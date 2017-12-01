Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians (1435 Views)

“In a civilised environment, a score card of failure and evidences of failed promises after three years of governance are enough indices to tender a letter of resignation and not words of assurances of a better tomorrow,” the opposition party said in a statement signed by Diran Odeyemi, its deputy spokesperson.



The party challenged Nigerians to compare the years when it led the country to what currently obtains under the All Progressives Congress, APC.



“A government once reigned here that was ready to take ‘bullet’ to ensure its citizens live in comfort and here is another government with all trappings of medieval king that scourged his subjects with scorpions, tormenting them by creating artificial scarcity of the most important product on which our national life and wellbeing is built,” Mr. Odeyemi said





#buharimustgo





Enough is enough, how long shall we condone incompetence and gross failure.



If APC can accomplish 100 degree's of failure in less than 3years, how much disaster will it inflict in 4years? 9 Likes

PDP/APC are Birds of the Same feather...



But seriously President Muhammad Buhari is a Punishment to this Nation.... 3 Likes

I wonder what happened to these "attacks" when the country was practically handed over to Alison madueke, Dasuki etc. 4 Likes

I wonder what happened to these "attacks" when the country was practically handed over to Alison madueke, Dasuki etc.

You need to train yourself to be comfortable with silence, particularly when you have nothing to say. You need to train yourself to be comfortable with silence, particularly when you have nothing to say. 20 Likes

You need to train yourself to be comfortable with silence, particularly when you have nothing to say. If you are pained, why not take pain reliever instead of quoting me and be wailing? If you are pained, why not take pain reliever instead of quoting me and be wailing?

If you are pained, why not take pain reliever instead of quoting me and be wailing?

JUST SHUT UP. JUST SHUT UP. 19 Likes

JUST SHUT UP. Hang yourself. Or do the usual. Hang yourself. Or do the usual. 1 Like 1 Share

I feel so ashamed that it was in my generation that we elected the worst President in the history of my country. 3 Likes

Hang yourself. Or do the usual.

Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish. Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish. 2 Likes

If you are pained, why not take pain reliever instead of quoting me and be wailing?

I think you should just shut the fvck up out of shame as that guy has floored. Accept defeat magnanimously. I humble advise. I think you should just shut the fvck up out of shame as that guy has floored. Accept defeat magnanimously. I humble advise. 11 Likes

I have always said here that a man of integrity makes his words his bond. A man of integrity keeps his promises. When a man begins to dish out blames upon blames why he can not keep his promises, then such a man is grossly dishonest and has no atom of integrity in him.

This is a man who chose to hire 20 SANs to defend his lack of certificate instead of just presenting even a photocopied one to the world.





@M Buhari Obtained his controversial, questionable and still missing WASC in 1953!



2017-1953= 64yrs ago‎



‎Marking his 75th Birthday this year...

75 - 64 = 11yrs‎

Invariably,‎

Our president obtained his WASC at the age of 11 in 1953?



Wow! What a genius pupil he was in his days hey?!



I still wonder how many kids in those days finished from the high school at the age of 11 except for a genius like Buhari....‎

Further more‎, because 1957, the year that he joined the army is a constant that can NEVER changed, back or forward dated on any record it means that our president joined the army at the age of 15.

‎

2017 - 1957 = 60yrs ago‎



Subtracting the year that he joined the army from his age today...

‎

75 - 60 = 15yrs‎



This means that Mohammadu Buhari was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a full lieutenant with 2 pips (stars) ‎at the age of 15...

‎

Another genius and brilliant feat from a chronic liar.

Buhari is an idiotic cow

Buhari is useless , clueless, tactless, careless, hopeless, brainless, helpless, meanless, winless, wingless, intuitionless . Let me stop here for another day. 1 Like 1 Share





https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammadu_Buhari



I am not a PDP fan,but I am enjoying these their new spokesmen.

Since Buhari has through NBC decided to prevent Nigerians from airing their views on the airways, the opposition party has a duty to galvanize Nigerians to the failure Buhari is and clearly would ever be.

I wonder what happened to these "attacks" when the country was practically handed over to Alison madueke, Dasuki etc. How in seven hells does this post of yours make any iota of sense to you considering what the country is presently facing!

How in seven hells does this post of yours make any iota of sense to you considering what the country is presently facing!

Gosh,some people are just living out of error!!

PDP should cool down let APC be a failure for 16 yrs first.



Life na turn by turn. 1 Like

You need to train yourself to be comfortable with silence, particularly when you have nothing to say. Hahahaha.



LionDeLeo. Make I epp you call the mods for this finishing



Hahahaha.

LionDeLeo. Make I epp you call the mods for this finishing

I pity some people still supporting this government...



meanwhile the price of my hair booster oil is about to add money as condition don dey make crayfish bend...order now before its late..



naija will be bettee 1 Like

I have always said here that a man of integrity makes his words his bond. A man of integrity keeps his promises. When a man begins to dish out blames upon blames why he can not keep his promises, then such a man is grossly dishonest and has no atom of integrity in him.

This is a man who chose to hire 20 SANs to defend his lack of certificate instead of just presenting even a photocopied one to the world.

You have said it all. You have said it all. 1 Like

May it never be well with Buhary & everyone who supported him for bringing this hardship on Nigerians. 2 Likes

#buharimustgo





Enough is enough, how long shall we condone incompetence and gross failure.



100 degree ke? I was thinking 360.

. you are very studpt ODE Lason dog brain you are very studpt ODE Lason dog brain

How in seven hells does this post of yours make any iota of sense to you considering what the country is presently facing!

Gosh,some people are just living out of error!! He is a buharist ,you can recognise him by his stupidity. He is a buharist ,you can recognise him by his stupidity.

PDP should cool down let APC be a failure for 16 yrs first.



Life na turn by turn. By then we will all be dead. By then we will all be dead.