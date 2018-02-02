Alhamdulillaah, was salaatu was salaam ala Muhammad wa ala aalihi wa sahbihi wa sallam.



The dead from the people of bidah will be from these two situations:



1.) The one whose bidah takes him out of Islam and proofs has been establish upon him that he is fully aware: then for these group, it is not permissible to ask for forgiveness for them because of the saying of Allaah subhanahu wa ta:ala:



Surah At-Taubah, Verse 84:



وَلَا تُصَلِّ عَلَىٰ أَحَدٍ مِّنْهُم مَّاتَ أَبَدًا وَلَا تَقُمْ عَلَىٰ قَبْرِهِ إِنَّهُمْ كَفَرُوا بِاللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَمَاتُوا وَهُمْ فَاسِقُونَ



And never (O Muhammad SAW) pray (funeral prayer) for any of them (hypocrites) who dies, nor stand at his grave. Certainly they disbelieved in Allah and His Messenger, and died while they were Fasiqun (rebellious, - disobedient to Allah and His Messenger SAW).

(English - Mohsin Khan)



via iQuran



And his saying:



Surah At-Taubah, Verse 113:

مَا كَانَ لِلنَّبِيِّ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَن يَسْتَغْفِرُوا لِلْمُشْرِكِينَ وَلَوْ كَانُوا أُولِي قُرْبَىٰ مِن بَعْدِ مَا تَبَيَّنَ لَهُمْ أَنَّهُمْ أَصْحَابُ الْجَحِيمِ



It is not (proper) for the Prophet and those who believe to ask Allah's Forgiveness for the Mushrikun (polytheists, idolaters, pagans, disbelievers in the Oneness of Allah) even though they be of kin, after it has become clear to them that they are the dwellers of the Fire (because they died in a state of disbelief).

(English - Mohsin Khan)



via iQuran





2.) If his bidah does not take him out of Islam: Then the ruling for this is the ruling that applied to Muslims generally, it permissible to pray for him and ask Allaah's forgiveness for him. The basis for that is, who ever says the kalimatush shahaadah, and we don't know from him an open disbelief then he is prayed for and sought forgiveness for. When Allaah was saying the polytheists shouldn't be prayed for in the previous ayahs presented, it was solely for the polytheists, this points to the permissibility of praying for people of bidah who were still Muslims at point of death.



Shaykh ibn taymiyyah rahimahullaah said in his majmoo' fataawah(24/286): and anyone that nifaaq(lying to be a Muslim whereas he is not) is not known from him and he is a Muslim, it is permissible to ask for forgiveness for him, infact it is something legislated and commanded with, due to the saying of Allaah subhanahu wa ta'ala:



Surah Muhammad, Verse 19:



وَاسْتَغْفِرْ لِذَنبِكَ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ



and ask forgiveness for your sin, and also for (the sin of) believing men and believing women

(English - Mohsin Khan)



via iQuran