|Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:58pm On Feb 09
Here are photos from the formal presentation of the $100,000 (over N36million) NLNG prize for Literature to the erudite poet, Ikeogu Oke at Muson Centre, Lagos on Wednesday. Prolific writer, poet and journalist, Ikeogu Oke, rocked an unusual attire as he was awarded for winning the 2017 edition of the Nigerian Prize for Literature, with his “The Heresiad’’, after an intensive process of adjudication.
Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ikeogu Oke, for the award.
President Buhari commended Oke’s passion and commitment to lifting the genre of poetry in the country; an art that many shy away from due to the required discipline and focus, reflective thinking and unique style of writing.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/ikeogu-oke-winner-of-nlng-sponsored-the-nigeria-prize-for-literature-for-his-book.html
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by IFNOTGOD(m): 7:05pm On Feb 09
REPRESENTING CULTURE
174 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by eezeribe(m): 7:05pm On Feb 09
OK
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by eezeribe(m): 7:06pm On Feb 09
IFNOTGOD:I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...
I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...
I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...
While other continents are advancing in science and technology,Africa is still obsessed with culture and religion...
173 Likes 19 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by gratiaeo(m): 7:06pm On Feb 09
Good for him
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by coolebux(m): 7:06pm On Feb 09
We're fully represented by our own
Igbo amaka
And for the ||| wailers of the Waste
You can now come and kill yourselves
125 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by tooth4tooth: 7:10pm On Feb 09
Good one there. Proud of his cultural heritage,proud of being a black man
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by BeardedMeat: 7:15pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:What's this one saying abeg?
239 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Henry22(m): 8:33pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:bad belle kill you dia
194 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by georjay(m): 8:38pm On Feb 09
ikeogu
Nice one
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by pol23: 8:39pm On Feb 09
The first African man not suffering from inferiority complex.
63 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Henry22(m): 8:39pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:ODE
159 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by buffalowings: 8:39pm On Feb 09
This one wey I no get money to buy new books.
I would have loved to get one of your books
Anyway, gen.lib.rus.ec has always been my help.
Right now I'm reading Gomorrah
Op you no try o
Which other books has he written?
6 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by BIGTinfotech: 8:40pm On Feb 09
Dude is prolific indeed
3 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Efewestern: 8:40pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:
Trash
The man is proud of his root, you are here typing gilbrish.
111 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by sanbells(f): 8:40pm On Feb 09
He's proud of his culture. He's not ashamed of it. Real african..
10 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by maxiuc(m): 8:40pm On Feb 09
1 Like
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by Phinity318(m): 8:40pm On Feb 09
I love this guy
8 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by nwabobo: 8:40pm On Feb 09
For the culture.
3 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by helphelp: 8:40pm On Feb 09
Awesome writer
11 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by kokakola: 8:40pm On Feb 09
Some people sabi book sha.
Chai! Tartty Cis Billion Indy Akant!
I salute the prolific writer.
Oya goan start a good business.
If na Oga Rukewe now, he go, go Play two Odds for Bet9ja shop and win 78 Million.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by doingood: 8:41pm On Feb 09
Afonjas will not like this
8 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by SoNature(m): 8:41pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:
Shvt that trap! Acquiring knowledge doesn't mean he should discard his culture.
After all the Arabs are doing so well in next-gen technology and architectural designs but they still maintain their culture - both in dressing and laws
Dunno why Africans are their own biggest cultural critics
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by genghiskhan007(m): 8:41pm On Feb 09
coolebux:
Y should they kill themselves u pathetic ethnic prick?
Didn't one of them win a nobel prize for literature in 1984?
Stay quiet and be humble on dis forum
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by holytribe(m): 8:42pm On Feb 09
BeardedMeat:
He is saying the fact
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by ekesimo(m): 8:42pm On Feb 09
Igbo Amaka
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by jashar(f): 8:42pm On Feb 09
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by grafixdon: 8:43pm On Feb 09
I designed that banner. Grafixdon
2 Likes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by EasterDell: 8:43pm On Feb 09
Plz help me define culture?
... Let's just say he is drawing attention and catching fun!
IFNOTGOD:
|Re: Ikeogu Oke's Dressing To Collect His N36m NLNG Prize For Literature In Lagos by trustyshoess(f): 8:43pm On Feb 09
eezeribe:So he should just throw away his culture and pretend that he's western? What Are u saying? India and China are leading the world in technology and they speak their language and wear their attire with pride.
What kind of inferiority complex is this?
29 Likes
