes 1 Share

She agreed and said she was pressed and asked for the rest room, buh immediately she got to the restroom upstairs uncle ran upstairs and locked the door that was when the whole thing became suspicious.



don't worry i believe 2 Likes

Yawa.. Now python don dance for him body.

Advice: oga soldier, epp me use hot iron draw tattoo for that guy preeq abeg.. Tnx 5 Likes 1 Share

Edopesin:

h Hushpuppi Hushpuppi 3 Likes

Your blog

LionDeLeo:

I trust, na dem, the developers. They travel to all places. Whenever you hear of crime, there are 98%chances that it is them.

Lose the bigotry, son Lose the bigotry, son 34 Likes

Rape !!!!









I just can't fathom how guys could be so cruel to do something like that









#EndRape

#SayNoToRape 2 Likes

Mandynews:

cc lalasticlala md44 were is d man we won see am were is d man we won see am 7 Likes





I would be so pissed off if this girl and her family do not report this monster to the authorities , and I hope she is able to get a confession from him and keep it as evidence during police investigation . This phyco nut job is a serial rapist , unrepentant and feels very good about himself (typical sociopathic behaviour ) .



Those that would come and cheer him, your relatives could as well be the next victim of this guy I dont know how someone would just force another human being to do something against their will and derive pleasure ... In my opinion , a rapist and a murderer are in the same category.I would be so pissed off if this girl and her family do not report this monster to the authorities , and I hope she is able to get a confession from him and keep it as evidence during police investigation . This phyco nut job is a serial rapist , unrepentant and feels very good about himself (typical sociopathic behaviour ) .Those that would come and cheer him, your relatives could as well be the next victim of this guy 7 Likes 1 Share

All rapists should be castrated. 2 Likes 1 Share

HeyCorleon:

Lol.. As much as I'd blame the man, I believe rape is a two way thing.



Tell me the lady had no idea the man was going to make advances at her and if she wasn't gonna be cool with it, why did she agree to go in the first place. Ladies are smart. They can sense what you want from a mile away. She must have known "okay he'd want sex and I'm not cut out for such so I'm not going". Now he raped her. Going by her chat sef babe doesn't sound like a novice. Guys can smell a prostitute from a mile away.

Baba must have known "okay if I persuade this girl well she go open legs". Even the ladies know. They might tell a guy no, but after much persuasion, they'd open their legs.

And why would she just ask for the restroom in the home of a guy she barely knows or trust? It's just amiss. She should have stood her ground and not left the car at all.

Then again we need to hear the man's side of the story. If you check the first screenshot, you'd notice they had talked something before.

.Besides the story is bugged with inconsistencies.



Still he wanted sex and she didn't want to give him.

Gibberish. Gibberish. 36 Likes 3 Shares

LionDeLeo:

I trust, na dem, the developers. They travel to all places. Whenever you hear of crime, there are 98%chances that it is them.

learn to stay in silence when you have nothing to say. learn to stay in silence when you have nothing to say. 23 Likes

See where preek don land this one . All because of few minutes enjoyment ? Nigga no con get sense again 8 Likes 1 Share

Castrate him... no time 3 Likes

Jail the bastard.

Chop and die......

lengthy article









I can't Read 1 Like

HeyCorleone:

Lol.. As much as I'd blame the man, I believe rape is a two way thing.



Tell me the lady had no idea the man was going to make advances at her and if she wasn't gonna be cool with it, why did she agree to go in the first place. Ladies are smart. They can sense what you want from a mile away. She must have known "okay he'd want sex and I'm not cut out for such so I'm not going". Now he raped her. Going by her chat sef babe doesn't sound like a novice. Guys can smell a prostitute from a mile away.

Baba must have known "okay if I persuade this girl well she go open legs". Even the ladies know. They might tell a guy no, but after much persuasion, they'd open their legs.

And why would she just ask for the restroom in the home of a guy she barely knows or trust? It's just amiss. She should have stood her ground and not left the car at all.

Then again we need to hear the man's side of the story. If you check the first screenshot, you'd notice they had talked something before.

.Besides the story is bugged with inconsistencies.



Still he wanted sex and she didn't want to give him. He should have just relaxed or asked for a hand or mouthjob instead. He shouldn't have raped her. It's just plain wrong. No means No. In your mind you've made sense In your mind you've made sense 24 Likes 2 Shares

What is rape when u can play with Tips and she will open her well?







Well na ask goat take stand for market them dey price am!