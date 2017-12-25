₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by dre11(m): 7:15pm On Dec 24
Posted By: John Ofikhenua, Abuja
http://thenationonlineng.net/fg-petrol-subsidy-now-n26-per-liter/
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by otokx(m): 7:18pm On Dec 24
The same excuses we have been hearing since 1999.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by odogwubiafra: 7:20pm On Dec 24
Govt of lies. Lies can only get you to power, but can not keep you in power.
Bihari resign and let Nigeria move forward.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by okosodo: 7:22pm On Dec 24
Buhari is worse than all of them
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by three: 7:23pm On Dec 24
Subsi kini?
#AccreditedFailure
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by victoronyekwelu(m): 7:27pm On Dec 24
When GEJ removed subsidy Nigerians shout flavour even drop song now PMB his here doing worst and no one can stand up to him. I swear the man fit this country
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by nnachukz(m): 7:28pm On Dec 24
Talks and more talks. We want to see real action and its resultant effect on the existing scarcity and queue.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by fineboynl: 7:33pm On Dec 24
just anything that can bring the price back to N145 and stabilized the country for now tiil 31st
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by baralatie(m): 7:34pm On Dec 24
that is #100:million per day on petrol alone.mehn,na wa o!
and PMB hired kachikwu for his expertise!
what is it that can be done to remove fg refineries from unproductivity to sustainable productivity
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Homeboiy: 8:07pm On Dec 24
Another story again
they should.keep using our brains
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Ehiscotch(m): 9:35pm On Dec 24
To those commenting above, the price of fuel on the international market has increased and most of the products are imported so there is need to subsidize the products in order not to cause hardship.
Although there is so much room for fraud in this subsidy scheme that marketers would take advantage of.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Ehiscotch(m): 9:38pm On Dec 24
victoronyekwelu:
True (but not entirely). There was so much scam in the subsidy scheme that the subsidy never reflected in the prices. I can tell you that fuel was still sold at 150 in most parts of Benue state that when subsidy was removed it barely affected us so we didn't need to protest.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by victoronyekwelu(m): 9:42pm On Dec 24
Ehiscotch:I don't know when we the youth will stand together leave tribes and work to remove this people from power cause it's the same cabal of 1960 that are still leading this country
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by 2cato: 9:44pm On Dec 24
Ehiscotch:but fashola and apc told gej to reduce the price of petrol when crude was sold for less than $50 why cant they do thesam.
I remember when bubu clain that subsidy is a scam by pdp which subsidy 26naira is the cattle rearer talking about
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Desyner: 9:51pm On Dec 24
Government of paradox.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Ehiscotch(m): 9:59pm On Dec 24
2cato:
We need to stop this political reasoning and forge ahead else we would keep going back and forth with such sentiments.
Subsidy was fraudulent, yes. But it was needed and Bubu was applying the same political antics which would continue to drag us backward.
Gej had no choice but to subsidize it else with the price at $100 it would have been over 300 per litre but we couldn't continue subsidizing with the little revenue we were generating when the oil price fell so it had to be removed as it would even be cheaper for citizens with the oil price hovering between $28 - $45.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Ehiscotch(m): 10:00pm On Dec 24
Desyner:This would continue as long as the oil prices keep fluctuating. APC or PDP.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Evablizin(f): 10:02pm On Dec 24
odogwubiafra:
SECONDED.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by aolawale025: 10:04pm On Dec 24
When oil prices were lower seems we were over paying for petrol. Where was those surplus funds kept?
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Desyner: 10:12pm On Dec 24
Ehiscotch:All these are happening cos we don't refine locally. Instead of refining what we have to create employment we sell it and use its proceed to look for oil in Nasarawa and Kano basin.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Ehiscotch(m): 10:20pm On Dec 24
Desyner:
That's the essence of modular refineries. When the private individuals come in and are able to reduce importation then we'd be able to regulate the prices a bit.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Edopesin(m): 10:25pm On Dec 24
This Codine Must Be Getting To Me
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by chronique(m): 10:25pm On Dec 24
Fraud!!! When did the government start paying subsidy without our knowledge? If you sell forex to the marketers at discounted rates, you wouldn't have to pay subsidy on fuel.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by MrMcJay(m): 10:26pm On Dec 24
When crude oil prices were high, landing costs were low.
Now that crude oil prices are low, landing costs are high.
This government defies all rules of integrity, logic, commonsense and sanity in its dealings with Nigerians.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by hezy4real01(m): 10:27pm On Dec 24
I feel like slapping this guy walahi
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Desyner: 10:28pm On Dec 24
Ehiscotch:The only reason the govt is talking modular refineries is because it isn't as feasible as it should. If It was something that favoured the north the govt would have involved in it.
Look the proposed power plants by nnpc. The govt is still privatizing power assets on one hand but wants to quickly build another while refineries are in coma.
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by kelvyn7(m): 10:28pm On Dec 24
We are finished in this kwantry
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by Bizibi(m): 10:28pm On Dec 24
So there was still subsidy ba,you see how harsh dey open......
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by elChapo1: 10:29pm On Dec 24
fuel subsidy is a scam - APC 2012
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by drasob: 10:29pm On Dec 24
Marketers said 165...NNPC is saying 171
Somebody wants to be pocketing 6naira per litre.
We will not take it. Ole
|Re: FG Petrol Subsidy Now N26 Per Liter by HAH: 10:30pm On Dec 24
OK pay from the excess revenue from the high price now.
Personally I don't want oil to pass $50 because is lead to petrol price increase under the guise of subsidy,it also leads to government extravagance.
