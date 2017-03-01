Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) (7449 Views)

'NIGERIA POLICE FORCE KILLED AN INNOCENT MAN IN ABAVO TODAY: police man serving at Abavo Police Division, in Ika South L.G.A, of Delta State, pushed an Abavo youth who was standing by the road side waiting to cross to the others side, into an oncoming lorry ascending from the Warri axis of Agbor/Warri Express Road. The police men ran through walk lane trying to block the oncoming lorry now push Mr. Festus Ozuor to oncoming lorry The victim died few hours after the incident. Right now, there is commotion at the Divisional Police Station at Abavo, as the youths have barricaded the road, making motorists and commuters to take alternative route out of the town. Abavo youth seek for justice calling on commissioner of police to investigate the matter. The DPO of abavo police station who agree with the youth that the police men pushed the Mr. Festus Ozuor is from his division'.







Oh good God. The heart of man is wicked. The young man na plywood in the eyes of the foolish police officer right? Rest in Peace. 1 Like





?... taaa!!.

He wee due their with him on d spot. Say wetun happen?... taaa!!.He wee due their with him on d spot.

Some of uniform men and not fit to ware it.. so human had become drums and all sorts of material to stop vehicle ? 2 Likes

Thats y I hate police pple

d police man needs to be killed dsame way,but in lagos-ibadan exp way 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't just like this men in black 2 Likes

Zoo police 1 Like

police are useless sha 1 Like

police and brutality are like... 1 Like

Wickedness

Police is still our friend. Dont push your friends away.

what are you speaking ? latin or trash? what are you speaking? latin or trash? 1 Like

Zoo how markate 2 Likes

Lawless men in legal wears. Fire for fire

What a pity

This story isn't complete na . . . .

What did the people now do to the police officer?





Pure wickedness. For Gods sake how exactly do you stop an upcoming truck/lorry by pushing someone into its way? I would seriously have considered the fact that the officer was under the influence of some alchoholic substance but seeing he did not throw himself, he's most definitely wicked. May the Lord shield us from "the arrows that flieth by day"

zoologists 2 Likes 1 Share

Na wah o



Na only bribe dem sabi 1 Like

this is definitely not an accidental discharge

Sad

When The government allows everyone hold gun police will ........... i leave the rest to your thoughts...

[he needs to be prosecuted 1 Like

9ja police would always harass you...intimidate you...threaten you and steal from you..



They are the new thieves...



That is why they always die miserable deaths...they always die like chickens..



RiP to the deceased! You will all meet in hell. 1 Like

It's a pity you got nobody to tell you how stew-pid you are

My question is; so the High Way is the only place the Nigerian Police can stay before they do their jobs. If they are not extorting money from commuters, they are fighting road users and even go into arm robbery in the night. Why can't we term this police men. Take it from me, if people were not around, they would have kept gun by the boy's side and said they engaged him in gun battle and befitted him as an arm robber.