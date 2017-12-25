₦airaland Forum

Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday
Kaira is celebrating her first birthday. She served as Chacha's Christmas gift from God last year. No doubts, Kaira is so beautiful!! #Nobadbelle please ...

Chacha dropped her picture and wrote: "UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN
BOUNCING BABY GIRL OF THE UNIVERSE !!!
HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY MY KAIRARACHUKWU DIOR FAANI 25•12•2017
LIVE LONG AND PROSPER ~ OMALICHA NWAM
CHUKWU OKIKE, DAALU!!!
#OurChristmasGift #Nnenaya #KairaFaani♥️ #BabyDior #GoldenGirl"


See Chacha by this time last year in the animated picture below:

Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by biacan(f): 12:53pm
So pretty.......

Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Nutase(f): 1:40pm
Congratulations
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Teewhy2: 3:24pm
Congratulations. I pray she is greater than her parents in good things.
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:24pm
I love that cartoon concept.

Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by 1dorzine(m): 3:24pm
Hmm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by OrestesDante(m): 3:24pm
angry



∆ Nice ∆

Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by oshe111(m): 3:25pm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by tstx(m): 3:25pm
It's like the mods reached an understanding with viviangist today... almost all her post reach FP today
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by oshe111(m): 3:26pm
Hope its not a BABY MAMA SOMETHING
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Mafimboss: 3:26pm
Cute


Hope say this Cha-cha get younger sister... Make I use map trace their house


Make their papa no come be military man o grin grin grin

Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by SAMBARRY: 3:27pm
And so? undecided

So I should fry water undecided
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by adorablepepple(f): 3:29pm
Ok
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by FILEBE(m): 3:29pm
So? What should we do about this?
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by dynicks(m): 3:30pm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Jman06(m): 3:32pm
I've observed that most babies look more like their mom. Seems mother's genes are always dominant in their offspring. It's either they look exactly like her or resemble people from her lineage.

This baby is a carbon copy of Chacha.
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Forumine: 3:34pm
grin
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Jamexjulius(m): 3:34pm
angry angry
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by NubiLove(m): 3:34pm
smiley okay.
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Franco93: 3:34pm
lol

Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by joenor(m): 3:35pm
Nice one... she her mouth like her mama own.... Pretty girl
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by dynicks(m): 3:35pm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by colly22boy: 3:36pm
this family is specialise in giving Mouth Action.. look at their big mouth...
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Quelle: 3:37pm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by LecciGucci: 3:39pm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by NubiLove(m): 3:40pm
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by Ekg911(m): 3:43pm
See as the little boy resemble Him mother
Re: Chacha Eke Faani's Daughter, Kaira Dior Celebrates 1st Birthday by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 3:54pm
Why is she exposing her little breast That breast look sucking grin grin grin

