This is weeks after the court granted him bail in his ongoing theft and fraud case.



The court had granted him a five million naira bail with two sureties at two and half million naira each.



The conditions attached is that one of the sureties must be a level 16 civil servant while the other must be a land owner in Lagos, that while friends are willing to pool resources to meet the N5million stipulation and some also willing to go extra length of putting property at risk as land owner, it appears no level 16 civil servant is willing to stake career for someone accused of serial theft in a well celebrated cases.



“The problem is getting the level 16 civil servant to stand surety….it is proofing a herculean task” a source disclosed.



Based on this impasse, Seun Egbegbe accused of N40.647million against thirty two bureau de change stays in prison custody as the cases against him – there is also that of stolen iphones – progress in court.







“The problem is getting the level 16 civil servant to stand surety….it is proofing a herculean task” a source disclosed. No sane person will put his career on the line for a criminal unless he/she is family enough or he has been rewarded handsomely enough in case things go south.



Continue with your watery beans abeg! Hunger dey town No sane person will put his career on the line for a criminal unless he/she is family enough or he has been rewarded handsomely enough in case things go south.Continue with your watery beans abeg! Hunger dey town 23 Likes 1 Share

Nobody will want to associate with or put his career on the line for such a one no matter who he or she is..



That's why we should always think through our actions before carrying them out 3 Likes

The man has the spirit of stealing woven into his bloodstream. 3 Likes

Nobody will want to associate with or put his career on the line for such a one no matter who he or she is..



That's why we should always think through our actions before carrying them out 11 Likes

Unless I'll chain him in my garage like a dog 247, I'll never take the risk of standing surety for a thief 14 Likes

from grace to grassroots 6 Likes

False information



I'm not in police custody



I was wrongly accused of a crime i didn't commit and was locked up for no reason



No investigation, No proper paperwork



I've since posted bail and have been released



The God in heaven i serve will continue to fight for me 7 Likes

I never knew he was still in prison custody... 1 Like

Nonsense, no matter what happened, he doesn't support to be there since court has granted him bail.... Abuse of Law

he should just bribe one

[color=#990000][/color] They're scared he'll still go back to his old ways[color=#990000][/color]

Weeks after?



And e no kuku get body before.







Lock him and throw away the key, he has been a barrier to brothers in the same field of hustling 1 Like

really bad for him..

Wetin him dey go find for house? him wan go out go steal again?

Did he meet bail conditions ?

False information



I'm not in police custody



I was wrongly accused of a crime i didn't commit and was locked up for no reason



No investigation, No proper paperwork



I've since posted bail and have been released



The God in heaven i serve will continue to fight for me eleribu eleribu 4 Likes

Which useless corrupt judge grant him bail? A youn boy wey steal one phone was sentence o death.Once this guy is out,he'll look for iPob man to thief from having tried his charm with a hausa/yoruba trader.Jail him

The judge knew that one of those conditions would not easily be met before ruling it. The money no go be issue for him or his friends. At least now he and people who engage in such will learn and understand that intergrity is costly, money no be everything. Good name is better than gold and silver. 4 Likes

False information



I'm not in police custody



I was wrongly accused of a crime i didn't commit and was locked up for no reason



No investigation, No proper paperwork



I've since posted bail and have been released



The God in heaven i serve will continue to fight for me h

Unless I'll chain him in my garage like a dog 247, I'll never take the risk of standing surety for a thief Are you a level 16 civil servant? Are you a level 16 civil servant?

Guess the family became too worried about his 'kleptomanic' hands and advised he still be kept. He stole iPhone, was granted bail,while on bail he stole dollars and euros. We for don hear another news if to say dem release am .Make him stay there, before he go steal the one wey dem go use jungle justice on am 1 Like

Nonsense, no matter what happened, he doesn't support to be there since court has granted him bail.... Abuse of Law This post got me Lol.







Chai Sincere illiteracy really bad This post got me Lol.Chai Sincere illiteracy really bad 2 Likes

Are you a level 16 civil servant? even if I'm level zero, the same principle applies even if I'm level zero, the same principle applies 1 Like