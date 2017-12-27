Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Supply Products To You Despite N26.7 Billion Debt - NNPC Replies Marketers (5295 Views)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has described as very unfortunate a statement credited to the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) on the fuel supply situation, especially Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).



NNPC wishes to affirm that it has supplied appreciable volume to DAPPMA, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to rid the challenges currently being experienced in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.



NNPC regrets that DAPPMA which members had taken receipts of products from Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of NNPC and owe the company to the tune of N26.7billion as at December 21, 2017, has the audacity to indict NNPC unjustifiably.



The statement by DAPPMA that the current hiccups in the supply of products was due to the inability of the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) partners of NNPC to deliver on their business obligations is unfounded and self-indicting as many of DAPPMA members patronize the same DSDP international counterparts as the corporation.



Despite the concession by the government giving access to DAPPMA to obtain FOREX at an official rate of N305 per dollar for PMS import, their members have not been able to do so, leaving NNPC as the sole supplier of PMS to the Nigerian market.



NNPC assures the public that despite the increase it effected in the supply of PMS in the December 2017, it has nonetheless, programmed to supply 1.2billion litres of the white products in January 2018, translating to about 40million litres of PMS supply per day. Ordinarily, Nigeria consumes about 700 trucks (about 27million – 30million) litres per day.



Despite the current challenges, Nigerians are reassured that there is no plan to increase PMS pump price above N145/litre and that NNPC will continue to maintain ex–depot price of N133.28/litre which guarantees the pump price not exceeding the N145 per litre capped by the government.



All stakeholders are implored to support the efforts of government to bring a speedy end to the current fuel distribution challenges being experienced in parts of the country as this is not the time to play the blame game.



∆ Rubbish ∆

The guy below has something better to say



@fitzmayowa, over to you 1 Like

We are not interested in who does what, just get Nigerians the freaking PMS... 7 Likes

in Nigeria what I know is that, government is not always our problem. wailing is 6 Likes 2 Shares

Useless set of people. 2 Likes 1 Share

Just get us fuel...... all thus too much talk na barbash 1 Like 1 Share

Imagine the money owners of fueling stations are making now. Na wa o

Always looking for someone to blame. Our major problem right there

When this thing started, they said there was no scarcity 1 Like

The rich will never allow the poor to catch up with them.

God will strangle the people strangling Nigeria and the hapless Nigerians. 2 Likes

Foolish people! 1 Like

Yeye people

the amount to cut grass in displaced places can pay the debt na

:D2

na now una remember say dem owe debt



craze people full this apc govt na now una remember say dem owe debtcraze people full this apc govt

DAPPMA over to you ooo.

Reveal more.

H

APC and blame games are like Siamese twins.

CRAZY AND CALLOUS PEOPLE �����

Where's the minister of petroleum? He doesn't even know what's going on since his doctors advice him to sleep well... 2 Likes

The minister of petroleum should come and clarify this. 3 Likes

Zoogerians have entered one chance! Just brace up for fuel price hike, cotesy of chain-ge. 2 Likes

The blame game continues





So who is owing who So Buhari the almighty saint petroleum minister still has billion unrecincilled debt under his nose or this is another blame game because apc are master of liars and Lord of blame game.



Thank God they haven't say it's Gej or pdp that caused the fuel failure. Shameless liar. Oh Lord pls why are punishing this country like this why God Why did you gave Nigerian apc pls God whySo who is owing whoSo Buhari the almighty saint petroleum minister still has billion unrecincilled debt under his nose or this is another blame game because apc are master of liars and Lord of blame game.Thank God they haven't say it's Gej or pdp that caused the fuel failure. Shameless liar. 1 Like

Bursted

from the way things are going fuel will sell for 200 naira for a litre.fear buhari