Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How Much Do You Give Your Parents As Monthly Stipend? (13551 Views)

It Is Not Your Responsibility To Take Care Of Your Parents -Bisi Alimi / That Moment A Movie Gets To A Sex Scene When Watching With Your Parents / How Much Is Ideal To Be Giving One's Wife As Monthly Stipend? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello Nairalanders, how much should be best to place both parent on monthly either as a single or married?



I have been giving money to my parents mostly during festivals and if they have any financial challenge. My mom always have the fair share from me than dad reason she take care of my young ones with it too. Now, l intend placing both parent on monthly payroll from Jan.



How much should be ok, l plan placing mom on 30k,dad on 20k, though, I'm still single planning to marry next year. What is your view on this, let's discuss. 11 Likes 1 Share

It all depends on what you can afford to give. Nothing is too big or too small. 47 Likes 3 Shares

I give to them to support my two younger ones with monthly pocket money, Which amounts to about 50k monthly.



It is better that way cus my Ps are still working.



Lalasticlala move this to career section. 6 Likes 1 Share

I think it depends on your monthly earnings.



A 70k earner cannot achieve that, while a 1m earner will comfortably triple that.



As for me, not fixed, depends on needs. 44 Likes 1 Share

No be wetin you dey earn go determine wetin you go spend? Just make sure to give them enough money that they'd never ever have to go dry to the extent of begging. Such amount that'd never finish till you send another the following month even if they have to spend hugely. 3 Likes



Example is this Buffoon 2steps above me I just came here to read comments, and look out for some chronic lying monikers who are even still living with their parents...Example is this Buffoon 2steps above me 69 Likes 7 Shares

Love you guys so far for your contributions.

it's okay... 1 Like

That topic just hit my mind.

I need more money!! 3 Likes









∆ Your earnings say it all.... ∆ 3 Likes







As for me na how money take come go depend the amount This question is for multiBillioniare......As for me na how money take come go depend the amount 6 Likes

Don't start what you cannot finish. Place them on an amount you can continue with comfortably when you get married. Otherwise you'll cause problem for your future wife if you either reduce the amount or stop when you get married. 168 Likes 15 Shares

Nutase:

Don't start what you cannot finish. Place them on an amount you can continue with comfortably when you get married. Otherwise you'll cause problem for your future wife if you either reduce the amount or stop when you get married. this makes too much sense o. this makes too much sense o. 91 Likes 4 Shares

It doesn't have to be a monthly thing..... But remember them often.











At the end, you will be greatly shamed if you have no savings to boast of.





So, remember your own savings bank account when salary drops 45 Likes 1 Share

.

just here to read lies from those who are still collecting pocket money 1 Like

I give my parents 10% of my monthly income. I pay my parents my tithe, I pay the church Normal church offering. 99 Likes 6 Shares

100 dollars. 2 Likes

Why do you really have to know?

That one is a secret between mum and son.

All these things should stop in 2017

Social media is just so full of highlights. May God help us 3 Likes 1 Share



I don't count it. Rara!

I follow my resolutions below all tru the year ...I don't count it. Rara!I follow my resolutions below all tru the year 17 Likes 1 Share

Double sure you can finish what you are about to start... By the time they get use to it... And iyawo and kids show... I pray God will continue to bless you to see and to give them. But you are on track... All depending on your income. 3 Likes 1 Share

sKeetz:

It all depends on what you can afford to give. Nothing is too big or too small. Are you a pastor

When you hear this saying during offering an donations time in church, the pastor is indirectly asking you to respect yourself and drop the most you can afford Are you a pastorWhen you hear this saying during offering an donations time in church, the pastor is indirectly asking you to respect yourself and drop the most you can afford 7 Likes





And the mods have to pushed it to FP?



This has violated rule 10



10. Don't violate the privacy of any people e.g. by posting their private pics, info, or chats without permission.



U give ur parents moni how da 1 tay consign me? Which kyn yeye question b dis?And the mods have to pushed it to FP?This has violated rule 10U give ur parents moni how da 1 tay consign me? 2 Likes 1 Share

Is it not from what you earn that you will give them monthly stipend?! if you earn N60k a month, can you afford to give them N300k every month? which kind mumu question be this sef?



Besides, what if they are even better off than you are? In fact, let me tell you, as it is now, many parents are the ones supporting their children especially as the country do kaput!



Things were way better in their time. All fingers are not equal. 13 Likes 2 Shares





Hozier:

I give my parents 10% of my monthly income. I don't pay tithe to any church, I pay my parents my tithe. Thanks for this! 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

I give to them to support my two younger ones with monthly pocket money, Which amounts to about 50k monthly.



It is better that way cus my Ps are still working.



Lalasticlala move this to career section.



Career section ke?



I thought it should be in 'family' section .





Meanwhile, give your parents something good monthly because naira has no value these days, that is if you are working. .but if you are still an applicant or a student, then it is understood.



Make them happy in their old days and they will last longer for you. Career section ke?I thought it should be in 'family' section .Meanwhile, give your parents something good monthly because naira has no value these days, that is if you are working. .but if you are still an applicant or a student, then it is understood.Make them happy in their old days and they will last longer for you. 3 Likes





Plus a variable amount based on logistics. Like this Christmas now, I had to add extra for Christmas money, and another one for fuel.



It's LadyF again It depends on your income though. I have a fixed amount I give my mum every month.Plus a variable amount based on logistics. Like this Christmas now, I had to add extra for Christmas money, and another one for fuel.It'sagain 7 Likes

Hozier:

I give my parents 10% of my monthly income. I don't pay tithe to any church, I pay my parents my tithe. Must you drag church into it. Must you drag church into it. 5 Likes

bro hw I wan take gve wen I still the look for jab 2 Likes

I ONLY TITHE TO LEVITES