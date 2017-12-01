Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid (8076 Views)

Davido's famous producer, Shizzi joined the train, when he asked the duo for a music collaboration and fans of the music stars in the comment are already having high hopes of it happening.



This won't be the first time Davido and Wizkid have been asked to feature each other on a track, but both of them have always put up an excuse of having tight schedules.



Hopefully the frenzy over their new found closeness will provide a hit collabo before it all fades out.





Good for them

Na so. Love conquers all. Thank God we are ending the year on a good note. David, Wiz collaboration on a

Tekno beat go make sense gan.



Spread the love, kill the hate. 18 Likes

They have an old song composed together.

The two might end up making an uninteresting song but the Wizzy-Davido factor will make it a jam.

Let them chill and make a collabo at their own time and space in order to give a timeless music and brilliant jam. Please don't force them, we don't want crap.

Blessings. Btw, I finally realised there is enough space in my heart to love both artistes, I am sure there is enough room in yours too. 17 Likes

Or they can as well turn down an opportunity to make history together.

We nor want hear any funny voice here oo





I watched the wizkid in concert me patiently waiting to watch Davido's live concert. Like how's he gonna sing with that horrible voice like live on stage with a band??





Biggest media stunt of the year goes to the duo anyway 1 Like

I knew something like this will be coming up soon.



2018 Ronaldo and Messi must come up with something.. This one is not gonna be limited to Nigeria and Africa countries alone but WORLDWIDE

I knew it that this two great musicians are just using their fans head when we think they were fighting.



You saw some nairalander also fighting just because of these billionaires





All this fighting to decieve fans must stop in 2017

And Kids and jobless youths are here beefing themselves over the two.

Dat would b great.. And madt hot

Awesome



But on a second guess, the two might end up doing nothing in other to keep the fans talking.



They might come up with just a freestyle anyway.

They shouldn't release any collab music, it may not hit as their individual hit tracks.

.

If ever dey will collarbo, abeg, it should not be a crap song with beating being d only thing we will like abt d song.

That will be nice

Even if na nonsense, believe me the song go blow!!!!!!!!!

Fake beef 1 Like

All the people that were fighting for these two, you see your life?

suggest a Title for the song

Their social media ranting is for stunt purpose...

Yeye Nlers with cheap data go come here carry the mata put for head....



Fia fia 1 Like

OBO X STARBOY

Benjom:

Good for them.



Davido and Wizkid did better than Buhari this year.

If Davido and Wizkid are C.Ronaldo and Messi of Nigeria music , who is the Neymar

It's always very difficult for rappers to reconcile because of the kind of savage bars they utter while making diss track. But it's easier for other Artists

Imagine someone saying to another rapper " I will make sure all your kids don't grow"

And you still expect them to reconcile and make songs together later. Becareful of what you say,you can't take it back. 1 Like