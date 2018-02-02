₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,313 members, 4,061,134 topics. Date: Friday, 02 February 2018 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? (2064 Views)
Shirk Bida And Ahlu Bidah / Muslims Block Highway In Kaduna To Pray, Nigerians React (Photos) / How The Salaf Dealt With The People Of Desires (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by AbdelKabir: 9:15am On Dec 26, 2017
Alhamdulillaah, was salaatu was salaam ala Muhammad wa ala aalihi wa sahbihi wa sallam.
The dead from the people of bidah will be from these two situations:
1.) The one whose bidah takes him out of Islam and proofs has been establish upon him that he is fully aware: then for these group, it is not permissible to ask for forgiveness for them because of the saying of Allaah subhanahu wa ta:ala:
Surah At-Taubah, Verse 84:
وَلَا تُصَلِّ عَلَىٰ أَحَدٍ مِّنْهُم مَّاتَ أَبَدًا وَلَا تَقُمْ عَلَىٰ قَبْرِهِ إِنَّهُمْ كَفَرُوا بِاللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَمَاتُوا وَهُمْ فَاسِقُونَ
And never (O Muhammad SAW) pray (funeral prayer) for any of them (hypocrites) who dies, nor stand at his grave. Certainly they disbelieved in Allah and His Messenger, and died while they were Fasiqun (rebellious, - disobedient to Allah and His Messenger SAW).
(English - Mohsin Khan)
via iQuran
And his saying:
Surah At-Taubah, Verse 113:
مَا كَانَ لِلنَّبِيِّ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَن يَسْتَغْفِرُوا لِلْمُشْرِكِينَ وَلَوْ كَانُوا أُولِي قُرْبَىٰ مِن بَعْدِ مَا تَبَيَّنَ لَهُمْ أَنَّهُمْ أَصْحَابُ الْجَحِيمِ
It is not (proper) for the Prophet and those who believe to ask Allah's Forgiveness for the Mushrikun (polytheists, idolaters, pagans, disbelievers in the Oneness of Allah) even though they be of kin, after it has become clear to them that they are the dwellers of the Fire (because they died in a state of disbelief).
(English - Mohsin Khan)
via iQuran
2.) If his bidah does not take him out of Islam: Then the ruling for this is the ruling that applied to Muslims generally, it permissible to pray for him and ask Allaah's forgiveness for him. The basis for that is, who ever says the kalimatush shahaadah, and we don't know from him an open disbelief then he is prayed for and sought forgiveness for. When Allaah was saying the polytheists shouldn't be prayed for in the previous ayahs presented, it was solely for the polytheists, this points to the permissibility of praying for people of bidah who were still Muslims at point of death.
Shaykh ibn taymiyyah rahimahullaah said in his majmoo' fataawah(24/286): and anyone that nifaaq(lying to be a Muslim whereas he is not) is not known from him and he is a Muslim, it is permissible to ask for forgiveness for him, infact it is something legislated and commanded with, due to the saying of Allaah subhanahu wa ta'ala:
Surah Muhammad, Verse 19:
وَاسْتَغْفِرْ لِذَنبِكَ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ
and ask forgiveness for your sin, and also for (the sin of) believing men and believing women
(English - Mohsin Khan)
via iQuran
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 7:22pm On Dec 26, 2017
LAUGHING . . .which BIDIA w0nt take doer out of islam fold o . . .una never tell me that TASHREY divide into sin and kufru na . . .laughing
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by Rashduct4luv(m): 9:58am On Dec 27, 2017
ShaheedBinAliyu:.
Laughing all the time, are you a Salafy with this kind of manner? why can't you just keep shut and hide your folly.
1 Like
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 4:22pm On Dec 27, 2017
Rashduct4luv:LAUGHING. . you for quote HADITH ALI wey rosul told him to perform salat janazah on his father too na . .laughing
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by Rashduct4luv(m): 8:47pm On Dec 27, 2017
ShaheedBinAliyu:
SubhanaAllah! Ọlọhun aa fi e m'ọna!
.
oya fight me on Ọlọhun!
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 9:15pm On Dec 27, 2017
Rashduct4luv:ONLY A FOOL WILL ACCEPT WHAT YOU CONJURED IN THIS UR TOPIC. that bidia is a sin and also a kufru AND so therefore you can perform salat janazah on s0m0ne who died on bidia that is a sin . . .my guy. . u are very crazy . .padi, go check ur brain o. .
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by iamgenius(m): 6:37am On Dec 28, 2017
Rashduct4luv:We need to show this guy(Plumber) he doesn't exist by shunning him.
1 Like
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by pristinecreed(m): 7:31am On Jan 05
iamgenius:
Exactly sir. I heard that he couldn' spell a book. Allaahulmusta'aan Typical Ruwaybidhah
by the way, have you downloaded and subscribed for your weekly copy of this free Islamic Magazine?
If No, go to pristinecreed.com/laythslist/ to for every details.
If you have any issues kindly use the comment or contact form
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by Coitus(f): 10:49am
bidah pussy up
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by Afobear: 10:53am
Islamist weak me
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by Pataricatering(f): 10:55am
And Allah doesn't need our worship? Yet it threatens you with all sorts if you don't give it your worship! Islam says there is no compulsion in religion ! That's a big lie !
|Re: Can You Pray For The People Of Bidah After Their Death? by Rashduct4luv(m): 11:04am
Pataricatering:.
Can you explain yourself more stating which you think is the right religion.
Some people are ignorant and they are even ignorant of their ignorance!
(0) (Reply)
Fasting In The IDP Camps / The Hijab / Islam Is Evil!
Viewing this topic: osahon01(m), Bubewilson(m), Ajalekoko76(m), frosbel2, Afobear, Ajerry, Olayinkarespect, samsamgo, eye2sabi(m), ADEPO, farouk2much(m), sannio(m), phrancys001(m), GuidoVanRossum, Ethelia(f), damasin, msquarewld(m), zakim(m), Coreydey01(m), mercygold2017, AnthonyAnderson, patexcels(f), OlaOlabode1104, Ftrcdn(m), tonob, elyna, ZAMANI123, Rashduct4luv(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23