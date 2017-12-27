Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Scammer Pabloayodeji Tweets, Promises To Return Money He Stole (16197 Views)

On Christmas day (2017), Scammer Adeniji Ayodeji Olaoluwa also known as PabloAyodeji ran an elaborate scam on twitter and scammed more than ten people of about 140,000 Naira using an alternate account to lie that it is for someone else's surgery.



On the same day when he was found out, he first denied, then he was arrogant whist making statements like "Even top politicians that steal have not been jailed" but right now after been threatened with law agencies, has started singing a new tune.



The fraudster who came into limelight after a date went wrong has now come out to appologize and promised to return the stolen funds when the restrictions on his account is lifted.



Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique, are this thief is back and faking appologies too 1 Like

Check out this tweet from him 2 Likes

I hope he gets arrested for internet fraud.. People like him needs to be taught a lesson so other scammers will learn. This is just damage control, he needs to pay for his actions. 8 Likes

this fool isn't even feeling any form of remorse...he even said you can scam people without jazz....stupid boy.



The guy should not go unpunished

na E-diots like this, sars suppose dey arrest.



You had better return it you afonja boy 5 Likes 1 Share

don't return der money,I know Dem very well if u had pretended to be a boy de wouldn't have helped 18 Likes 1 Share

Very arrogant dude.

You stole and he was still attacking people on twitter.

Even this apology is simply because the account was restricted.





Just imagine. 4 Likes

Awon omo wobe them.

Was seeing this nonsense on twitter today..

chai people can mumu for Africa







plenty maga's to u bro

The monarch from his hometown should disown him cuz this dude is only known to bring disgrace. Simply watch how media frenzy will make a celebrity yeyebrity of him. 1 Like

That's another scam. We all know he won't return a dime. The money is gone with Xmas..Be smart Pablo.

Good!

A scammer is a scammer.

And someone on fb scammed me on abt 700,000 naira ...



These mods (@OAM4J) won't bring it to front page...



How will I get justice if I can't even threaten him with media (nairaland front page)...



I have evidences of the transactions and chats with him promising to pay his debts but till date (2 weeks already gone, agreed deadline passed), he hasn't paid a dime...



Mods (@Mynd44) shld help push this issue out like this one... 6 Likes

Ur written English should be sensored



and u have to apologyze

This is the main reason why I decided to stop helping young guys because they can lie.. just imagine tomorrow when someone will be in serious needs and people will be scared to help because no one wants to donate to a scammer like this. 2 Likes

.....barawo See him stu*pid Ayo head with d stuiipid sun glasses.....barawo

But you have scammed us with your 92 likes na without any jazz But you have scammed us with your 92 likes na without any jazz 10 Likes

There is God in heaven o There is God in heaven o

Wema bank i bliv did freeze his account.

So he couldn't even use the money he stole, so the best thing to r him to do was just to come and apologize and return the the money... I bliv the WEMA bank was the bank that coersed him to make this statement.



Thank God for BVN. 6 Likes 1 Share

dontbothermuch:



huh?



Heheh...An honest scammer

Not surprised. Most young Nigerians are liabilities to the human race. Exception of a negligible few. Genuine people in need are are the receiving end of this heinous act. People with hearts of Gold will have to vet and scrutinize repeatedly before rendering alms. Scum of humanity, that's what scammers are. 2 Likes