The event at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu saw Governor and father of the state Abubakar Atiku Bagudu serve as Wali to all the four brides who have all completed their education and vocational trainings.







Governor Atiku Bagudu expressed his appreciation for the large turn-out of people, friends and well-wishers and reiterated that his administration was committed to the welfare of the less privileged in the society. He called on the grooms to uphold the rights and privileges prescribed to married couples by the noble Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).







The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar urged well to do individuals in the society to always support orphans and keenly monitor the behavior of their wards and children as well as discourage drug addiction among youths. Traditional rulers are working hard to check-mate the proliferation of drugs and intoxicating substances in towns.







Forty thousand naira was paid as dowry for the marriage between Gaddafi Muhammadu Fana and Zara’u Musa through his Wali Salisu Fana, while Lawal Yahaya Mera who wedded Zainab S.T Bello paid twenty thousand naira dowry through his Wakil Alhaji Bashir, Dan Malikin Zauro. Mallam AbdulMuminu Abdulmumin Aguji who took Rabi’atu A. Adamu as wife paid forty thousand naira dowry by his Wali Ibrahim Abdllahi Kofar Guga Katsina while thirty thousand naira dowry was paid for the marriage between Nafi’u and Zainab through his Wali Alh. Idris Umar Magajin Bunga.



Top dignitaries at the wedding were Deputy Governor Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Commissioners, SSG, Representative of the Commissioner of Police, Director SSS, former Minister of Water Resources, Isah Muhammad Argungu, APC Chairman, Attahiru Maccido etc.







The Chief Imam of Wala Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief Imam of Emir’s Palace Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Muhammadu Lawali, Mallam Salisu Fana and the Chief Imam of Yar-Yara Juma’at Mosque, Liman Laba solemnized the marriage.







A walima feast was held at the residence of Dr Hali Bala the following day while the brides were given farewell advice by their parents Governor Bagudu and his wife Dr Zainab.











-Culled from Press Statement by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary.





So after completing their education and vocational trainings, na marriage be the next thing baa?



Happy married life to the grooms



Make them smile sef Life is too short 2 Likes

Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.



After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.



The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa! 36 Likes 2 Shares

frankyychiji:

Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.



After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.



The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa! Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?



If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels. Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels. 47 Likes 5 Shares

See make up, person go wor-wor come makeup join come extra wor-wor 3 Likes 2 Shares

LionDeLeo:



Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?



If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels. Tell me a baby factory bigger than Almajiris. Tell me a baby factory bigger than Almajiris. 54 Likes 8 Shares

LionDeLeo:



Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?



If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels. The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.





Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!

Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there. The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there. 37 Likes 7 Shares

frankyychiji:

The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.





Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!

Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there.

U dey mind d fool?? See as u finish am U dey mind d fool?? See as u finish am 26 Likes 5 Shares

ufuosman:

See make up, person go wor-wor come makeup join come extra wor-wor

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. 2 Likes

Na wa o



Come,.let's tok the truth... Who de marry them true true?

Na the governor abi? 4 Likes

Ok



Hope they are more than 18.I don't trust all this pedophiles which make up a great percentage of Northern Muslims. 3 Likes

frankyychiji:

Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.



After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.



The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa!

its ok as long as they don't become international prostitutes. its ok as long as they don't become international prostitutes. 9 Likes 1 Share

i actually didn't read d post but i think the girl has no right to beat her boyfriend in public, maybe they should consult d village elders but if d neighbour refuses 2 pay his rent then they should just kill d landlord and forget about d missing car 2 Likes

HML... thank God for their lives

Wait. Na one person collect the four? 1 Like

ufuosman:

See make up, person go wor-wor come makeup join come extra wor-wor

Chaaai Chaaai 1 Like

frankyychiji:

Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.



After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.



The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa!

Lol at uncircumcised manhood Lol at uncircumcised manhood 2 Likes



This Hausa people no go kee me ooo



I remember my neighbour while I still dey for Zamfara. Na so he go marry one small girl of about 11 years old from Jigawa.



This girl would play and sleep off in neighbour's house. The man go come carry am for night.



The most traumatic cry I have heard all my life was the night the man married her. The girl was jux screaming and shouting all through the sex.

At the end, she started crying.



Pathetic! ...This Hausa people no go kee me oooI remember my neighbour while I still dey for Zamfara. Na so he go marry one small girl of about 11 years old from Jigawa.This girl would play and sleep off in neighbour's house. The man go come carry am for night.The most traumatic cry I have heard all my life was the night the man married her. The girl was jux screaming and shouting all through the sex.At the end, she started crying.Pathetic! 1 Like

HAPPY CHRISTMAS

HAPPY MARRIED LIFE

HML to them

E be like say dem de give dem out to sum1 like liondeleo whom de knw is likely to infect dem with.....wch his benue state is known for. 2 Likes 1 Share

frankyychiji:

The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.





Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!

Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there.



Wife swapping?? Aunty I want to see the figures and facts Wife swapping?? Aunty I want to see the figures and facts 2 Likes

Imagine dowry ordinary 20 to 40k '' make em come mbaise na '' 1 Like

LionDeLeo:



Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?



If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels.

my Yoruba Muslim friend

defending the Fulani caliphate is not part of your Bmc duty

rant from now till tomorrow

you will not be paid per post as usual



I suggest you save your data for the defense of sai barber my Yoruba Muslim frienddefending the Fulani caliphate is not part of your Bmc dutyrant from now till tomorrowyou will not be paid per post as usualI suggest you save your data for the defense of sai barber 11 Likes 2 Shares

Mutuwa:





its ok as long as they don't become international prostitutes. Is that not better than wearing long gowns with nothing under prostituting in all the "Angwars" in Kebbi spreading diseases? At least they will in hard currency. Is that not better than wearing long gowns with nothing under prostituting in all the "Angwars" in Kebbi spreading diseases? At least they will in hard currency. 3 Likes 2 Shares

They look sad... Why marry off someone to a guy you don't love... 4 Likes

frankyychiji:

Is that not better than wearing long gowns with nothing under prostituting in all the "Angwars" in Kebbi spreading diseases? At least they will in hard currency.

They are also in ijora badia doing same,Hausa girls. They are also in ijora badia doing same,Hausa girls. 4 Likes 2 Shares

ouzo1:







Wife swapping?? Aunty I want to see the figures and facts First off, how old are you and how long have you been using Internet?



Lastly, do you know how to use google? First off, how old are you and how long have you been using Internet?Lastly, do you know how to use google?

The Woman Was Created For The Man,and The Man For The Lord.

This Is The Ordained Ministry Of Everywoman,to Marry And Assist The Man In Whatsoever He is. And The Man To Love The Woman As His Own Soul.

So,they Just Fulfilled That.