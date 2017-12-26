₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by NoLotty7(m): 7:37pm On Dec 25
Hello Nairalanders, how much should be best to place both parent on monthly either as a single or married?
I have been giving money to my parents mostly during festivals and if they have any financial challenge. My mom always have the fair share from me than dad reason she take care of my young ones with it too. Now, l intend placing both parent on monthly payroll from Jan.
How much should be ok, l plan placing mom on 30k,dad on 20k, though, I'm still single planning to marry next year. What is your view on this, let's discuss.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by sKeetz(m): 7:44pm On Dec 25
It all depends on what you can afford to give. Nothing is too big or too small.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by BiafranBushBoy: 7:48pm On Dec 25
I give to them to support my two younger ones with monthly pocket money, Which amounts to about 50k monthly.
It is better that way cus my Ps are still working.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by LionDeLeo: 7:48pm On Dec 25
I think it depends on your monthly earnings.
A 70k earner cannot achieve that, while a 1m earner will comfortably triple that.
As for me, not fixed, depends on needs.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by Luxuryconsult: 7:53pm On Dec 25
No be wetin you dey earn go determine wetin you go spend? Just make sure to give them enough money that they'd never ever have to go dry to the extent of begging. Such amount that'd never finish till you send another the following month even if they have to spend hugely.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by dieBYfire: 8:00pm On Dec 25
I just came here to read comments, and look out for some chronic lying monikers who are even still living with their parents...
Example is this Buffoon 2steps above me
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by NoLotty7(m): 8:00pm On Dec 25
Love you guys so far for your contributions.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by ijrm: 8:17pm On Dec 25
it's okay...
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by wtfcoded: 8:24pm On Dec 25
That topic just hit my mind.
I need more money!!
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by OrestesDante(m): 8:30pm On Dec 25
∆ Your earnings say it all.... ∆
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by marooh: 8:38pm On Dec 25
This question is for multiBillioniare......
As for me na how money take come go depend the amount
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by Nutase(f): 9:12pm On Dec 25
Don't start what you cannot finish. Place them on an amount you can continue with comfortably when you get married. Otherwise you'll cause problem for your future wife if you either reduce the amount or stop when you get married.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by coolxpat(m): 9:22pm On Dec 25
Nutase:this makes too much sense o.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by emeijeh(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
It doesn't have to be a monthly thing..... But remember them often.
At the end, you will be greatly shamed if you have no savings to boast of.
So, remember your own savings bank account when salary drops
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by afbstrategies: 9:45pm On Dec 25
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by Ermacc: 9:46pm On Dec 25
just here to read lies from those who are still collecting pocket money
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by Hozier: 9:46pm On Dec 25
I give my parents 10% of my monthly income. I pay my parents my tithe, I pay the church Normal church offering.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by madjune: 9:47pm On Dec 25
100 dollars.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by wolextayo(m): 9:48pm On Dec 25
Why do you really have to know?
That one is a secret between mum and son.
All these things should stop in 2017
Social media is just so full of highlights. May God help us
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by FrenchWay: 9:48pm On Dec 25
I don't count it. Rara!
I follow my resolutions below all tru the year
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by spiritedtete: 9:48pm On Dec 25
Double sure you can finish what you are about to start... By the time they get use to it... And iyawo and kids show... I pray God will continue to bless you to see and to give them. But you are on track... All depending on your income.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by hobermener: 9:48pm On Dec 25
sKeetz:Are you a pastor
When you hear this saying during offering an donations time in church, the pastor is indirectly asking you to respect yourself and drop the most you can afford
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by purem(m): 9:48pm On Dec 25
Which kyn yeye question b dis?
And the mods have to pushed it to FP?
This has violated rule 10
10. Don't violate the privacy of any people e.g. by posting their private pics, info, or chats without permission.
U give ur parents moni how da 1 tay consign me?
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by GoldCircle: 9:49pm On Dec 25
Is it not from what you earn that you will give them monthly stipend?! if you earn N60k a month, can you afford to give them N300k every month? which kind mumu question be this sef?
Besides, what if they are even better off than you are? In fact, let me tell you, as it is now, many parents are the ones supporting their children especially as the country do kaput!
Things were way better in their time. All fingers are not equal.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by BlackDBagba: 9:50pm On Dec 25
Thanks for this!
Hozier:
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by aspirebig: 9:51pm On Dec 25
BiafranBushBoy:
Career section ke?
I thought it should be in 'family' section .
Meanwhile, give your parents something good monthly because naira has no value these days, that is if you are working. .but if you are still an applicant or a student, then it is understood.
Make them happy in their old days and they will last longer for you.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by ladyF(f): 9:52pm On Dec 25
It depends on your income though. I have a fixed amount I give my mum every month.
Plus a variable amount based on logistics. Like this Christmas now, I had to add extra for Christmas money, and another one for fuel.
It's LadyF again
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by Purebeerry(f): 9:55pm On Dec 25
Hozier:Must you drag church into it.
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by Rikidony(m): 9:55pm On Dec 25
bro hw I wan take gve wen I still the look for jab
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by rattlesnake(m): 9:55pm On Dec 25
I ONLY TITHE TO LEVITES
|Re: How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? by intruder15(m): 9:56pm On Dec 25
D honest truth people fail to ignore is that even parents gets jealous of their son's wife. strange. but true. anything u start now and u can't keep up, they will say ur wife caused it whereas ground fit no level.
my advice.
if they are both working, cut it off. stick to festive periods only and whenever they call or u sense a pressing need. d essence is for them not to get used to u giving. then, attend to ur younger ones needs directly.
if u are thinking of placing them on a salary scale, do that when u have kids of ur own so no matter the circumstances that may arise later, they won't blame ur wife and her people. cuz u placed them on a salary scale when married. not before marriage.
parents can be weird atimes.
