Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Islie: 7:20pm On Dec 24
From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa




There was a mild drama at the Azikoro Police station over the weekend as a suspected armed robber turned himself in after he had accidentally killed his partner during an operation.

According to investigation the two –man robbery gang operating around Azikoro Village axis had gone to Bakery Road in the area where they had attempted to rob one Francis Chibueze.

However during the attack on Chibueze, one of the robbers Peter Napoleon accidentally shot dead his partner Thankgod Smith.

Chibueze who escaped was said to have alerted the Police providing a description of the fleeing robber and the Police moved to the area combing it for Napoleon
Napoleon realising that the game was up and unable to handle the killing of Smith went to the Azikoro Police station to confess.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) Asinim Butswat, Napoleon
During a brief interrogation explained how the incident happened and took the Police to where the gun was hidden.

He said investigation is still ongoing to get more information before the suspect would be charged to Court.

“On 22 December, 2017, at about 2000hrs a gang of two armed robbers attacked one Francis Chibueze of Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenagoa. Luck ran against the gang as one of the robbers mistakenly shot and killed his partner. The victim Francis Chibueze escaped unhurt.

The deceased armed robber was identified as Thankgod Smith ‘m’ 25 years, and his partner who shot him is Peter Napoleon ‘m’ 23 years.

Policemen swung into action, and the suspect in hiding panicked and came to the Azikoro Police Station on 23 December, 2017 on his own volition and confessed to the armed robbery and killing his gang member. He led Police Detectives to an uncompleted building in Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, where the gun was recovered.”


http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-bayelsa-as-robber-kills-partner-report-self-to-police/

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Baawaa(m): 7:25pm On Dec 24
If God is on your side, your enemies will kill themselves grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
What a testimony

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Eco99(m): 7:29pm On Dec 24
No kind of work is easy
Wisdom is the principal thing

Just Negodu hw this 2 Anu-mpamas with white pubic hairs cannot rob a single one only individual

Get sense..... No
Buy sense...... No
Borrow sense... Still No

When you get to hell wat will you tell Satan now?
Ordinary to rob sumbori u cannot

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by hatchy: 7:47pm On Dec 24
They got what they deserved.

These guys may have killed someone in the past such that the blood haunt them.

Nemesis!

Ntoooor....

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Homeboiy: 8:05pm On Dec 24
chibueze jazz strong die

No be mistake
Na jazz at work

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by purem(m): 8:23pm On Dec 24
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:19pm On Dec 24
Thank God, Mr ThankGod was killed grin

Chibueze's jazzman has a doctorate in Juju Studies

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by MrHistorian: 10:29pm On Dec 24
I can't laugh. grin grin grin
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:30pm On Dec 24
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 10:31pm On Dec 24
Nollywood

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:31pm On Dec 24
Islie:






http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-bayelsa-as-robber-kills-partner-report-self-to-police/



when u can't be bothered to run. Well I guess there is honour amongst thieves grin grin grin grin
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Dec 24
When God said he will turn your enemies against themselves, this is what he meant

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by swagdopey: 10:32pm On Dec 24
His village people gat no hold on him
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by OvaSabi1(f): 10:32pm On Dec 24
He reported himself to hide from retaliatory attacks from his partners associates and family members.

3 Likes

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by anibi9674: 10:32pm On Dec 24
madnesses
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Dec 24
Islie:






http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-bayelsa-as-robber-kills-partner-report-self-to-police/



Robber with conscience shocked shocked

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:33pm On Dec 24
Hmmmmm. "Otumokpor" at work

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Playz: 10:33pm On Dec 24
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Dec 24
Islie:






http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-bayelsa-as-robber-kills-partner-report-self-to-police/




ThankGod is your name and you are an armed robber� . Wondering what your profession would be if you were called Judas

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by BadBlaize(m): 10:33pm On Dec 24
See the kind news person they hear dis period!!
Abeg na inside my room sure pass
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Authoreety: 10:34pm On Dec 24
Funny grin
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by ddapoo(m): 10:35pm On Dec 24
they be wan use bread money do Christmas...Chai this one sweet me
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 10:36pm On Dec 24
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Odobaone: 10:39pm On Dec 24
End of the wicked 2017 episode

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by dokJ: 10:40pm On Dec 24
kwale/Abi Igbo(weed) at work
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by hezy4real01(m): 10:48pm On Dec 24
Was he high or he just gave his life to Christ thinking the will release him #Smh
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by heendrix(m): 11:05pm On Dec 24
lol
...

No kind of work is easy
Wisdom is the principal thing

Just Negodu hw this 2 Anu-mpamas with white pubic hairs cannot rob a single one only individual

Get sense..... No
Buy sense...... No
Ok
Borrow sense... Still No

When you get to hell wat will you tell Satan now?
Ordinary to rob sumbori u cannot

#Eco99#

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by africandollar: 11:08pm On Dec 24
Na him dead friend ghost bin dey worry am else no possible explanation for his 'strange' behaviour.
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by bionixs: 11:13pm On Dec 24
Baawaa:
If God is on your side, your enemies will kill themselves grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
What a testimony
check it properly,that chibueze is likely going to be a winners' member
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by Deo1986(m): 11:13pm On Dec 24
Rubbish ending in Bayelsa 2017tongue
Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by YungPrinzz(m): 11:13pm On Dec 24
That's where I'm currently serving. Most Bayelsa boiz are very lazy.. All they know how to do is steal, kill and to destroy, just like the devil they are. That was how they robbed me of my new android phone last month. They also stabbed a doctor-corper to death cos of laptop. Fed govt open immigration work, dem no gree go.. There was low turn-out. Dem no wan work.. Na only crime dem sabi. Awon weyrey.

Re: Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) by chinos20(m): 11:20pm On Dec 24
violence things;serving things

