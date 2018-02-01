₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,520 members, 4,075,259 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:14 AM

Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos - Literature - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos (44194 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:58pm On Feb 09
Here are photos from the formal presentation of the $100,000 (over N36million) NLNG prize for Literature to the erudite poet, Ikeogu Oke at Muson Centre, Lagos on Wednesday. Prolific writer, poet and journalist, Ikeogu Oke, rocked an unusual attire as he was awarded for winning the 2017 edition of the Nigerian Prize for Literature, with his “The Heresiad’’, after an intensive process of adjudication.

Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ikeogu Oke, for the award.

President Buhari commended Oke’s passion and commitment to lifting the genre of poetry in the country; an art that many shy away from due to the required discipline and focus, reflective thinking and unique style of writing.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/ikeogu-oke-winner-of-nlng-sponsored-the-nigeria-prize-for-literature-for-his-book.html

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by IFNOTGOD(m): 7:05pm On Feb 09
REPRESENTING CULTURE

174 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by eezeribe(m): 7:05pm On Feb 09
OK
Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by eezeribe(m): 7:06pm On Feb 09
IFNOTGOD:
REPRESENTING CULTURE
I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...

173 Likes 19 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by gratiaeo(m): 7:06pm On Feb 09
Good for him
Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by coolebux(m): 7:06pm On Feb 09
We're fully represented by our own
Igbo amaka

And for the ||| wailers of the Waste
You can now come and kill yourselves

125 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by tooth4tooth: 7:10pm On Feb 09
Good one there. Proud of his cultural heritage,proud of being a black man

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by BeardedMeat: 7:15pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...
What's this one saying abeg? sad

239 Likes 16 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Henry22(m): 8:33pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...
bad belle kill you dia

194 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by georjay(m): 8:38pm On Feb 09
ikeogu
Nice one

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by pol23: 8:39pm On Feb 09
The first African man not suffering from inferiority complex.

63 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Henry22(m): 8:39pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...
ODE

159 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by buffalowings: 8:39pm On Feb 09
This one wey I no get money to buy new books.

I would have loved to get one of your books

Anyway, gen.lib.rus.ec has always been my help.

Right now I'm reading Gomorrah


Op you no try o
Which other books has he written?

6 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by BIGTinfotech: 8:40pm On Feb 09
cheesy cheesy Dude is prolific indeed cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Efewestern: 8:40pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...

Trash

The man is proud of his root, you are here typing gilbrish.

111 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by sanbells(f): 8:40pm On Feb 09
He's proud of his culture. He's not ashamed of it. Real african..

10 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by maxiuc(m): 8:40pm On Feb 09
grin

1 Like

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Phinity318(m): 8:40pm On Feb 09
I love this guy

8 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by nwabobo: 8:40pm On Feb 09
For the culture.

3 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by helphelp: 8:40pm On Feb 09
Awesome writer

11 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by kokakola: 8:40pm On Feb 09
Some people sabi book sha.
Chai! Tartty Cis Billion Indy Akant!
I salute the prolific writer.
Oya goan start a good business.
If na Oga Rukewe now, he go, go Play two Odds for Bet9ja shop and win 78 Million.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by doingood: 8:41pm On Feb 09
Afonjas will not like this

8 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by SoNature(m): 8:41pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...

Shvt that trap! Acquiring knowledge doesn't mean he should discard his culture.

After all the Arabs are doing so well in next-gen technology and architectural designs but they still maintain their culture - both in dressing and laws

Dunno why Africans are their own biggest cultural critics

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by genghiskhan007(m): 8:41pm On Feb 09
coolebux:
We're fully represented by our own
Igbo amaka

And for the ||| wailers of the Waste
You can now come and kill yourselves

Y should they kill themselves u pathetic ethnic prick?
Didn't one of them win a nobel prize for literature in 1984?
Stay quiet and be humble on dis forum

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by holytribe(m): 8:42pm On Feb 09
BeardedMeat:
What's this one saying abeg? sad

He is saying the fact
Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by ekesimo(m): 8:42pm On Feb 09
Igbo Amaka

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by jashar(f): 8:42pm On Feb 09
grin
Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by grafixdon: 8:43pm On Feb 09
I designed that banner. Grafixdon

2 Likes

Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by EasterDell: 8:43pm On Feb 09
Plz help me define culture?

... Let's just say he is drawing attention and catching fun!

IFNOTGOD:
REPRESENTING CULTURE
Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by trustyshoess(f): 8:43pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...
So he should just throw away his culture and pretend that he's western? What Are u saying? India and China are leading the world in technology and they speak their language and wear their attire with pride.
What kind of inferiority complex is this?

29 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Make A Sentence With 3 "Because" / Lessons From The World's Ugliest Woman- Lizzie Velasquez / To Love And Leave. (story Series)

Viewing this topic: janykute, Dekatron(m), mcayo, doubleezy3, BLACKGOLD01, gabinogem(m), smartkid(m), Section1000, tjadeba(m), BamBella(m), ELpriist(m), kaylawlah(m), paddybrown(m), Masculity(m), lexpo, promisedeco(m), sagieramos(m), Jreserved(m), philiancoop(m), exalt2009, Calebsworld(m), OG24, Bakrabas, shadrama(m), sandiyke(f), khanwale(m), Namzy(m), ojxclusive, Frankgoz(m), Ejenavi18(f), Bernardinho(m), jegz25(m), bigsam1992(m), SullivanM, Nukle(m), 4soft(m) and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.