₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,780 members, 3,990,161 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at 06:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) (13183 Views)
JP Clark, Achebe & Soyinka At Dodan Barracks In 1986 (Throwback Photo) / Wole Soyinka Reacts To Wedding Of His Son, Oretunlewa And Nneka Ekechukwu / Wole Soyinka Escorted To Prison In 1967 (Throwback Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Dosmay(m): 12:31pm
Wole Soyinka receiving the Nobel award for Literature in 1986
Cc lalasticlala
Source;https://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/12/wole-soyinka-receiving-nobel-award-for.html?m=1
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Dosmay(m): 12:32pm
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by marooh: 12:33pm
Legend!
Na them be raw file.........
Other writers na renovation
20 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by sirthisthickkal: 12:40pm
so this wonderful man has been rocking Afro since those days and still rocking it now... Maybe is geniuty and intellect is tied to his hair, who knows?? Reminds me of Samson in the Bible
16 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by deeLima86(m): 3:42pm
Even before i was born that man has been killing it!
In DJ Khaled voice: Legend! Legend! Legend!!!
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by simplemach(m): 3:42pm
Wen
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by se0un(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by IMASTEX: 3:42pm
A big achievement.
Meanwhile, love making should be a satisfying fun for you & madam. Use SURE MEN HERBAL TEA and be sexually fit naturally without side effect or continuous use. Stop given madam excuses. Let madam shower you with much love.
+2348053363999
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by jonnytad(m): 3:43pm
I expect more from this Man......
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Mnewton(m): 3:43pm
Bbh
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by gerrardomendes(m): 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by arcjp1(m): 3:43pm
Legend of Africa
3 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 3:43pm
How time flies... AFONJAS have been making Nigeria proud since the days of Pharaoh.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by amnesty7: 3:44pm
Even without the politicised Nobel prize, Chinua Achebe all the way.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Terminator1234g: 3:44pm
Ok
************ and ipob, make una learn from una afonja masters #yourub Muslim masters
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Asuokaa: 3:44pm
https://cotenant.com.ng
Co-Tenant allows users share rent space or offer short lets on our website
Visit https://cotenant.com.ng to get started today
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by LukeLook: 3:44pm
Where is Chinua Achebe's own? He wrote "Things Fall Apart" instead of "Thing Work Together"
3 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by dtzarkov1: 3:45pm
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by nanasco: 3:45pm
He is a great writter
3 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Meryn123: 3:45pm
You have been spending hours on Facebook hoping to get visitors into your site via Facebook?
You interact with your friends and post awesome (or at least you think so) status updates. Still, you are far from increasing Facebook audience on your business page .
And that same question nags in: how to get more likes or followers on Facebook, promote my Facebook page and double the engagement on my Facebook page or site.
Does the above story seem like your story?
Do you wish a better and effective way to get a lot of Facebook audience Fast and for free?
Let’s start!
Are you struggling to get more likes on Facebook? Well if it’s a yes, click The link below
facebook audience
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by ghost3040: 3:45pm
.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by femolii: 3:45pm
Great.
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by lawalosky(m): 3:45pm
sole we know him
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by Ekwensublack: 3:45pm
marooh:Which kind of stupid legend?
So anybody that wins an award becomes a legend over night.l think it's high time we start taking our dictionary serious. Legend ni leggings ko.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by twentyk(m): 3:45pm
I remember that day.... After we collect the award finish, we just enter one club go shaye..... Na wizkid perform that day.....
4 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by DukeNija(m): 3:46pm
LukeLook:
Don’t spoil this thread with tribalistic comments.
8 Likes
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by herdekunley9ja(m): 3:46pm
when I heard people saying Yoruba no sabi English
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by NCP: 3:47pm
Great, Legendary and Prolific Writer
Others na WannaBe. Una sabi that Embittered One
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by fishbone123: 3:47pm
hmnmm.... professor Wole Soyinka,.. I'm reminding u now before I get angry... U never tear your American green card that u swore to do in case Donald Trump won the election abi na mouth u just dey make
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by DukeNija(m): 3:47pm
Terminator1234g:
And you had to bring Chinua Achebe to this? Shows inferiority complex owing to your constant need to feel superior.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by LukeLook: 3:48pm
DukeNija:
DrholuwaTOBI:Mhmm
|Re: Wole Soyinka Receiving The Nobel Award For Literature In 1986(throwback Photo) by fishbone123: 3:48pm
twentyk:. thank you... presido of liar association of Africa...
Story: Fast Lane / Temptation ; The Story Of Love / Nairalander wins #100k in The Niyi Akinmolayan Script Write Contest. (pic)
Viewing this topic: toyetade, Ridwan2020, stalwart123(m), ImaIma1(f), webcalculator, zub(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, profchudo(m), Neoguru6, Oblang(m), Omofoyewa14, Paduasmart, Sirwifi, AlphaPen(m), dammyteli45(m), Manchiefo, ChinagoChiBoy(m), RedboneSmith(m), bulalakoboko(m), Habane(m), Bluffly, dond411, Amsty, oyega(m), Kk4(m), yemiprogress(m), Omonoba1, chidi4eze(m), sulesadat(m), commante, UzoR28, Trontixxy, Ogb885, bigdjcool(m), jendhorlee(m), writers100(m), Bosshugo, segneyukk(m), ofiliganga(m), AJOBI77(m), ashawopikin(m), Abdul4trust1(m), gotaheart and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12