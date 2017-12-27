Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What's The Craziest Thing Your Kid Or Baby Relation Has Done? (11497 Views)

Children are a wonderful set of creatures and adorable too. It is a fun moment watching them do something mischievous or naughty. Share your experience of what your kid,niece or nephew, neighbour's children or baby cousins have done that you find funny.



Here's my experience, . So my baby cousin would run around the house Unclad before finally agreeing to have his bathe. But once he is done, he closes the room door to get dressed so that no one sees him Unclad.

I find that really funny



Back to the topic, I don't have any little one

Kids can be fuuny

When my kids went to spend their holiday with grandma in Ajegunle.... went to pick them since they will be resuming school the next day.... Both refuse to enter the car and were really crying, it really cause a scene... I and the mother really felt bad as if we were mistreating them.... 41 Likes

Wasn't funny then sha, my little cousin would try to pull my eyes off the sockets and when I try to stop her, she'd start wailing and draw her mom's attention till they ask why then she would boldly say, 'tell Aunty J*** to let me remove her eyes' the mom would be like . P. S she was just 3

Wasn't funny then sha, my little cousin would try to pull my eyes off the sockets and when I try to stop her, she'd start wailing and draw her mom's attention till they ask why then she would boldly say, 'tell Aunty J*** to let me remove her eyes' the mom would be like . P. S she was just 3

Also, when my other baby cousin was just about a year plus, and she had those rare breaks off her diaper, she'd pee and quickly run to get a mop, we all thought it was smart and cute till I thought 'If you was so smart, then use the bathroom ' .... So many funny experiences with them and by God I love them to bits!

I don't have a kid yet but let me talk about my own when I was a kid

It was a new year celebration. I was around 5 years old then. So a night party was hosted right in front of our house. There was this particular lady with big y*nsh rocking everybody so I summoned my courage walked through the crowd and felt her b**ty with my hand and run a few metres back... she looked for me, found me and gave me a spank....the lady is married with several kids no I've been a bad boy since when I was a kids now... Anytime I see her it brings me back to the memory of more than 20 years ago.... I've been a bad boy since when I was a kid

Drinking Gulder

Dragging TV remote . 1 Like

i received a hot slap from a kid... i cnt cry that day. 32 Likes 1 Share

My Lil cousin who was 2+ at the time was put in my care and the wahala he gave me that day ehn, from crying because of nothing to scattering the whole place. I was more than relieved when his mom got back. 17 Likes

The three year old kid had an erection in the morning.



We called in the priest to rename him 'Innocent'...

He must bench 2face.

My prayer for the little kid is that he begins to have sex at a very young age, say 10. So as to become experienced before adulthood. 5 Likes

My kids came visiting some weeks back, just then a neighbour of mine who had wanted to say hello after my long absence knocked the door so hard that my Son shouted" Who is that bloody civilian!" . I was stunned, had to discipline him right there in the presence of my neighbour





Trying to put his tiny dick in my senior sisters pvssy!!!

Trying to put his tiny dick in my senior sisters pvssy!!!

Be rest assured... we beat Jehova out of his mouth that day..

My four year old son told my mum to live the room so he would dress up. 33 Likes 1 Share

My daughter own na no loud music no sleeping.. Miss her so much 3 Likes 1 Share

I'm here simply to read comments... anything about children... I'm sooo in 10 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmmmmm Compliments of the season my people 6 Likes

My nephew 5yrs came into my room, i was getting work done on my laptop... so the li'l G came in and went: lets watch cartoon ..i said NO, he got on the bed jumped and jumped till i was madly distracted ,then he asked again. Now this chap is a superhero nut, so i hit him with Justice league doom. Immediately it started, he focused and ignored me. .

Then Bam! NEPA struck. So sharply i wanted to switch to power saving mode. As i said : Ponatti let me quickly... this bugger gives me a look that c ould totally kill and tells me in this deadly tone: shut up.

I got confused.. ehn? Emi ? What the? (All in my head).. so i tried again..Ovipopo let me quickly... He looked at me , pointed at the door and said OUT!



THE CHILLING AND FUNNY THING WAS.. HE DID ALL THESE EXACTLY HOW I DO TO HIM..WHEN I DON'T HAVE HIS TIME.

weird stuff.

my nephew, that young chap always ask unnecessary questions, imagine that 2yrz old be asking me the name of 'that big thing in my trousers', he even go as far as complaining to my sister saying i don't wanna tell him the name 46 Likes 3 Shares

Na wetin those kids do be this?

Booking space? 30 Likes

I love kids, especially the way they talk 2 Likes

My baby cousins came over to the house, while fiddling with my computer one of the babies found blue film on my computer and played it. I was very embarrassed 1 Like

Again, there was a day I was with my crush only to have my younger sister say it loud to the hearing of everyone (including my crush) that mum said I should manage the soup to ensure I don't come to ask for more. I was like wetin carry u come na. Lol.

I love my sis. 20 Likes 1 Share

Mah book space too