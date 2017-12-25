Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) (4910 Views)

Pablo Ayodeji? Some FBI/CIA’s on Twitter, have dug out and discovered this same guy is a scammer and he has scammed a lot of Nigerians on twitter begging for school.



Pablo is currently trending now on twitter, check out threads below.



Md44, lalasticlala this post is worth front page, this guy has scammed a lot of Nigerians.

more fires

Is that tweet from commissioner of happiness or impersonator? 1 Like

FUNKE!!!









Someone just said "Buhari wudn't be a RULER even if he was in a MATHS-SET"







HA!!!





THIS ONE WEAK ME 5 Likes

thieves everywhere 1 Like

Where is Sarz when you need them Where is Sarz when you need them 1 Like





Even commissioner of Happiness! Even commissioner of Happiness!



Let me come and be going





10 Scams Gullible Nigerians Still Fall For ok....Let me come and be going

Wow...



He might even be among those shouting "said baba till 2023"



Check well, his NL handle might be Sarkki or Omenka. 1 Like

thank God I got a front row seat....

lemme drop my bag here and quickly goan greet my nephew on Twitter!

ayam coming.

How this one take affect price of petrol?



Nigerians and frivolities...

This one really cracked me up

Scam everywhere

Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner









∆ Reminds me of Pablo Escobar ∆ 1 Like

All these Twitter people are just gullible...shey na scam Abi e dey beg for money..if na beg e beg..make una close eye commot jaare..but really I don't care..I never see Christmas meat chop since...Pablo how far na?

.

PABLO







RIP English Commisssioner for "Happyness" at it again.......RIP English

Lol