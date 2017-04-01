₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by JamieNaijaTeam: 6:41am
Popular movie man, Seun Kareem popularly known as Egbegbe is still prison custody.
This is weeks after the court granted him bail in his ongoing theft and fraud case.
The court had granted him a five million naira bail with two sureties at two and half million naira each.
The conditions attached is that one of the sureties must be a level 16 civil servant while the other must be a land owner in Lagos, that while friends are willing to pool resources to meet the N5million stipulation and some also willing to go extra length of putting property at risk as land owner, it appears no level 16 civil servant is willing to stake career for someone accused of serial theft in a well celebrated cases.
“The problem is getting the level 16 civil servant to stand surety….it is proofing a herculean task” a source disclosed.
Based on this impasse, Seun Egbegbe accused of N40.647million against thirty two bureau de change stays in prison custody as the cases against him – there is also that of stolen iphones – progress in court.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/see-why-seun-egbegbe-is-still-in.html
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by SuperSuave(m): 6:41am
“The problem is getting the level 16 civil servant to stand surety….it is proofing a herculean task” a source disclosed.No sane person will put his career on the line for a criminal unless he/she is family enough or he has been rewarded handsomely enough in case things go south.
Continue with your watery beans abeg! Hunger dey town
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by kingphilip(m): 6:44am
Nobody will want to associate with or put his career on the line for such a one no matter who he or she is..
That's why we should always think through our actions before carrying them out
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by lazsnaira(m): 6:45am
NO source
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by ikbnice(m): 6:48am
The man has the spirit of stealing woven into his bloodstream.
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by fuckboys: 6:59am
kingphilip:
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by lofty900(m): 7:11am
Unless I'll chain him in my garage like a dog 247, I'll never take the risk of standing surety for a thief
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:22am
from grace to grassroots
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by kingphilip(m): 7:52am
fuckboys:ehya kpele if I decide to put my sauce instead of your source is it your consign
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by MrEgbegbe(m): 9:25am
False information
I'm not in police custody
I was wrongly accused of a crime i didn't commit and was locked up for no reason
No investigation, No proper paperwork
I've since posted bail and have been released
The God in heaven i serve will continue to fight for me
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Qmerit(m): 9:26am
I never knew he was still in prison custody...
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Debaddest(m): 9:26am
Nonsense, no matter what happened, he doesn't support to be there since court has granted him bail.... Abuse of Law
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by 666Antichrist: 9:26am
he should just bribe one
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Psyrus(m): 9:27am
They're scared he'll still go back to his old ways [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by unclezuma: 9:27am
.....
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by centboy123456(m): 9:27am
uiiih
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Charlieo: 9:27am
Front page
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by rusher14: 9:27am
Weeks after?
And e no kuku get body before.
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by princechurchill(m): 9:28am
Lock him and throw away the key, he has been a barrier to brothers in the same field of hustling
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by nigconnect(m): 9:28am
really bad for him..
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by IYANGBALI: 9:28am
Wetin him dey go find for house? him wan go out go steal again?
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by AntiWailer: 9:29am
Did he meet bail conditions ?
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by IYANGBALI: 9:30am
MrEgbegbe:eleribu
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by ipobarecriminals: 9:30am
Which useless corrupt judge grant him bail? A youn boy wey steal one phone was sentence o death.Once this guy is out,he'll look for iPob man to thief from having tried his charm with a hausa/yoruba trader.Jail him
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Missonas(f): 9:31am
The judge knew that one of those conditions would not easily be met before ruling it. The money no go be issue for him or his friends. At least now he and people who engage in such will learn and understand that intergrity is costly, money no be everything. Good name is better than gold and silver.
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by jazinogold(m): 9:33am
MrEgbegbe:h
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Missonas(f): 9:34am
lofty900:Are you a level 16 civil servant?
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by UnknownT: 9:35am
Guess the family became too worried about his 'kleptomanic' hands and advised he still be kept. He stole iPhone, was granted bail,while on bail he stole dollars and euros. We for don hear another news if to say dem release am .Make him stay there, before he go steal the one wey dem go use jungle justice on am
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by Nukualofa: 9:36am
Debaddest:This post got me Lol.
Chai Sincere illiteracy really bad
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by lofty900(m): 9:36am
Missonas:even if I'm level zero, the same principle applies
|Re: Why Seun Egbegbe Is Still In Custody After Court Granted Him Bail by JideAmuGiaka: 9:36am
Oni kirikiri of kirikiri prison.
Sarrki come and see enemy of state.
