|Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by AnonymousIP: 6:51pm On Dec 25
@VIVIANGIST
Shared with caption ..
Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the LORD is the great God, the great King above all gods. Halleluyah !
It’s my birthday in few hours I can’t keep calm... permit me to flood your timeline. The only song on my mouth right now is “thank you Awimayehun.
The lucky winners should please pick their cake up from @abycakes_mbs
Live with intention. Walk to the edge. Listen hard. Practice wellness. Play with abandon. Laugh. Choose with no regret. Do what you love. Live as if this is all there is. This babe is gonna be a year older in hours. God be praised.
cc; lalasticlala
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/biodun-okeowo-2017-christmas-pictures/
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by dafeyankee: 6:52pm On Dec 25
Team Bweast Is Life.
If only she can just allow me just lay my problems on top of the chest of picture one.
No hope for common man like me. Not when secret Nairalanders like Apostle Suleiman,and Toke Makinwa Sugar Grand Daddy will see these same pictures,and then go buy her two mansions in Lekki just to suck Boobi.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by rayblings(m): 6:55pm On Dec 25
.
Bang de de deng!!!
I'll remain single till a lady with this kind of shape come my way.
Which state in Nigeria have ladies with the biggest butt biko?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by ClitoPen: 7:09pm On Dec 25
Is that waist natural?
5 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by lalanice(f): 7:25pm On Dec 25
That last pic n her shape...she looks like a cartoon wicked step mother/witch. they used to have this wicked shape
17 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Praisles(f): 7:30pm On Dec 25
I HOPE some people will not train their waists to death o
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by doyinisaac(m): 8:26pm On Dec 25
What i don't understand is that in her movies her shape is not like this but on pictures the case is different and .....I don't understand
21 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by BluntBoy(m): 9:01pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
She is not an upcoming actor.
15 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by dafeyankee: 9:02pm On Dec 25
Lalasticlacla
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by AnonymousIP: 9:21pm On Dec 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by IVORY2009(m): 9:32pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
9 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Justpassingby2(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
H
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Riversides2003(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by NubiLove(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Ruggedfitness: 9:36pm On Dec 25
I have never heard or watched any of this ladys movies, all i hear is about her curves and photos..
Can anyone please recommend one of her movies?
In Other News
Heavily Endowned Ghanaian Actress Breaks The Internet With Her Bikini Photos
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/endowned-ghanaian-actress-efia-odo.html
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by kprez: 9:37pm On Dec 25
chai shebi na person dey greese dis babe oil
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Alonso91(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Very Nice pose
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by chibike69: 9:37pm On Dec 25
kai
reverse cowgirl go fit dis nyash
walahi.
3 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by sudaisbeard(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
see this one like anti-christ
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Torg77: 9:38pm On Dec 25
Skin bleaching is becoming a nuisance in Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by blowjob: 9:38pm On Dec 25
rayblings:OYO
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Dasherz(f): 9:39pm On Dec 25
she looks like the all evil version of jessica Rabbits (the all curvy cartoon character) in the last photo
4 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by kasim155(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
U must be very stupid for writing dis rubbish.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by pyyxxaro: 9:39pm On Dec 25
All these winch gals go allow men last soooo
God abeg oh
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Phoniex23: 9:41pm On Dec 25
I no kuku see anything...
Keep ur E-cards coming... Just tap the link on my signature.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Wagasigiungu(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Of all the reply posts so far, yours is the most lengthy . But unfortunately, you tried to pass across a message, thinking you are making some sense, while you actually made no-sense with your senseless nonsensical comment.
Kindly borrow some sense, if you are too old to grow one.
And by the way, stop hating for no reason. It ain't healthy bro.
I hope i have made some sense in sensibly trying to surpass or at least equal your post in word count. Ciao.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Sleezwizz: 9:41pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Common sense u dont have... mtchewww
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by Kelklein(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
I dey always wonder where all these celebrities esp babes get all these messages from filled with some coded words..
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by smithsydny(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
See breast oooooo
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:43pm On Dec 25
Yinmu
|Re: Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures by africanusvu: 9:43pm On Dec 25
Someone's mum love to be addressed as omo curvy.madam yansh.how proud her kids will be
