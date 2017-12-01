₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Islie: 7:20pm On Dec 24
From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-bayelsa-as-robber-kills-partner-report-self-to-police/
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Baawaa(m): 7:25pm On Dec 24
If God is on your side, your enemies will kill themselves
What a testimony
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Eco99(m): 7:29pm On Dec 24
...
No kind of work is easy
Wisdom is the principal thing
Just Negodu hw this 2 Anu-mpamas with white pubic hairs cannot rob a single one only individual
Get sense..... No
Buy sense...... No
Ok
Borrow sense... Still No
When you get to hell wat will you tell Satan now?
Ordinary to rob sumbori u cannot
#Eco99#
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by hatchy: 7:47pm On Dec 24
They got what they deserved.
These guys may have killed someone in the past such that the blood haunt them.
Nemesis!
Ntoooor....
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Homeboiy: 8:05pm On Dec 24
chibueze jazz strong die
No be mistake
Na jazz at work
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by purem(m): 8:23pm On Dec 24
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:19pm On Dec 24
Thank God, Mr ThankGod was killed
Chibueze's jazzman has a doctorate in Juju Studies
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by MrHistorian: 10:29pm On Dec 24
I can't laugh.
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:30pm On Dec 24
Huh?!
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 10:31pm On Dec 24
Nollywood
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:31pm On Dec 24
Islie:
when u can't be bothered to run. Well I guess there is honour amongst thieves
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Dec 24
When God said he will turn your enemies against themselves, this is what he meant
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by swagdopey: 10:32pm On Dec 24
His village people gat no hold on him
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by OvaSabi1(f): 10:32pm On Dec 24
He reported himself to hide from retaliatory attacks from his partners associates and family members.
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by anibi9674: 10:32pm On Dec 24
madnesses
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Dec 24
Islie:
Robber with conscience
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:33pm On Dec 24
Hmmmmm. "Otumokpor" at work
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Playz: 10:33pm On Dec 24
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Dec 24
Islie:
ThankGod is your name and you are an armed robber� . Wondering what your profession would be if you were called Judas
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by BadBlaize(m): 10:33pm On Dec 24
See the kind news person they hear dis period!!
Abeg na inside my room sure pass
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Authoreety: 10:34pm On Dec 24
Funny
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by ddapoo(m): 10:35pm On Dec 24
they be wan use bread money do Christmas...Chai this one sweet me
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 10:36pm On Dec 24
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Odobaone: 10:39pm On Dec 24
End of the wicked 2017 episode
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by dokJ: 10:40pm On Dec 24
kwale/Abi Igbo(weed) at work
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by hezy4real01(m): 10:48pm On Dec 24
Was he high or he just gave his life to Christ thinking the will release him #Smh
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by heendrix(m): 11:05pm On Dec 24
Eco99:
lol
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by africandollar: 11:08pm On Dec 24
Na him dead friend ghost bin dey worry am else no possible explanation for his 'strange' behaviour.
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by bionixs: 11:13pm On Dec 24
Baawaa:check it properly,that chibueze is likely going to be a winners' member
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Deo1986(m): 11:13pm On Dec 24
Rubbish ending in Bayelsa 2017
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by YungPrinzz(m): 11:13pm On Dec 24
That's where I'm currently serving. Most Bayelsa boiz are very lazy.. All they know how to do is steal, kill and to destroy, just like the devil they are. That was how they robbed me of my new android phone last month. They also stabbed a doctor-corper to death cos of laptop. Fed govt open immigration work, dem no gree go.. There was low turn-out. Dem no wan work.. Na only crime dem sabi. Awon weyrey.
|Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by chinos20(m): 11:20pm On Dec 24
violence things;serving things
