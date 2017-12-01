Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" (19214 Views)

Many times, we give up on God because of reports from medical practitioners but hope is the story of this woman, Oyinkansola O, who was told she didn't have enough eggs but gave birth to four boys.



Her story is inspiring and it should challenge people to expect even when the circumstance doesn't encourage it. She shared photos of her four boys with herself and her husband to appreciate the goodness of God for the blessing of a family he gave to her.



Read her post below;



"So many blessings are mine, not so much coz I deserve them or did anything special. My God out of his infinite mercy has just been great to me. He has blessed me beyond believe and measure. I remember being told I didn’t have enough eggs, but my God of more than enough blessed me with double. He blessed me with twins unexpectedly and unplanned for. I remember hearing “you are pregnant again?” “Why” “when will you finish school?” “When will you marry?” But when Baba God is involved, he aligns everything.



Your mistakes fall into pleasant places. He gives you beauty for ashes, He turns your sorrow into joy. This is my story, this is my song, this is my joy, this is my family!!! From my family to yours merry Christmas and a happy new year. #queeningwithmykings @officialeragbae you are exceptional thanks for making my boys look GQ, your customer service is outstanding! God bless the work of your hands. @onafabrics @bmartins.fashion @buifabrics God bless you all"





Ehmmm why is the husband that way can't he smile for once....... some men too get agbero face still don't know why maybe nah because of hardship OMG my dream family...... she's so cuteEhmmm why is the husband that way can't he smile for once....... some men too get agbero face still don't know why maybe nah because of hardship 3 Likes

Choco kids..beautiful. 6 Likes

Beautiful kids. Those who trust in the Lord are like mount Zion which cannot be moved nor shaken.







Genius J 36 Likes 2 Shares

Go woman !!!





You are a star for producing those four cute guys .....you rock !!! 5 Likes

I need the blessings too 2 Likes

Thank God for you and family. can't really see the twins shay 1 Like

NwaChibuzor504:

Four boys? That home is already in shambles



2ndly after 4 kids, she won't be tight below again. Let her husband just discard her and marry a younger agile blood so he can live a happy man for the rest of his life.



3rdly that husband is very ugly. No wonder he transfered that genetic traits to those helpless offspring.



4thly they are too black for my liking. Well I cant' blame them coz they are afonja. After the _abokis , afonjas take the royal crown of blackhood. Trying 2 hard to sound unnecessary Savage over a miracle the Satan you worship won't be able to perform on your wife.

Its clear Nairalanders will never see you as Nwanipke (Not correct spelling) stop trying 2 hard to cajole every post on nairaland with negatively.... We don't enjoy your style, you lack the right words, you're annoying, you can never be Nwanikpe or his ghost!!! Your construction of negativity is weak, you're not savage, you sound uneducated, you sound depressed... Most of all you're a failed copycat whom I would banned for eternity if I was a mod in this humble forum.

So, why not abide to my words and go get a life? Or look for another role to play.... Maybe you'll get the very type of attention u desperately seek. Not this type I just wasted on your depressed soul Trying 2 hard to sound unnecessary Savage over a miracle the Satan you worship won't be able to perform on your wife.Its clear Nairalanders will never see you as Nwanipke (Not correct spelling) stop trying 2 hard to cajole every post on nairaland with negatively.... We don't enjoy your style, you lack the right words, you're annoying, you can never be Nwanikpe or his ghost!!! Your construction of negativity is weak, you're not savage, you sound uneducated, you sound depressed... Most of all you're a failed copycat whom I would banned for eternity if I was a mod in this humble forum.So, why not abide to my words and go get a life? Or look for another role to play.... Maybe you'll get the very type of attention u desperately seek. Not this type I just wasted on your depressed soul 97 Likes 5 Shares

Maybe he meant Raw Eggs





Congrats all the same How come.. you be broilerCongrats all the same

Four boys?? U need tutorials frm my mama 1 Like 1 Share

Biko why isn't the man smiling? 1 Like

are afonja. After the _abokis , afonjas take the royal crown of blackhood. and if them ask them for house, how you dey?, sheybi dem go say fine and if them ask them for house, how you dey?, sheybi dem go say fine 7 Likes 2 Shares

obviously you are poisonous... Its your kind we were advised to stay away from in the article below.



You really need to change your life before you run out of time



8 Types of Poisonous People You Should Never Keep as a Friend who did this to you...obviously you are poisonous... Its your kind we were advised to stay away from in the article below.You really need to change your life before you run out of time 12 Likes 1 Share

Lovely family. Man's statements are limited anyway. Jehovah has the final say 2 Likes

Which diagnosis is this? Because this sounds like trash. How can a doctor quantify the number of eggs remaining? If you have no eggs you enter menopause. If little are left you still menstruate and so far the sperm is OK you'll have kids. But my puzzle is how the doctor was able to determine the quantity of eggs left and ultimately equates low egg number to infertility 7 Likes

The husband sperm must be, One is One. 1 Like

Nice one 3 Likes

You need help for special people You need help for special people

Nwamaikpe is that you? Or your clone? Nwamaikpe is that you? Or your clone? 4 Likes

and you've already laid four good eggs on your own God is wonderful

TO GOD BE THE GLORY

Sometimes i feel miscreants employed you guys to pretend to be igbos and paint us black, what do you intend to achieve with this buffoonery you display at all times?

How are you painting igbos in the international community? As people full of hate? As stupid people? Bro you are smarter than this. Believe me. Bro I'm igbo and all these rubbish you write make me ashamed.Sometimes i feel miscreants employed you guys to pretend to be igbos and paint us black, what do you intend to achieve with this buffoonery you display at all times?How are you painting igbos in the international community? As people full of hate? As stupid people? Bro you are smarter than this. Believe me. 21 Likes 2 Shares

This guy needs emergency psychiatric evaluation. If you believe hit like. This guy needs emergency psychiatric evaluation. If you believe hit like. 20 Likes

Castleberry:

Biko why isn't the man smiling? Do you know the price of fuel?





Please don't expect him to smile for now. Do you know the price of fuel?Please don't expect him to smile for now. 4 Likes