Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by 360frolic(m): 6:04pm On Dec 24
Group Managing Director Of NNPC group Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru holds a press conference on the fuel situation in the country.

Details of the press conference to come soon.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nnpc-holds-press-conference-on.html

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by biacan(f): 6:04pm On Dec 24
Can you guys please sack buhari as a petroleum minister......? it will go along way

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Sprumbabafather: 6:04pm On Dec 24
According to Baru, "the NNPC wishes to suffer the masses to remind them of the change agenda for the punishment of the people because they refused to accept a price hike to #245 as official pump price".

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by bigass(f): 6:04pm On Dec 24
Failure
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:05pm On Dec 24
Why Is Nobody Wearing Igbo Attire there? Evidence We are not represented on the board of NNPC.

This marginalization must stop!

#BoycottNNPC

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by tmann626(m): 6:12pm On Dec 24
Are u serious?

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by DivneFavour(m): 6:13pm On Dec 24
We need immediate solution not talk.
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Vicboi1(m): 6:32pm On Dec 24
Pls what happened to ibe kachukwu
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by hulk616: 6:54pm On Dec 24
1000naira per litre NNPC Uturn ikeja
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Ikengawo: 6:58pm On Dec 24
You can tell from their attire where the incompetence is coming from

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by pointstores(m): 7:30pm On Dec 24
Nawa
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by rs172(m): 8:00pm On Dec 24
Let hope positive thing comes out from the meeting...
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by MrHistorian: 10:06pm On Dec 24
Your sarcasm is out of this world grin grin

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm On Dec 24
grin

This country is a big joke
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Playz: 10:08pm On Dec 24
We truly hope the Conference births positive results for the betterment of the masses.
Now for the funny part...
smiley cheesy grin

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:08pm On Dec 24
360frolic:
Group Managing Director Of NNPC group Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru holds a press conference on the fuel situation in the country.

Details of the press conference to come soon.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nnpc-holds-press-conference-on.html



is the conference hiding the fuel grin grin
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by habibest06(m): 10:08pm On Dec 24
pls find lasting solution to it
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Ehiscotch(m): 10:08pm On Dec 24
The most paranoid and insecure people on earth. LOL.

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Imarnuel04(m): 10:08pm On Dec 24
Some people won't see the joke here and take this extremely seriously grin grin

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Shiifi(m): 10:08pm On Dec 24
Tok
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:09pm On Dec 24
tribalistic bigot

Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by shotin(m): 10:09pm On Dec 24
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 10:09pm On Dec 24
smiley
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:11pm On Dec 24
cool
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by PAnaceA7(m): 10:30pm On Dec 24
nonsense people.....its now they are running up and down....when unscrupulous people have already made money from this menace.....

I weep for my country
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by cytell56: 10:38pm On Dec 24
360frolic:
Group Managing Director Of NNPC group Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru holds a press conference on the fuel situation in the country.

Details of the press conference to come soon.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nnpc-holds-press-conference-on.html



Is that what we need or fuel!!
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by NonsoPlatinum: 10:52pm On Dec 24
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Dreambeat: 11:14pm On Dec 24
It is obvious that Igbos are giving you and your paymaster sleepless nights.Please don't drop dead because of Igbo matter.
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 11:46pm On Dec 24
Are Igbo`s human beings?


We have humans gathered there!
Re: Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Holds Press Conference (Photo) by Feraz(m): 12:14am
Nice way trying to use a joke to divert people's attention from the issues at hand. undecided

