|Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:13pm
Do you remember the story of a guy 18 year old, who took to twitter to blast a Twitter girl he took out on a date. In a series of tweets, the guy, known as Pablo Ayodeji? Some FBI/CIA’s on Twitter, have dug out and discovered this same guy is a scammer and he has scammed a lot of Nigerians on twitter begging for school.
Pablo is currently trending now on twitter, check out threads below.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/25/twitter-fraudster-pablo-ayodeji-under-fire-for-scam-on-twitter-pics/
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:20pm
Md44, lalasticlala this post is worth front page, this guy has scammed a lot of Nigerians.
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:26pm
more fires
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:39pm
Is that tweet from commissioner of happiness or impersonator?
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by oshe111(m): 3:40pm
FUNKE!!!
Someone just said "Buhari wudn't be a RULER even if he was in a MATHS-SET"
HA!!!
THIS ONE WEAK ME
5 Likes
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by MrHistorian: 3:40pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by alfred007(m): 3:40pm
thieves everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by Ruggedfitness: 3:41pm
Where is Sarz when you need them
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by SnakeXenzia(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by Macgreat(m): 3:42pm
Even commissioner of Happiness!
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by tstx(m): 3:42pm
ok....
Let me come and be going
10 Scams Gullible Nigerians Still Fall For
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 3:42pm
Wow...
He might even be among those shouting "said baba till 2023"
Check well, his NL handle might be Sarkki or Omenka.
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by NubiLove(m): 3:43pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by WebSurfer(m): 3:43pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by anochuko01(m): 3:44pm
thank God I got a front row seat....
lemme drop my bag here and quickly goan greet my nephew on Twitter!
ayam coming.
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by GasSupply(m): 3:44pm
How this one take affect price of petrol?
Nigerians and frivolities...
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by DLondonboiy: 3:45pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by emeijeh(m): 3:45pm
This one really cracked me up
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by free2ryhme: 3:45pm
Scam everywhere
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 3:46pm
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by sweetetlove(f): 3:46pm
Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by OrestesDante(m): 3:47pm
∆ Reminds me of Pablo Escobar ∆
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by oluwakayode25(m): 3:47pm
All these Twitter people are just gullible...shey na scam Abi e dey beg for money..if na beg e beg..make una close eye commot jaare..but really I don't care..I never see Christmas meat chop since...Pablo how far na?
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by ifeoluwasegun(m): 3:48pm
.
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by okonja(m): 3:49pm
PABLO
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by ChappyChase(m): 3:49pm
Commisssioner for "Happyness" at it again.......
RIP English
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by AntiWailer: 3:49pm
Lol
|Re: Twitter User, Adeniji Ayodeji (PabloAyodeji) Accused Of Running Scam Ring (Pic) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 3:49pm
Chai! This guy don try wella ooo
His balls should be hanged and he should be smoked alive...
Kidnappers Demand N20m From Mikel’s Family / Judge Sentences Hairdresser To 75 Years / Jealous Yoruba Man Pounds Wife To Death
