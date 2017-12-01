Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robber Kills Partner In Bayelsa, Reports Himself To Police (Photo) (17166 Views)

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa









There was a mild drama at the Azikoro Police station over the weekend as a suspected armed robber turned himself in after he had accidentally killed his partner during an operation.



According to investigation the two –man robbery gang operating around Azikoro Village axis had gone to Bakery Road in the area where they had attempted to rob one Francis Chibueze.



However during the attack on Chibueze, one of the robbers Peter Napoleon accidentally shot dead his partner Thankgod Smith.



Chibueze who escaped was said to have alerted the Police providing a description of the fleeing robber and the Police moved to the area combing it for Napoleon

Napoleon realising that the game was up and unable to handle the killing of Smith went to the Azikoro Police station to confess.



According to the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) Asinim Butswat, Napoleon

During a brief interrogation explained how the incident happened and took the Police to where the gun was hidden.



He said investigation is still ongoing to get more information before the suspect would be charged to Court.



“On 22 December, 2017, at about 2000hrs a gang of two armed robbers attacked one Francis Chibueze of Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenagoa. Luck ran against the gang as one of the robbers mistakenly shot and killed his partner. The victim Francis Chibueze escaped unhurt.



The deceased armed robber was identified as Thankgod Smith ‘m’ 25 years, and his partner who shot him is Peter Napoleon ‘m’ 23 years.



Policemen swung into action, and the suspect in hiding panicked and came to the Azikoro Police Station on 23 December, 2017 on his own volition and confessed to the armed robbery and killing his gang member. He led Police Detectives to an uncompleted building in Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, where the gun was recovered.”



What a testimony If God is on your side, your enemies will kill themselvesWhat a testimony 56 Likes 2 Shares

No kind of work is easy

Wisdom is the principal thing



Just Negodu hw this 2 Anu-mpamas with white pubic hairs cannot rob a single one only individual



Get sense..... No

Buy sense...... No

Borrow sense... Still No



When you get to hell wat will you tell Satan now?

Ordinary to rob sumbori u cannot



They got what they deserved.



These guys may have killed someone in the past such that the blood haunt them.



Nemesis!



chibueze jazz strong die



No be mistake

Na jazz at work 4 Likes

Thank God, Mr ThankGod was killed



Chibueze's jazzman has a doctorate in Juju Studies 14 Likes 1 Share

When God said he will turn your enemies against themselves, this is what he meant When God said he will turn your enemies against themselves, this is what he meant 3 Likes

His village people gat no hold on him

He reported himself to hide from retaliatory attacks from his partners associates and family members. 3 Likes

Robber with conscience Robber with conscience 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm. "Otumokpor" at work 2 Likes

ThankGod is your name and you are an armed robber� . Wondering what your profession would be if you were called Judas ThankGod is your name and you are an armed robber� . Wondering what your profession would be if you were called Judas 1 Like

End of the wicked 2017 episode 1 Like

kwale/Abi Igbo(weed) at work

Was he high or he just gave his life to Christ thinking the will release him #Smh

Na him dead friend ghost bin dey worry am else no possible explanation for his 'strange' behaviour.

Baawaa:

If God is on your side, your enemies will kill themselves

What a testimony check it properly,that chibueze is likely going to be a winners' member check it properly,that chibueze is likely going to be a winners' member

Rubbish ending in Bayelsa 2017

That's where I'm currently serving. Most Bayelsa boiz are very lazy.. All they know how to do is steal, kill and to destroy, just like the devil they are. That was how they robbed me of my new android phone last month. They also stabbed a doctor-corper to death cos of laptop. Fed govt open immigration work, dem no gree go.. There was low turn-out. Dem no wan work.. Na only crime dem sabi. Awon weyrey. 1 Like 1 Share