Details of the press conference to come soon.



Group Managing Director Of NNPC group Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru holds a press conference on the fuel situation in the country.Details of the press conference to come soon.

Can you guys please sack buhari as a petroleum minister......? it will go along way 9 Likes

According to Baru, "the NNPC wishes to suffer the masses to remind them of the change agenda for the punishment of the people because they refused to accept a price hike to #245 as official pump price". 2 Likes

Failure

Why Is Nobody Wearing Igbo Attire there? Evidence We are not represented on the board of NNPC.



This marginalization must stop!



#BoycottNNPC 12 Likes 1 Share

#BoycottNNPC Are u serious? Are u serious? 1 Like

We need immediate solution not talk.

Pls what happened to ibe kachukwu

1000naira per litre NNPC Uturn ikeja

You can tell from their attire where the incompetence is coming from 2 Likes

Nawa

Let hope positive thing comes out from the meeting...

Your sarcasm is out of this world





This country is a big joke This country is a big joke



Now for the funny part...

We truly hope the Conference births positive results for the betterment of the masses.

Group Managing Director Of NNPC group Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru holds a press conference on the fuel situation in the country.



Details of the press conference to come soon.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nnpc-holds-press-conference-on.html







is the conference hiding the fuel is the conference hiding the fuel

pls find lasting solution to it

The most paranoid and insecure people on earth. LOL. The most paranoid and insecure people on earth. LOL. 2 Likes

Some people won't see the joke here and take this extremely seriously

Tok

tribalistic bigot

nonsense people.....its now they are running up and down....when unscrupulous people have already made money from this menace.....



I weep for my country

Is that what we need or fuel!! Is that what we need or fuel!!











#BoycottNNPC It is obvious that Igbos are giving you and your paymaster sleepless nights.Please don't drop dead because of Igbo matter. It is obvious that Igbos are giving you and your paymaster sleepless nights.Please don't drop dead because of Igbo matter.

Are Igbo`s human beings?





We have humans gathered there! Are Igbo`s human beings?We have humans gathered there!