



Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ikeogu Oke, for the award.



President Buhari commended Oke’s passion and commitment to lifting the genre of poetry in the country; an art that many shy away from due to the required discipline and focus, reflective thinking and unique style of writing.



IFNOTGOD:

I hope he also wrote the essay in the language of his culture...

I hope the fabrics and materials he is using to represent his culture are products of his culture...

I hope the computer or pen and paper he used in writing the essay are products of his culture...

Good for him

We're fully represented by our own

Igbo amaka



And for the ||| wailers of the Waste

Good one there. Proud of his cultural heritage,proud of being a black man

ikeogu

The first African man not suffering from inferiority complex.

This one wey I no get money to buy new books.



I would have loved to get one of your books



Anyway, gen.lib.rus.ec has always been my help.



Right now I'm reading Gomorrah





Op you no try o

Which other books has he written? 6 Likes

Trash



He's proud of his culture. He's not ashamed of it. Real african..

I love this guy

For the culture.

Awesome writer

Some people sabi book sha.

Chai! Tartty Cis Billion Indy Akant!

I salute the prolific writer.

Oya goan start a good business.

Afonjas will not like this

coolebux:

We're fully represented by our own

Igbo amaka



And for the ||| wailers of the Waste

You can now come and kill yourselves

Y should they kill themselves u pathetic ethnic prick?

Didn't one of them win a nobel prize for literature in 1984?

BeardedMeat:

What's this one saying abeg?

He is saying the fact He is saying the fact

Igbo Amaka

... Let's just say he is drawing attention and catching fun!



IFNOTGOD:

REPRESENTING CULTURE Plz help me define culture?... Let's just say he is drawing attention and catching fun!