|Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by EdifiedCEO: 9:38pm On Dec 26
PHOTOS: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Boys After Doctors Said She Can't Have Children
Many times, we give up on God because of reports from medical practitioners but hope is the story of this woman, Oyinkansola O, who was told she didn't have enough eggs but gave birth to four boys.
Her story is inspiring and it should challenge people to expect even when the circumstance doesn't encourage it. She shared photos of her four boys with herself and her husband to appreciate the goodness of God for the blessing of a family he gave to her.
Read her post below;
"So many blessings are mine, not so much coz I deserve them or did anything special. My God out of his infinite mercy has just been great to me. He has blessed me beyond believe and measure. I remember being told I didn’t have enough eggs, but my God of more than enough blessed me with double. He blessed me with twins unexpectedly and unplanned for. I remember hearing “you are pregnant again?” “Why” “when will you finish school?” “When will you marry?” But when Baba God is involved, he aligns everything.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-woman-shares-photos-of-her-4.html
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Nobody: 9:39pm On Dec 26
OMG my dream family...... she's so cute
Ehmmm why is the husband that way can't he smile for once....... some men too get agbero face still don't know why maybe nah because of hardship
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by EdifiedCEO: 9:39pm On Dec 26
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by DrRasheed(m): 9:39pm On Dec 26
Choco kids..beautiful.
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Jerryojozy(m): 9:40pm On Dec 26
Beautiful kids. Those who trust in the Lord are like mount Zion which cannot be moved nor shaken.
Genius J
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by chriskosherbal(m): 9:41pm On Dec 26
Go woman !!!
You are a star for producing those four cute guys .....you rock !!!
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by tutaboi(m): 9:44pm On Dec 26
I need the blessings too
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by ricsman(m): 9:59pm On Dec 26
Thank God for you and family. can't really see the twins shay
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by jboy73: 9:59pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:Trying 2 hard to sound unnecessary Savage over a miracle the Satan you worship won't be able to perform on your wife.
Its clear Nairalanders will never see you as Nwanipke (Not correct spelling) stop trying 2 hard to cajole every post on nairaland with negatively.... We don't enjoy your style, you lack the right words, you're annoying, you can never be Nwanikpe or his ghost!!! Your construction of negativity is weak, you're not savage, you sound uneducated, you sound depressed... Most of all you're a failed copycat whom I would banned for eternity if I was a mod in this humble forum.
So, why not abide to my words and go get a life? Or look for another role to play.... Maybe you'll get the very type of attention u desperately seek. Not this type I just wasted on your depressed soul
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by tstx(m): 10:00pm On Dec 26
Maybe he meant Raw Eggs
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Alariiwo: 10:00pm On Dec 26
How come.. you be broiler
Congrats all the same
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by ouzo1(m): 10:00pm On Dec 26
Four boys?? U need tutorials frm my mama
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Castleberry(f): 10:00pm On Dec 26
Biko why isn't the man smiling?
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Heywhizzy(m): 10:01pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:and if them ask them for house, how you dey?, sheybi dem go say fine
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by martineverest(m): 10:01pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:bring ur own make we see
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by tstx(m): 10:01pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:who did this to you...
obviously you are poisonous... Its your kind we were advised to stay away from in the article below.
You really need to change your life before you run out of time
8 Types of Poisonous People You Should Never Keep as a Friend
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by NubiLove(m): 10:01pm On Dec 26
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by EagleScribes: 10:02pm On Dec 26
Lovely family. Man's statements are limited anyway. Jehovah has the final say
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Namzy(m): 10:03pm On Dec 26
Which diagnosis is this? Because this sounds like trash. How can a doctor quantify the number of eggs remaining? If you have no eggs you enter menopause. If little are left you still menstruate and so far the sperm is OK you'll have kids. But my puzzle is how the doctor was able to determine the quantity of eggs left and ultimately equates low egg number to infertility
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by sonnie10: 10:03pm On Dec 26
The husband sperm must be, One is One.
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by MhizzAJ(f): 10:03pm On Dec 26
Nice one
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Heffalump(m): 10:03pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:
You need help for special people
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by EagleScribes: 10:04pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:
Nwamaikpe is that you? Or your clone?
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by mhisbliss(f): 10:04pm On Dec 26
and you've already laid four good eggs on your own God is wonderful
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by anibirelawal(m): 10:04pm On Dec 26
TO GOD BE THE GLORY
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by crazydude1: 10:05pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by themonk(m): 10:05pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:Bro I'm igbo and all these rubbish you write make me ashamed.
Sometimes i feel miscreants employed you guys to pretend to be igbos and paint us black, what do you intend to achieve with this buffoonery you display at all times?
How are you painting igbos in the international community? As people full of hate? As stupid people? Bro you are smarter than this. Believe me.
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by Elummah(m): 10:05pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:
This guy needs emergency psychiatric evaluation. If you believe hit like.
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by JasonScolari: 10:05pm On Dec 26
Castleberry:Do you know the price of fuel?
Please don't expect him to smile for now.
|Re: Woman Shares Photos Of Her 4 Sons: "Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs" by JasonScolari: 10:06pm On Dec 26
mhisbliss:It's been a while.
