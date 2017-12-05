₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Umartins1(m): 1:12pm
Mine was: "I shouldn't have given birth to you. You should have been flushed together with menses" Words of my mother.
Lalasticlala, come and tell us yours
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by banjicom(m): 1:22pm
omo ale ni e (U are a bastard)
just because I put my hand into our pot of soup......i neva even take meat!
Thank God my dad wasn't at home!
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Kenzico(m): 1:25pm
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Dopeyomi(m): 1:28pm
My brain is blunt and block
'Opolo eh ti dota o ti ku'
You're a bastard
'Omo ale ni eh'
I should have aborted you if not God that intervened..
Na me be last born sha
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by sinaj(f): 1:29pm
Op ur own strong o!
I wonder what u did to your mum
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Umartins1(m): 1:29pm
sinaj:
My sister, I once thought she wasn't my mother o
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by mazimee(m): 1:39pm
What my father told me still dey pain me, Father said that apart from my academic Excellence, that I am of no use.
I was stubborn as a teenager sha.
He got some real hot temper issue, I know he said that out of annoyance. I have learnt to controle my anger, that is the time we make most of our biggest mistake
He is late now, I still respect him as my father.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by kendrace(f): 2:04pm
I was having like a disagreement with mom one day, my bf was over at our place and I. Thought it was over. I just went over to sit next to my bf and suddenly my mom came out, stood in front of me and said" I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW YOU AT BIRTH,THINKING I HAD GIVEN BIRTH TO A LIZARD.. YOU WERE THIS TINY, NOW YOU GOT BOOBS AND YOU THINK YOU COULD BE RUDE TO ME? " I THOUGHT THAT WAS IT BUT MOMSI BROUGHT PICTURES AND THREW THEM AT ME...I looked like a baby lizard..still can't believe that was me.. NOW I DARE NOT EXCHANGE WORDS WITH MOM CAUSE I'M SURE SHE WOULDN'T HESISTATE TO USE THOSE PICTURES AGAINST ME.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by sinaj(f): 2:09pm
Umartins1:loll
Thats African mum for u!
Thats why i use to run to my grandma's plc whenever there is any little holiday.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by ElsonMorali: 2:44pm
kendrace:
I'd Love to see those pictures. Could you post some here...puhleeeze?
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by ElsonMorali: 2:48pm
banjicom:
Na fish you wan take abi?
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by serenegroup(m): 2:56pm
if you impregnate any gal I will throw you out of my house and you will go and rent your own house .... quote from my dad back in the days.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Khutie: 3:11pm
kendrace:•••Ain't doubting her tho
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by kendrace(f): 3:23pm
ElsonMorali:
No don't make me do that
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by shinarlaura(f): 3:24pm
Whenever i got my mum angry, she would always say "I'm not sure i was the one who gave birth to you" and her statement would always make me laugh cuz i look exactly like her
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Umartins1(m): 4:09pm
shinarlaura:
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by LordPOSEIDON: 4:11pm
Gurls like that Loveth Chinonye nah hin dey dumb for other things, buh when it comes to sex matters nah Center Forward go be their position.. for her mom to say her "mumu" excess like salt
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Nawteemaxie(m): 4:12pm
"If only Gold circle was available in the 90`s, you would be in one soakaway by now..." Michael(2011).
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by hanassholesolo: 4:12pm
Me dad always tells me he will cut my toe and feed it to me.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Playz: 4:13pm
Nothing crazy actually..
Let's see what other people have to say.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Pidginwhisper: 4:13pm
Me: Mummy e sun re Ooooooo!
Mum: Omo Ale!! awon ebi baba e ni wan ma sun re!
Me:E ma binu Ma. Ok, e ma sun re Oooo!
Mum:
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by bastien: 4:13pm
If you have a gf I will disown you.... Seriously dad?
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by moscobabs(m): 4:13pm
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by free2ryhme: 4:14pm
Umartins1:
You truly no smart
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by millionboi2: 4:14pm
Jobless ppl
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Pidginwhisper: 4:16pm
shinarlaura:If dem disown you, abeg come home to daddy
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by BEENUEL: 4:16pm
I will continue to say this... Majority of girls on Facebook are extremely dumb, even with the flexed opportunity of editing your post....no the girls still dumb.
This you can never see on Twitter.......The girls over there are way cool, brilliant and gat great sense of humour
Imagine that one writingMy dad can cause curse ......
Damn
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by daretodo(m): 4:16pm
"You this compound fool"
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by bigtt76(f): 4:16pm
free2ryhme:
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by ekems2017(f): 4:16pm
My dad once told me that is like I have contacted Hiv and I shld just go for test. Just because I refuse to accept what I didn't do.
Till today o can't forget those words.
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Jh0wsef(m): 4:17pm
Imagine calling your own child 'omo ale'
All these AFONJA parents no get joy at all.
The other one said 'i am not sure if it is me that gave birth you'
chei
|Re: What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) by Elnino4ladies: 4:17pm
I never experienced those shiit
My parents hardly insult me.
