@VIVIANGIST



Shared with caption ..



Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the LORD is the great God, the great King above all gods. Halleluyah !



It’s my birthday in few hours I can’t keep calm... permit me to flood your timeline. The only song on my mouth right now is “thank you Awimayehun.

The lucky winners should please pick their cake up from @abycakes_mbs



Live with intention. Walk to the edge. Listen hard. Practice wellness. Play with abandon. Laugh. Choose with no regret. Do what you love. Live as if this is all there is. This babe is gonna be a year older in hours. God be praised.



cc; lalasticlala



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/biodun-okeowo-2017-christmas-pictures/







Team Bweast Is Life.



If only she can just allow me just lay my problems on top of the chest of picture one.



No hope for common man like me. Not when secret Nairalanders like Apostle Suleiman,and Toke Makinwa Sugar Grand Daddy will see these same pictures,and then go buy her two mansions in Lekki just to suck Boobi. 12 Likes 1 Share

Bang de de deng!!!



I'll remain single till a lady with this kind of shape come my way.



Which state in Nigeria have ladies with the biggest butt biko? 4 Likes 1 Share

Is that waist natural? 5 Likes

That last pic n her shape...she looks like a cartoon wicked step mother/witch. they used to have this wicked shape 17 Likes

I HOPE some people will not train their waists to death o 2 Likes

What i don't understand is that in her movies her shape is not like this but on pictures the case is different and .....I don't understand 21 Likes

NwaChibuzor909:

If you notice many of these upcoming yoruba actress are always busty and endowed but ugly. Well thats because the latest trend is offering sex for roles. Naturally, yoruba actress are very talentless. They see sex as the only escape route to getting a lead role. Their deceptive curves will make any producer or director go gaga. Well don't be surprised because they constitute the highest number when it comes to prostition in Nigeria.

She is not an upcoming actor. She is not an upcoming actor. 15 Likes

Lalasticlacla

cc; lalasticlala

NwaChibuzor909:

If you notice many of these upcoming yoruba actress are always busty and endowed but ugly. Well thats because the latest trend is offering sex for roles. Naturally, yoruba actress are very talentless. They see sex as the only escape route to getting a lead role. Their deceptive curves will make any producer or director go gaga. Well don't be surprised because they constitute the highest number when it comes to prostition in Nigeria. 9 Likes

I have never heard or watched any of this ladys movies, all i hear is about her curves and photos..

Can anyone please recommend one of her movies?



chai shebi na person dey greese dis babe oil 4 Likes 1 Share

Very Nice pose

kai







reverse cowgirl go fit dis nyash





walahi. 3 Likes

see this one like anti-christ

Skin bleaching is becoming a nuisance in Nigeria 4 Likes

rayblings:

Bang de de deng!!!



I'll remain single till a lady with this kind of shape comes my way.



Which state in Nigeria have ladies with the biggest butt biko?

OYO OYO 2 Likes

she looks like the all evil version of jessica Rabbits (the all curvy cartoon character) in the last photo 4 Likes

NwaChibuzor909:

If you notice many of these upcoming yoruba actress are always busty and endowed but ugly. Well thats because the latest trend is offering sex for roles. Naturally, yoruba actress are very talentless. They see sex as the only escape route to getting a lead role. Their deceptive curves will make any producer or director go gaga. Well don't be surprised because they constitute the highest number when it comes to prostition in Nigeria.

U must be very stupid for writing dis rubbish. U must be very stupid for writing dis rubbish. 19 Likes 1 Share







God abeg oh All these winch gals go allow men last sooooGod abeg oh 1 Like

I no kuku see anything...



Keep ur E-cards coming... Just tap the link on my signature.

NwaChibuzor909:

If you notice many of these upcoming yoruba actress are always busty and endowed but ugly. Well thats because the latest trend is offering sex for roles. Naturally, yoruba actress are very talentless. They see sex as the only escape route to getting a lead role. Their deceptive curves will make any producer or director go gaga. Well don't be surprised because they constitute the highest number when it comes to prostition in Nigeria.

Of all the reply posts so far, yours is the most lengthy . But unfortunately, you tried to pass across a message, thinking you are making some sense, while you actually made no-sense with your senseless nonsensical comment.



Kindly borrow some sense, if you are too old to grow one.

And by the way, stop hating for no reason. It ain't healthy bro.



I hope i have made some sense in sensibly trying to surpass or at least equal your post in word count. Ciao. Of all the reply posts so far, yours is the most lengthy . But unfortunately, you tried to pass across a message, thinking you are making some sense, while you actually made no-sense with your senseless nonsensical comment.Kindly borrow some sense, if you are too old to grow one.And by the way, stop hating for no reason. It ain't healthy bro.I hope i have made some sense in sensibly trying to surpass or at least equal your post in word count. Ciao. 23 Likes 1 Share

NwaChibuzor909:

If you notice many of these upcoming yoruba actress are always busty and endowed but ugly. Well thats because the latest trend is offering sex for roles. Naturally, yoruba actress are very talentless. They see sex as the only escape route to getting a lead role. Their deceptive curves will make any producer or director go gaga. Well don't be surprised because they constitute the highest number when it comes to prostition in Nigeria.

Common sense u dont have... mtchewww Common sense u dont have... mtchewww 11 Likes 1 Share

I dey always wonder where all these celebrities esp babes get all these messages from filled with some coded words..

See breast oooooo

Yinmu