Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What Is The Craziest Thing Your Parents Ever Told You? (screenshots Attached) (8070 Views)

It Is Not Your Responsibility To Take Care Of Your Parents -Bisi Alimi / Nigerians On Twitter Recount Worst Beating Parents Ever Gave Them / That Moment A Movie Gets To A Sex Scene When Watching With Your Parents (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Lalasticlala, come and tell us yours Mine was: "I shouldn't have given birth to you. You should have been flushed together with menses" Words of my mother.Lalasticlala, come and tell us yours 3 Likes





just because I put my hand into our pot of soup......i neva even take meat!







Thank God my dad wasn't at home! omo ale ni e (U are a bastard)just because I put my hand into our pot of soup......i neva even take meat!Thank God my dad wasn't at home! 32 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes





My brain is blunt and block



'Opolo eh ti dota o ti ku'



You're a bastard



'Omo ale ni eh'



I should have aborted you if not God that intervened..





Na me be last born sha My brain is blunt and block'Opolo eh ti dota o ti ku'You're a bastard'Omo ale ni eh'I should have aborted you if not God that intervened..Na me be last born sha 7 Likes 1 Share





I wonder what u did to your mum Op ur own strong o!I wonder what u did to your mum 3 Likes

sinaj:

Op ur own strong o!



I wonder what u did to your mum







My sister, I once thought she wasn't my mother o My sister, I once thought she wasn't my mother o 5 Likes

What my father told me still dey pain me, Father said that apart from my academic Excellence, that I am of no use.



I was stubborn as a teenager sha.

He got some real hot temper issue, I know he said that out of annoyance. I have learnt to controle my anger, that is the time we make most of our biggest mistake



He is late now, I still respect him as my father. 13 Likes 3 Shares

I was having like a disagreement with mom one day, my bf was over at our place and I. Thought it was over. I just went over to sit next to my bf and suddenly my mom came out, stood in front of me and said" I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW YOU AT BIRTH,THINKING I HAD GIVEN BIRTH TO A LIZARD.. YOU WERE THIS TINY, NOW YOU GOT BOOBS AND YOU THINK YOU COULD BE RUDE TO ME? " I THOUGHT THAT WAS IT BUT MOMSI BROUGHT PICTURES AND THREW THEM AT ME...I looked like a baby lizard..still can't believe that was me.. NOW I DARE NOT EXCHANGE WORDS WITH MOM CAUSE I'M SURE SHE WOULDN'T HESISTATE TO USE THOSE PICTURES AGAINST ME. 40 Likes 1 Share

Umartins1:







My sister, I once thought she wasn't my mother o loll



Thats African mum for u!



Thats why i use to run to my grandma's plc whenever there is any little holiday. lollThats African mum for u!Thats why i use to run to my grandma's plc whenever there is any little holiday. 2 Likes

kendrace:

I was having like a disagreement with mom one day, my bf was over at our place and I. Thought it was over. I just went over to sit next to my bf and suddenly my mom came out, stood in front of me and said" I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW YOU AT BIRTH,THINKING I HAD GIVEN BIRTH TO A LIZARD.. YOU WERE THIS TINY, NOW YOU GOT BOOBS AND YOU THINK YOU COULD BE RUDE TO ME? " I THOUGHT THAT WAS IT BUT MOMSI BROUGHT PICTURES AND THREW THEM AT ME...I looked like a baby lizard..still can't believe that was me.. NOW I DARE NOT EXCHANGE WORDS WITH MOM CAUSE I'M SURE SHE WOULDN'T HESISTATE TO USE THOSE PICTURES AGAINST ME.





I'd Love to see those pictures. Could you post some here...puhleeeze? I'd Love to see those pictures. Could you post some here...puhleeeze? 14 Likes 1 Share

banjicom:

omo ale ni e (U are a bastard)



just because I put my hand into our pot of soup......i neva even take meat!







Thank God my dad wasn't at home!

Na fish you wan take abi? Na fish you wan take abi? 3 Likes

if you impregnate any gal I will throw you out of my house and you will go and rent your own house .... quote from my dad back in the days. 4 Likes 2 Shares

kendrace:

I was having like a disagreement with mom one day, my bf was over at our place and I. Thought it was over. I just went over to sit next to my bf and suddenly my mom came out, stood in front of me and said" I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW YOU AT BIRTH,THINKING I HAD GIVEN BIRTH TO A LIZARD.. YOU WERE THIS TINY, NOW YOU GOT BOOBS AND YOU THINK YOU COULD BE RUDE TO ME? " I THOUGHT THAT WAS IT BUT MOMSI BROUGHT PICTURES AND THREW THEM AT ME...I looked like a baby lizard..still can't believe that was me.. NOW I DARE NOT EXCHANGE WORDS WITH MOM CAUSE I'M SURE SHE WOULDN'T HESISTATE TO USE THOSE PICTURES AGAINST ME. •••Ain't doubting her tho 2 Likes

ElsonMorali:









I'd Love to see those pictures. Could you post some here...puhleeeze?





No don't make me do that No don't make me do that 2 Likes

Whenever i got my mum angry, she would always say "I'm not sure i was the one who gave birth to you" and her statement would always make me laugh cuz i look exactly like her 22 Likes 1 Share

shinarlaura:

Whenever i got my mum angry, she would always say "I'm not sure i was the one who gave birth to you" and her statement would always make me laugh cuz i look exactly like her

5 Likes 1 Share

Gurls like that Loveth Chinonye nah hin dey dumb for other things, buh when it comes to sex matters nah Center Forward go be their position.. for her mom to say her "mumu" excess like salt 11 Likes 2 Shares

"If only Gold circle was available in the 90`s, you would be in one soakaway by now..." Michael(2011). 1 Like

Me dad always tells me he will cut my toe and feed it to me. 1 Like



Let's see what other people have to say.

Nothing crazy actually..Let's see what other people have to say.

Me: Mummy e sun re Ooooooo!



Mum: Omo Ale!! awon ebi baba e ni wan ma sun re!



Me:E ma binu Ma. Ok, e ma sun re Oooo!



Mum: 6 Likes

If you have a gf I will disown you.... Seriously dad? 1 Like

Umartins1:

Mine was: "I shouldn't have given birth to you. You should have been flushed together with menses" Words of my mother.





Lalasticlala, come and tell us yours



You truly no smart You truly no smart 4 Likes

Jobless ppl

shinarlaura:

Whenever i got my mum angry, she would always say "I'm not sure i was the one who gave birth to you" and her statement would always make me laugh cuz i look exactly like her If dem disown you, abeg come home to daddy 5 Likes

I will continue to say this... Majority of girls on Facebook are extremely dumb, even with the flexed opportunity of editing your post....no the girls still dumb.



This you can never see on Twitter.......The girls over there are way cool, brilliant and gat great sense of humour



Imagine that one writingMy dad can cause curse ......



Damn 3 Likes

"You this compound fool" 2 Likes 1 Share





free2ryhme:







You truly no smart

My dad once told me that is like I have contacted Hiv and I shld just go for test. Just because I refuse to accept what I didn't do.

Till today o can't forget those words. 2 Likes

Imagine calling your own child 'omo ale'



All these AFONJA parents no get joy at all.



The other one said 'i am not sure if it is me that gave birth you'

chei 4 Likes