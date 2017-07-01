₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by kidap: 1:07pm
Nollywood actresses, Hilda Dokubo and Shan George were spotted together celebrating christmas on a boat cruising in Niger Delta In Nigeria.
Actress Shan George took to her instagram to share some photos from there boat cruising in niger delta with caption saying..
That Christmas mood.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by NwaChibuzor909: 1:08pm
A nice _threesome with the two of them won't be bad.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by doyinisaac(m): 1:21pm
NwaChibuzor909:
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by masterpiecer(m): 2:10pm
NwaChibuzor909:
you need chemotherapy, this is obviously cancer of the brain
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by emeijeh(m): 3:37pm
Even the Hilda I have always had huge respect for, now wears ripped jeans.
SMH
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by Franco93: 3:38pm
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:38pm
With that name, no kidnapper dare near Hilda.
She fit carry Shan dash dem sha o.
Original Nollywood ladies.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by Ruggedfitness: 3:38pm
These women were so good at crying in their movies
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by HAH: 3:38pm
Cougars, milf
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by dynicks(m): 3:39pm
e
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by adez33(m): 3:39pm
My only problem now is how to comfort and console all those girls that their pastors told they will marry before the end of this year. Today is 25th, December pls my people, how closer are you to the marriage having in mind that there are only 365 days this year and 359 has been spent so far? I shall know that the thunder and brimstone that will fire some of these fake pastors are already in taking permission from Aso Rock
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by alfred007(m): 3:39pm
I just banged both of them
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by NubiLove(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by tstx(m): 3:40pm
hmm.... Old age na baatard..
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 3:43pm
Dey there make diz creek boyz catch u , ur Toto go hearam
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by Evergreen4(m): 3:43pm
NwaChibuzor909:stop copying nwamaikpe, be original. Ode
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by kuntash: 3:45pm
Evergreen4:
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by tribalistseun: 3:45pm
NwaChibuzor909:my two dogs are on their period, why don't you come and fckk them for free. Ewu Gambia
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by muller101(m): 3:47pm
NwaChibuzor909:you might not survive bro
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by muller101(m): 3:48pm
alfred007:stop having wet dreams in the afternoon
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by DateMynd44: 3:51pm
tstx:lmao
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by venatus25(m): 3:53pm
NwaChibuzor909:See your life if woman no kill you nothing go do you. you forget one of them is an old granny that claimed young babe
|Re: Hilda Dokubo And Shan George Celebrate Christmas In The Creeks of Niger Delta by Tamakay(m): 3:55pm
That Hilda Dokubo nor dey old sef? Cute slay mamas. Did u take a look at the jeans they are wearing?
