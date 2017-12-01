₦airaland Forum

4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by MissEdified(f): 4:09pm On Dec 26
Friday 22nd December marked the wedding fatiha of 4 female indigenes of Birnin Kebbi Children's home.



The event at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu saw Governor and father of the state Abubakar Atiku Bagudu serve as Wali to all the four brides who have all completed their education and vocational trainings.



Governor Atiku Bagudu expressed his appreciation for the large turn-out of people, friends and well-wishers and reiterated that his administration was committed to the welfare of the less privileged in the society. He called on the grooms to uphold the rights and privileges prescribed to married couples by the noble Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).



The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar urged well to do individuals in the society to always support orphans and keenly monitor the behavior of their wards and children as well as discourage drug addiction among youths. Traditional rulers are working hard to check-mate the proliferation of drugs and intoxicating substances in towns.



Forty thousand naira was paid as dowry for the marriage between Gaddafi Muhammadu Fana and Zara’u Musa through his Wali Salisu Fana, while Lawal Yahaya Mera who wedded Zainab S.T Bello paid twenty thousand naira dowry through his Wakil Alhaji Bashir, Dan Malikin Zauro. Mallam AbdulMuminu Abdulmumin Aguji who took Rabi’atu A. Adamu as wife paid forty thousand naira dowry by his Wali Ibrahim Abdllahi Kofar Guga Katsina while thirty thousand naira dowry was paid for the marriage between Nafi’u and Zainab through his Wali Alh. Idris Umar Magajin Bunga.

Top dignitaries at the wedding were Deputy Governor Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Commissioners, SSG, Representative of the Commissioner of Police, Director SSS, former Minister of Water Resources, Isah Muhammad Argungu, APC Chairman, Attahiru Maccido etc.



The Chief Imam of Wala Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief Imam of Emir’s Palace Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Muhammadu Lawali, Mallam Salisu Fana and the Chief Imam of Yar-Yara Juma’at Mosque, Liman Laba solemnized the marriage.



A walima feast was held at the residence of Dr Hali Bala the following day while the brides were given farewell advice by their parents Governor Bagudu and his wife Dr Zainab.





-Culled from Press Statement by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary.


http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-4-women-from-kebbi-children-home.html

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by MissEdified(f): 4:11pm On Dec 26
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by izzou(m): 4:12pm On Dec 26
So after completing their education and vocational trainings, na marriage be the next thing baa? angry

Happy married life to the grooms cool

Make them smile sef angry Life is too short grin

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by frankyychiji(f): 4:16pm On Dec 26
Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.

After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.

The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa!

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by LionDeLeo: 4:42pm On Dec 26
frankyychiji:
Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.

After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.

The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa!
Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?

If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by ufuosman(m): 5:24pm On Dec 26
See make up, person go wor-wor come makeup join come extra wor-wor

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by SouthEastFacts: 5:30pm On Dec 26
LionDeLeo:

Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?

If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels.
Tell me a baby factory bigger than Almajiris.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by frankyychiji(f): 5:41pm On Dec 26
LionDeLeo:

Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?

If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels.
The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.


Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!
Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by dubemnaija: 7:17pm On Dec 26
frankyychiji:
The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.


Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!
Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there.

U dey mind d fool?? See as u finish am grin

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by Pavore9: 7:22pm On Dec 26
ufuosman:
See make up, person go wor-wor come makeup join come extra wor-wor

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. cheesy

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by jaymejate(m): 9:10pm On Dec 26
Na wa o

Come,.let's tok the truth... Who de marry them true true?
Na the governor abi? cheesy grin

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by nkwuocha: 9:12pm On Dec 26
Ok

Hope they are more than 18.I don't trust all this pedophiles which make up a great percentage of Northern Muslims.

3 Likes

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by Mutuwa(m): 9:12pm On Dec 26
frankyychiji:
Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.

After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.

The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa!

its ok as long as they don't become international prostitutes.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by Dutchey(m): 9:12pm On Dec 26
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by shammahyaro(f): 9:13pm On Dec 26
HML... thank God for their lives
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by millomaniac: 9:13pm On Dec 26
Wait. Na one person collect the four?

