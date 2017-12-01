₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by MissEdified(f): 12:18pm
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the Christmas message of president Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians where he assured of a better hope for tomorrow.
“In a civilised environment, a score card of failure and evidences of failed promises after three years of governance are enough indices to tender a letter of resignation and not words of assurances of a better tomorrow,” the opposition party said in a statement signed by Diran Odeyemi, its deputy spokesperson.
The party challenged Nigerians to compare the years when it led the country to what currently obtains under the All Progressives Congress, APC.
“A government once reigned here that was ready to take ‘bullet’ to ensure its citizens live in comfort and here is another government with all trappings of medieval king that scourged his subjects with scorpions, tormenting them by creating artificial scarcity of the most important product on which our national life and wellbeing is built,” Mr. Odeyemi said
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by captainprogress(m): 12:20pm
#buharimustgo
Enough is enough, how long shall we condone incompetence and gross failure.
If APC can accomplish 100 degree's of failure in less than 3years, how much disaster will it inflict in 4years?
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by bedspread: 12:23pm
PDP/APC are Birds of the Same feather...
But seriously President Muhammad Buhari is a Punishment to this Nation....
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by LionDeLeo: 12:29pm
I wonder what happened to these "attacks" when the country was practically handed over to Alison madueke, Dasuki etc.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by lokobyforch(m): 12:34pm
LionDeLeo:
You need to train yourself to be comfortable with silence, particularly when you have nothing to say.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by LionDeLeo: 12:37pm
lokobyforch:If you are pained, why not take pain reliever instead of quoting me and be wailing?
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by lokobyforch(m): 12:41pm
LionDeLeo:
JUST SHUT UP.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by LionDeLeo: 12:43pm
lokobyforch:Hang yourself. Or do the usual.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Roughfyzay(m): 12:43pm
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by princechurchill(m): 12:44pm
I feel so ashamed that it was in my generation that we elected the worst President in the history of my country.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by lokobyforch(m): 12:46pm
LionDeLeo:
Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by resurgentxtian4: 12:59pm
LionDeLeo:
I think you should just shut the fvck up out of shame as that guy has floored. Accept defeat magnanimously. I humble advise.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by nnachukz(m): 1:16pm
I have always said here that a man of integrity makes his words his bond. A man of integrity keeps his promises. When a man begins to dish out blames upon blames why he can not keep his promises, then such a man is grossly dishonest and has no atom of integrity in him.
This is a man who chose to hire 20 SANs to defend his lack of certificate instead of just presenting even a photocopied one to the world.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by nnachukz(m): 1:25pm
Let's look at the just concluded 75yrs birthday of Mr Integrity.
@M Buhari Obtained his controversial, questionable and still missing WASC in 1953!
2017-1953= 64yrs ago
Marking his 75th Birthday this year...
75 - 64 = 11yrs
Invariably,
Our president obtained his WASC at the age of 11 in 1953?
Wow! What a genius pupil he was in his days hey?!
I still wonder how many kids in those days finished from the high school at the age of 11 except for a genius like Buhari....
Further more, because 1957, the year that he joined the army is a constant that can NEVER changed, back or forward dated on any record it means that our president joined the army at the age of 15.
2017 - 1957 = 60yrs ago
Subtracting the year that he joined the army from his age today...
75 - 60 = 15yrs
This means that Mohammadu Buhari was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a full lieutenant with 2 pips (stars) at the age of 15...
Another genius and brilliant feat from a chronic liar.
This can never be the characteristic of a man of integrity.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Beress(f): 1:29pm
Buhari is an idiotic cow
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Obipat(m): 1:31pm
Buhari is useless , clueless, tactless, careless, hopeless, brainless, helpless, meanless, winless, wingless, intuitionless . Let me stop here for another day.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by jackomagnus: 1:38pm
1961... Not 1953
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammadu_Buhari
nnachukz:
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by doctokwus: 1:57pm
I am not a PDP fan,but I am enjoying these their new spokesmen.
Since Buhari has through NBC decided to prevent Nigerians from airing their views on the airways, the opposition party has a duty to galvanize Nigerians to the failure Buhari is and clearly would ever be.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by doctokwus: 2:00pm
LionDeLeo:How in seven hells does this post of yours make any iota of sense to you considering what the country is presently facing!
Gosh,some people are just living out of error!!
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Okoroawusa: 2:03pm
PDP should cool down let APC be a failure for 16 yrs first.
Life na turn by turn.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by NothingDoMe: 2:12pm
lokobyforch:Hahahaha.
LionDeLeo. Make I epp you call the mods for this finishing
Omyyyynnnddddd4444o, oseuuuuuuuuuuuno, oaaaaam4jjjjjjjjjjo
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by DrToche: 2:15pm
I pity some people still supporting this government...
meanwhile the price of my hair booster oil is about to add money as condition don dey make crayfish bend...order now before its late..
naija will be bettee
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Ratello: 2:17pm
nnachukz:
You have said it all.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Firefire(m): 2:20pm
May it never be well with Buhary & everyone who supported him for bringing this hardship on Nigerians.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by NothingDoMe: 2:20pm
captainprogress:100 degree ke? I was thinking 360.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by rattlesnake(m): 2:40pm
Obijulius:you are very studpt ODE Lason dog brain
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by surgical: 3:05pm
doctokwus:He is a buharist ,you can recognise him by his stupidity.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by surgical: 3:06pm
Okoroawusa:By then we will all be dead.
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by Oblang(m): 3:43pm
APC must rule for 16 years first make we see after all this failure party called PDP ruled for 16yrs without nothing to show for it....To those wailing miscreants, una wailing just start...
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by NubiLove(m): 3:52pm
|Re: PDP Criticises President Buhari's Christmas Message To Nigerians by rawtouch: 3:53pm
