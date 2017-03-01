₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,359 members, 3,395,266 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 02:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) (7449 Views)
Buhari Sharpens Focus On Niger Delta By Garba Shehu / Photo Of The Day : Nigerian Police Officers Pushing Their Van In Traffic / Policeman Kills Youth For Insisting On Sighting Election Result Sheet (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:57am
As shared by Marcus......
'NIGERIA POLICE FORCE KILLED AN INNOCENT MAN IN ABAVO TODAY: police man serving at Abavo Police Division, in Ika South L.G.A, of Delta State, pushed an Abavo youth who was standing by the road side waiting to cross to the others side, into an oncoming lorry ascending from the Warri axis of Agbor/Warri Express Road. The police men ran through walk lane trying to block the oncoming lorry now push Mr. Festus Ozuor to oncoming lorry The victim died few hours after the incident. Right now, there is commotion at the Divisional Police Station at Abavo, as the youths have barricaded the road, making motorists and commuters to take alternative route out of the town. Abavo youth seek for justice calling on commissioner of police to investigate the matter. The DPO of abavo police station who agree with the youth that the police men pushed the Mr. Festus Ozuor is from his division'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/police-man-accused-of-killing-innocent.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:57am
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by alexandranature: 12:02pm
Oh good God. The heart of man is wicked. The young man na plywood in the eyes of the foolish police officer right? Rest in Peace.
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 12:08pm
What kind of wickedness is this?
check out this song. produced from start to finish with an android phone.
http://www.nairaland.com/3633747/full-music-produced-mobile-phone
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by LecciGucci: 12:10pm
Say wetun happen?... taaa!!.
He wee due their with him on d spot.
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Jabioro: 12:20pm
Some of uniform men and not fit to ware it.. so human had become drums and all sorts of material to stop vehicle ?
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Homeboiy: 12:26pm
Thats y I hate police pple
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:38pm
d police man needs to be killed dsame way,but in lagos-ibadan exp way
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 1:05pm
I don't just like this men in black
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by fuckbulhary: 1:15pm
Zoo police
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:34pm
police are useless sha
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 1:35pm
police and brutality are like...
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Burger01(m): 1:35pm
Wickedness
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 1:35pm
Police is still our friend. Dont push your friends away.
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by sdotman: 1:35pm
LecciGucci:
what are you speaking? latin or trash?
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Okuda(m): 1:36pm
Zoo how markate
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Alitair(m): 1:36pm
Lawless men in legal wears. Fire for fire
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:37pm
What a pity
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by NameChecker: 1:37pm
This story isn't complete na . . . .
What did the people now do to the police officer?
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Kaslyni: 1:37pm
Pure wickedness. For Gods sake how exactly do you stop an upcoming truck/lorry by pushing someone into its way? I would seriously have considered the fact that the officer was under the influence of some alchoholic substance but seeing he did not throw himself, he's most definitely wicked. May the Lord shield us from "the arrows that flieth by day"
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 1:38pm
zoologists
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 1:38pm
Na wah o
Na only bribe dem sabi
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by aldo19: 1:38pm
this is definitely not an accidental discharge
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 1:38pm
Which one be markate?
Okuda:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by brownies1: 1:39pm
Sad
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by GreenMavro: 1:39pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by Mishaelonye(m): 1:39pm
When The government allows everyone hold gun police will ........... i leave the rest to your thoughts...
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by MissPuffPuff: 1:39pm
[he needs to be prosecuted
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 1:39pm
9ja police would always harass you...intimidate you...threaten you and steal from you..
They are the new thieves...
That is why they always die miserable deaths...they always die like chickens..
RiP to the deceased! You will all meet in hell.
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by NameChecker: 1:40pm
Okuda:
It's a pity you got nobody to tell you how stew-pid you are
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by phkka1(m): 1:40pm
My question is; so the High Way is the only place the Nigerian Police can stay before they do their jobs. If they are not extorting money from commuters, they are fighting road users and even go into arm robbery in the night. Why can't we term this police men. Take it from me, if people were not around, they would have kept gun by the boy's side and said they engaged him in gun battle and befitted him as an arm robber.
|Re: Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) by pps1759(m): 1:43pm
why,Lord please be merciful upon this nation
What Is The Latest On The Uniport 4? / Gunmen Kill Eight In Attacks On Nigerian Bank, Police Station / Bank Manager, 4 Others Arraigned For Robbery
Viewing this topic: rocknation62(m), Iamchepy, DMerciful(m), harbeycares12(m), ganie(m), clancymiim(f), Moyanbe(m), Ogashub(m), ayowonder(m), Cherem(m), Profgilbraltar(m), dammy13(m), Bmedels26(m), Emmotion(m), barule, laCapri, Ebuka2016(m), tick01, swissobed, zig2ryme04, tayoxx(m), biggestmanhood(m), stuartpro, UgwuKristian, osemoses1234(m), loswhite(m), Pennyways, sango12, kaykay1980, Jibola10(m), Mrluv(m), fisher82, umehogagbo(m), soliddust2020, Jully17(f), SafeDavid(m), Lifezhead, cecymiammy(f), DeBlessedOne(m), prettyboi1989(m), Promismike(m), isarumah(m), sanandreas(m), gtre, philmimi1992(m), Dunni007, asatemple(f), youngmoneyeze, Adeyeyeaki(m), nokiaba3(m), light95, tmgold007(f), draycool, timilehin007(m), moralex(m), MALBMAJOR, Eddygourdo(m), ijeoma28(f), fushizu1, Ifyjuli25(f), millsak(m), doctimi(m), PrinceWezy(m), IyfeNamikaze(m), proffmanue(m), fulanigirl(f), TPound(m), Emmyviva, mrsfavour(f), snazzy5050(m), Friedyokes, maigida511(m), Darkseid(m), yomeyome, loomer, Hopefulman, chinoify, bennylee, shegzyt(m), Rockstar2014(m), henrypromise, henr00, Annie2059(f) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3