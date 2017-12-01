₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by TunezMedia: 1:09pm
Wizkid and Davido's renewed friendship has put social media on a frenzy which has led to fans and colleagues clamoring for more.
Davido's famous producer, Shizzi joined the train, when he asked the duo for a music collaboration and fans of the music stars in the comment are already having high hopes of it happening.
This won't be the first time Davido and Wizkid have been asked to feature each other on a track, but both of them have always put up an excuse of having tight schedules.
Hopefully the frenzy over their new found closeness will provide a hit collabo before it all fades out.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Benjom(m): 1:46pm
Good for them
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by verygudbadguy(m): 4:15pm
Na so. Love conquers all. Thank God we are ending the year on a good note. David, Wiz collaboration on a
Tekno beat go make sense gan.
Spread the love, kill the hate.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Mandynews(f): 4:16pm
They have an old song composed together.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Ayokunlemi96(m): 4:16pm
The two might end up making an uninteresting song but the Wizzy-Davido factor will make it a jam.
Let them chill and make a collabo at their own time and space in order to give a timeless music and brilliant jam. Please don't force them, we don't want crap.
Blessings. Btw, I finally realised there is enough space in my heart to love both artistes, I am sure there is enough room in yours too.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by affable4: 4:16pm
Or they can as well turn down an opportunity to make history together.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Yungwizzzy28(m): 4:16pm
We nor want hear any funny voice here oo
I watched the wizkid in concert me patiently waiting to watch Davido's live concert. Like how's he gonna sing with that horrible voice like live on stage with a band??
Biggest media stunt of the year goes to the duo anyway
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by tasceige(m): 4:17pm
I knew something like this will be coming up soon.
2018 Ronaldo and Messi must come up with something.. This one is not gonna be limited to Nigeria and Africa countries alone but WORLDWIDE
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by wunmi590(m): 4:17pm
I knew it that this two great musicians are just using their fans head when we think they were fighting.
You saw some nairalander also fighting just because of these billionaires
All this fighting to decieve fans must stop in 2017
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Promismike(m): 4:17pm
And Kids and jobless youths are here beefing themselves over the two.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by surebona(m): 4:17pm
Dat would b great.. And madt hot
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by tasceige(m): 4:17pm
Awesome
But on a second guess, the two might end up doing nothing in other to keep the fans talking.
They might come up with just a freestyle anyway.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by infinitygod87: 4:17pm
They shouldn't release any collab music, it may not hit as their individual hit tracks.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Tk4all(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by NubiLove(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by daneni1(m): 4:18pm
If ever dey will collarbo, abeg, it should not be a crap song with beating being d only thing we will like abt d song.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by nelsonnw: 4:18pm
That will be nice
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by zeekeyboy: 4:18pm
Even if na nonsense, believe me the song go blow!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by yeyerolling: 4:19pm
Fake beef
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by sonnie10: 4:19pm
All the people that were fighting for these two, you see your life?
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by geostrata(m): 4:19pm
suggest a Title for the song
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by AleAirHub(m): 4:20pm
Their social media ranting is for stunt purpose...
Yeye Nlers with cheap data go come here carry the mata put for head....
Fia fia
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by KendrickAyomide(m): 4:20pm
OBO X STARBOY
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by rodoe(m): 4:21pm
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Meryn123: 4:21pm
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by FrenchWay: 4:22pm
Davido and Wizkid did better than Buhari this year.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Teewhy2: 4:23pm
If Davido and Wizkid are C.Ronaldo and Messi of Nigeria music , who is the Neymar
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Esomchi44(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by Greatzeus(m): 4:24pm
It's always very difficult for rappers to reconcile because of the kind of savage bars they utter while making diss track. But it's easier for other Artists
Imagine someone saying to another rapper " I will make sure all your kids don't grow"
And you still expect them to reconcile and make songs together later. Becareful of what you say,you can't take it back.
|Re: Shizzi, Davido's Producer Calls For Collaboration With Wizkid by chronique(m): 4:24pm
make dem contact me;i get hit jam wey dem fit do.
