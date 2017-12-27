₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
On Christmas day (2017), Scammer Adeniji Ayodeji Olaoluwa also known as PabloAyodeji ran an elaborate scam on twitter and scammed more than ten people of about 140,000 Naira using an alternate account to lie that it is for someone else's surgery.
On the same day when he was found out, he first denied, then he was arrogant whist making statements like "Even top politicians that steal have not been jailed" but right now after been threatened with law agencies, has started singing a new tune.
The fraudster who came into limelight after a date went wrong has now come out to appologize and promised to return the stolen funds when the restrictions on his account is lifted.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
I hope he gets arrested for internet fraud.. People like him needs to be taught a lesson so other scammers will learn. This is just damage control, he needs to pay for his actions.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
this fool isn't even feeling any form of remorse...he even said you can scam people without jazz....stupid boy.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
The guy should not go unpunished
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
na E-diots like this, sars suppose dey arrest.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
On behalf of all nairaland erstwhile, you all deserves this
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
You had better return it you afonja boy
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
don't return der money,I know Dem very well if u had pretended to be a boy de wouldn't have helped
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Very arrogant dude.
You stole and he was still attacking people on twitter.
Even this apology is simply because the account was restricted.
Just imagine.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Awon omo wobe them.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Was seeing this nonsense on twitter today..
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
chai people can mumu for Africa
plenty maga's to u bro
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
The monarch from his hometown should disown him cuz this dude is only known to bring disgrace. Simply watch how media frenzy will make a
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
That's another scam. We all know he won't return a dime. The money is gone with Xmas..Be smart Pablo.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Good!
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
A scammer is a scammer.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
And someone on fb scammed me on abt 700,000 naira ...
These mods (@OAM4J) won't bring it to front page...
How will I get justice if I can't even threaten him with media (nairaland front page)...
I have evidences of the transactions and chats with him promising to pay his debts but till date (2 weeks already gone, agreed deadline passed), he hasn't paid a dime...
Mods (@Mynd44) shld help push this issue out like this one...
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Ur written English should be sensored
and u have to apologyze
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
This is the main reason why I decided to stop helping young guys because they can lie.. just imagine tomorrow when someone will be in serious needs and people will be scared to help because no one wants to donate to a scammer like this.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
See him stu*pid Ayo head with d stuiipid sun glasses .....barawo
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
But you have scammed us with your 92 likes na without any jazz
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
There is God in heaven o
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Wema bank i bliv did freeze his account.
So he couldn't even use the money he stole, so the best thing to r him to do was just to come and apologize and return the the money... I bliv the WEMA bank was the bank that coersed him to make this statement.
Thank God for BVN.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Heheh...An honest scammer
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
Not surprised. Most young Nigerians are liabilities to the human race. Exception of a negligible few. Genuine people in need are are the receiving end of this heinous act. People with hearts of Gold will have to vet and scrutinize repeatedly before rendering alms. Scum of humanity, that's what scammers are.
Re: Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole
babtaima:
Arrest him over 140k? The ones that are the real scammers are still scott-free after stashing BILLIONS in one flat in Ikoyi, or in soakaway, or someother place. At least he's forfeiting money and returning it... what's the punishment for those looters who return their loot again?
So the people who donated still haven't learned that they need to verify things before donating? Please, there are tons of people in need all around us, confam. I'd sooner donate to that struggling mother or student that needs things on my street before I give to some random person online.
