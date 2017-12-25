₦airaland Forum

Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by kobo123: 12:24pm
Singer, Actress And Ex- Bbnaija Housemate Bisola took to her instagram to share this stunning photo of herself to celebrate the Christmas with caption saying.....

MERRY CHRISTMAS MY WONDERFUL FAMILY. LET US BE THANKFUL FOR LIFE  #MERRYCHRISTMAS
#WEARETHEMOVEMENT
#BETHEMOVEMENT#NATHEWORKWEYWEDEYDO



Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Godzlove8(m): 12:35pm
Classic
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Quanty(m): 12:40pm
marry Christmas � � to all Christians nairaland

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by NaijaCelebrity: 12:48pm
And u
Quanty:
marry Christmas � � to all Christians nairaland

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Threebear(m): 12:53pm
She looks like a pork ,stuffed inside a bacon.

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by doyinisaac(m): 1:10pm
Threebear:
She looks like a pork ,stuffed inside a bacon.

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Preca(f): 2:14pm
nice
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Elnino4ladies: 2:24pm
Ugly

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Yunispapi: 2:39pm
Makeup and photo editing at work
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by dollyjoy(f): 2:39pm
She is okay
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Uyiii: 2:39pm
.
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Amarabae(f): 2:40pm
Looks boring but she try small
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by baski92(m): 2:41pm
abeg who go do me happy Xmas , lol I broke no be small
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by adeniyi3971(m): 2:41pm
Threebear:
She looks like a pork ,stuffed inside a bacon.



and you want to make heaven??

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by tstx(m): 2:41pm
ok.. we ve seen her
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by justikay2000: 2:42pm
Okooooo! Where is mazi nwamikpe ? No hamatan, Bisola dey naija, why d winta cloth nah
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by classicfrank4u(m): 2:42pm
bisola.one of de few people make up couldn't do much 4 .cheesy

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Edopesin(m): 2:42pm
But You Ain't Relevant No More?

So Fvck0ff
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Hardeybohwarley(m): 2:42pm
I wouldn't have noticed she's a lady if not for thr dress that highlights her bossom.
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 2:43pm
See her 3 t dick sucking lips
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by bestspoke: 2:43pm
That red gown, is it made of thermosetting plastic
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by holluphemydavid(m): 2:43pm
Indeed stunning
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:46pm
Seen.
Merry Christmas to everyone.
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by BigSarah(f): 2:47pm
Check Mai signature wink

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by BuhariNaWah: 2:47pm
Why is she dressing like a moscovite?

Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by NubiLove(m): 2:48pm
smiley
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Oxster(m): 2:48pm
I didn't see anything tho
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by colly22boy: 2:48pm
I go Bleep this one with #50 for 1 month and she go still give me change... Bleep you all... ##merry Christmas
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by Dollabiz: 2:49pm
Ok
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by pentax: 2:50pm
Threebear:
She looks like a pork ,stuffed inside a bacon.
u still dey carry her matter for head since BBNaija, nawa for u o
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by YINKS89(m): 2:50pm
Seriously I don't understand dis gurl since she don dey shout her daughter for bbn I Neva see her snap with dat daughter since her rise to stardom.
Re: Bisola Looking Stunning As She Celebrates Christmas by saaramis(m): 2:51pm
Stunning?