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by tit(f): 9:13pm On Dec 26
ufuosman:
See make up, person go wor-wor come makeup join come extra wor-wor

Chaaai

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by Ekuru: 9:14pm On Dec 26
frankyychiji:
Rather than send them to school to further their causes in life.

After empowering them with big uncircumcised manhood, next will be awarding them with a kondo of beans and 10ltrs vegetable oil.

The women will now begin to breed like rats to swell the already teeming population of almajiris. Na wa!

Lol at uncircumcised manhood

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by NubiLove(m): 9:14pm On Dec 26
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by FrenchWay: 9:14pm On Dec 26
This Hausa people no go kee me ooo grin grin grin grin

I remember my neighbour while I still dey for Zamfara. Na so he go marry one small girl of about 11 years old from Jigawa.

This girl would play and sleep off in neighbour's house. The man go come carry am for night.

The most traumatic cry I have heard all my life was the night the man married her. The girl was jux screaming and shouting all through the sex.
At the end, she started crying.

Pathetic!

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by bedspread: 9:14pm On Dec 26
HAPPY CHRISTMAS
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by Oyindidi(f): 9:15pm On Dec 26
HML to them
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by kings09(m): 9:16pm On Dec 26
E be like say dem de give dem out to sum1 like liondeleo whom de knw is likely to infect dem with.....wch his benue state is known for.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by ouzo1(m): 9:16pm On Dec 26
frankyychiji:
The baby factories are upnorth churning out almajiri children in droves.


Brothels?? Wonders shall never end!
Benue state by statistics has the highest number of HIV related cases. This is Benue state where wife swapping is legal! As a Benue man, you lack the moral standing to talk about morals here. Deny it all you want, but the figures are out there.


Wife swapping?? Aunty I want to see the figures and facts

2 Likes

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by SILVA112(m): 9:17pm On Dec 26
Imagine dowry ordinary 20 to 40k '' make em come mbaise na ''

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by zombieTRACKER: 9:17pm On Dec 26
LionDeLeo:

Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?

If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels.

my Yoruba Muslim friend
defending the Fulani caliphate is not part of your Bmc duty
rant from now till tomorrow
you will not be paid per post as usual

I suggest you save your data for the defense of sai barber

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by frankyychiji(f): 9:19pm On Dec 26
Mutuwa:


its ok as long as they don't become international prostitutes.
Is that not better than wearing long gowns with nothing under prostituting in all the "Angwars" in Kebbi spreading diseases? At least they will in hard currency.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by gurunlocker: 9:19pm On Dec 26
They look sad... Why marry off someone to a guy you don't love...

4 Likes

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by nkwuocha: 9:20pm On Dec 26
frankyychiji:
Is that not better than wearing long gowns with nothing under prostituting in all the "Angwars" in Kebbi spreading diseases? At least they will in hard currency.

They are also in ijora badia doing same,Hausa girls.

Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by frankyychiji(f): 9:21pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:



Wife swapping?? Aunty I want to see the figures and facts
First off, how old are you and how long have you been using Internet?

Lastly, do you know how to use google?
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by Edonojie007(m): 9:21pm On Dec 26
The Woman Was Created For The Man,and The Man For The Lord.
This Is The Ordained Ministry Of Everywoman,to Marry And Assist The Man In Whatsoever He is. And The Man To Love The Woman As His Own Soul.
So,they Just Fulfilled That.
Re: 4 Women From Kebbi Children Home Given Out In Marriage By Governor Bagudu (Photo by erico2k2(m): 9:22pm On Dec 26
LionDeLeo:

Why are the girls used in baby factories not sent to further their causes in life?

If those girls have this opportunity, they will rather tell you they want to go for further studies only to end up studying different types and shapes of d1cks in brothels.
WHy the girl child in the North is lacking behind.Its terible to think in this way, atleast give them a chance to achieve thier full potential

